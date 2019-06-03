Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Microchip Technology    MCHP

MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY

(MCHP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Microchip Technology to Present at The Needham 3rd Annual Automotive Technology Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/03/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

CHANDLER, Ariz., June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ:MCHP) – Microchip Technology Incorporated, a leading semiconductor supplier of smart, connected and secure embedded control solutions, announced today that the Company will present at the Needham 3rd Annual Automotive Technology Day on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at 8:15 a.m. (Eastern Time).  Presenting for the Company will be Mr. Ganesh Moorthy, President and Chief Operating Officer, and Mr. Matthias Kaestner, Vice President, Automotive.  A live webcast of the presentation will be made available by Needham, and can be accessed on the Microchip website at www.microchip.com.  In conjunction with this conference, Microchip will be posting a short presentation to its website at www.microchip.com/investors in the Supplemental Financial Information section.

Any forward looking statements made during the presentation are qualified in their entirety by the discussion of risks set forth in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings.  Copies of SEC filings can be obtained for free at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov) or from commercial document retrieval services.

Microchip Technology Incorporated is a leading semiconductor supplier of smart, connected and secure embedded control solutions, providing low-risk product development, lower total system cost and faster time to market for thousands of diverse customer applications worldwide.  Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Microchip offers outstanding technical support along with dependable delivery and quality.  For more information, visit the Microchip website at www.microchip.com.

The Microchip logo and name are registered trademarks of Microchip Technology Incorporated.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT: 
Deborah Wussler (480) 792-7373

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY
04:31pMicrochip Technology to Present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Glo..
GL
04:31pMicrochip Technology to Present at The Needham 3rd Annual Automotive Technolo..
GL
05/30MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITI..
AQ
05/30MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY : Preserve Legacy Low Pin Count (LPC) Investments with the ..
AQ
05/29MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY : Industry's First Terabit-Scale Ethernet PHY Enables Highe..
PR
05/28Preserve Legacy Low Pin Count (LPC) Investments with the Industry's First Com..
GL
05/24MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments..
AQ
05/21MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY : Create Cost-effective Smart Lighting Systems with Eight-p..
PR
05/20MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/16GENTEX : Purchases Microchip's 25 Billionth MCU, Advancing its HomeLink Interfac..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2020 5 530 M
EBIT 2020 2 064 M
Net income 2020 695 M
Debt 2020 7 712 M
Yield 2020 1,83%
P/E ratio 2020 35,41
P/E ratio 2021 22,94
EV / Sales 2020 4,84x
EV / Sales 2021 4,29x
Capitalization 19 041 M
Chart MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY
Duration : Period :
Microchip Technology Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 104 $
Spread / Average Target 30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steve Sanghi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ganesh Moorthy President & Chief Operating Officer
J. Eric Bjornholt Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Robert Williams Vice President-Global Information Services
Matthew W. Chapman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY11.28%18 965
INTEL CORPORATION-6.16%197 167
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%193 738
BROADCOM INC-1.04%99 611
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS10.38%97 864
NVIDIA CORPORATION1.47%82 495
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About