Kaskela Law LLC : Announces Stockholder Investigation of Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) and Encourages Current Stockholders to Contact the Firm

04/02/2020 | 08:02pm EDT

Kaskela Law LLC is investigating Microchip Technology Inc. (“Microchip Technology” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MCHP) on behalf of the Company’s stockholders.

Microchip Technology stockholders who purchased shares of the Company’s stock prior to March 1, 2018 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585, or via email at skaskela@kaskelalaw.com, to discuss this investigation and their legal rights and options. Additional information about this investigation may be found at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/microchip-technology-inc/.

In 2019, a shareholder securities fraud complaint was filed against the Company in federal court on behalf of certain purchasers of Microchip Technology’s common stock. Among other things, the complaint alleges that Microchip Technology and certain executive officers violated the federal securities laws by making a series of materially false and misleading statements to investors about Microchip Technology’s May 2018 acquisition of Microsemi Corporation.

The investigation seeks to determine whether members of Microchip Technology’s board of directors breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the above alleged misconduct.

Current Microchip Technology stockholders who purchased shares of the company’s stock prior to March 1, 2018 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC for additional information about this investigation. Kaskela Law LLC represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.


© Business Wire 2020
