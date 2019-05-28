Log in
MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY

MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY

(MCHP)
  Report  
News 
News

Preserve Legacy Low Pin Count (LPC) Investments with the Industry's First Commercial eSPI to LPC Bridge

05/28/2019

CHANDLER, Ariz., May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the industrial computing industry transitions from Low Pin Count (LPC) to enhanced Serial Peripheral Interface (eSPI) bus technology, developers face high development costs to update existing equipment to the new standard. To allow developers to implement the eSPI standard while preserving large investments in legacy LPC equipment, Microchip Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: MCHP) today announced the industry’s first commercially available eSPI to LPC bridge. The ECE1200 bridge enables developers to implement the eSPI standard in boards with legacy LPC connectors and peripherals, substantially minimizing development costs and risk.

Product longevity is critical in industrial computing equipment applications because of the significant upfront investment required. The ECE1200 eSPI to LPC bridge allows developers to maintain long lifecycles while supporting the eSPI bus technology that is required for new computing applications utilizing the next generation of chipsets and CPUs. To reduce risk for developers, the eSPI bus technology went through intensive validation for industrial computing applications and has been validated with leading processor companies.

“Microchip has been at the forefront of providing eSPI since the standard’s infancy in the computing space,” said Ian Harris, vice president of Microchip’s computing products business unit. “We are continuously bringing new products to market to help the industry transition to eSPI. The ECE1200 extends our leadership in this market and allows customers to implement eSPI without sacrificing years of investments in legacy LPC equipment.”

Designed for today’s eSPI requirements, the ECE1200 detects and supports Modern Standby mode with low standby current. This helps industrial computing developers manage operating costs and efficiencies, while maintaining the features end users expect from modern devices. The ECE1200 is simple to implement and does not require any software.

Development Tools
To streamline development, the ECE1200 comes with a BIOS porting guide, schematics and a layout guide.

Pricing and Availability
The ECE1200-I/LD is available today in a 40-pin VQFN package for $2.66 each in 10,000-unit quantities.

For additional information, contact a Microchip sales representative, authorized worldwide distributor or visit Microchip’s website. To purchase products mentioned here visit our purchasing portal or contact a Microchip authorized distributor.

Resources
High-res images available through Flickr or editorial contact (feel free to publish):

About Microchip Technology
Microchip Technology Inc. is a leading semiconductor supplier of smart, connected and secure embedded control solutions. Its easy-to-use development tools and comprehensive product portfolio enable customers to create optimal designs which reduce risk while lowering total system cost and time to market. The company’s solutions serve more than 125,000 customers across the industrial, automotive, consumer, aerospace and defense, communications and computing markets. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Microchip offers outstanding technical support along with dependable delivery and quality. For more information, visit the Microchip website at www.microchip.com.

Note: The Microchip name and logo, and the Microchip logo, are registered trademarks of Microchip Technology Incorporated in the U.S.A. and other countries. All other trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective companies.

Editorial Contact:
Christie Haber
480-792-4386
christie.haber@microchip.com

Reader Inquiries:
1-888-624-7435

Primary Logo


Financials ($)
Sales 2020 5 530 M
EBIT 2020 2 064 M
Net income 2020 695 M
Debt 2020 7 712 M
Yield 2020 1,82%
P/E ratio 2020 35,58
P/E ratio 2021 23,05
EV / Sales 2020 4,84x
EV / Sales 2021 4,29x
Capitalization 19 057 M
Chart MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY
Duration : Period :
Microchip Technology Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 104 $
Spread / Average Target 30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steve Sanghi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ganesh Moorthy President & Chief Operating Officer
J. Eric Bjornholt Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Robert Williams Vice President-Global Information Services
Matthew W. Chapman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY10.00%19 057
INTEL CORPORATION-5.03%199 540
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%190 348
BROADCOM INC0.65%101 313
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS11.17%98 568
NVIDIA CORPORATION8.73%88 396
