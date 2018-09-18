Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Microchip Technology Inc. – MCHP

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing
of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of
Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) from March 2, 2018 through
August 9, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to
recover damages for Microchip investors under the federal securities
laws.
NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS
CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU
MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS
MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN
ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD
PLAINTIFF.
The lawsuit alleges that on March 1, 2018, Microchip announced that it
would acquire Microsemi Corp. (“Microsemi”) for $8.35 billion. During
the Class Period Microchip promised investors hundreds of millions of
dollars in synergies from this acquisition and the combination of
Microchip and Microsemi. However, shortly after on August 9, 2018,
Microchip disclosed that Microchip’s due diligence of Microsemi prior to
the acquisition was inadequate. On this news, shares of Microchip
plummeted $10.67 per share, or over 10.8%, to close at $87.41 per share
on August 10, 2018.
A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as
lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 16, 2018.
A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other
class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the
