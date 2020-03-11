Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Microchip Technology, Inc.    MCHP

MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(MCHP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Microchip Technology : Enabling Cloud Connectivity to All MCUs and MPUs, Microchip Launches a Range of Embedded IoT Solutions for Rapid Prototyping

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/11/2020 | 03:12am EDT
Press ReleasesEnabling Cloud Connectivity to All MCUs and MPUs,
Press Release Enabling Cloud Connectivity to All MCUs and MPUs, Microchip Launches a Range of Embedded IoT Solutions for Rapid Prototyping
When designing IoT solutions, developers can quickly, easily and securely connect to any
cloud using Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and narrow band 5G technologies

CHANDLER, Ariz., March 11, 2020 - Due to the fragmented nature of the Internet of Things (IoT) marketplace, increasing project complexity and costs, today's developers face more challenges in design decisions than ever before. These challenges lead to extended development times, increased security threats and failed solutions. Continuing to execute upon its core strategy of delivering smart, connected and secure systems, Microchip Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: MCHP) today announced its cloud agnostic, turnkey, full-stack embedded development solutions. From the smallest PIC® and AVR® microcontrollers (MCUs) for sensors and actuator devices, to the most sophisticated 32-bit MCU and microprocessor (MPU) gateway solutions for edge computing, the company is now making it possible for developers to connect to any major core and any major cloud, using Wi-Fi®, Bluetooth® or narrow band 5G technologies - all while maintaining a strong security foundation through the support of its Trust Platform for the CryptoAuthentication™ family.

Microchip's already broad portfolio of IoT solutions now includes six additional solutions. Making their core, connectivity, security, development environment and debug capabilities easily accessible, all are designed to lower project costs and complexity in development:

  • PIC-IoT WA and AVR-IoT WA boards: Two new PIC and AVR MCU development boards with a companion custom built rapid prototyping tool developed in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), helping designers natively connect IoT sensor nodes to the AWS IoT Core service via Wi-Fi
  • Gateway solutions running AWS IoT Greengrass: Based on the latest wireless System On Module (SOM), the ATSAMA5D27-WLSOM1 integrates the SAMA5D2 MPU, WILC3000 Wi-Fi and Bluetooth combo module fully powered by the MCP16502 high performance Power Management IC (PMIC)
  • SAM-IoT WG: Connects the Google Cloud IoT Core with Microchip's popular 32-bit SAM-D21 Arm® Cortex® M0+ range of microcontrollers
  • Azure IoT SAM MCU based IoT development platform: Integrates the Azure IoT device SDK and Azure IoT services with Microchip's MPLAB® X development tools ecosystem
  • PIC-BLE and AVR-BLE boards: Two new PIC and AVR MCU boards for sensor node devices that connect to mobile devices for industrial, consumer and security applications and the cloud via gateways featuring Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)
  • LTE-M/NB-IoT development kit: Features Monarch chip-based modules by Sequans enabling coverage of IoT nodes and leveraging the latest low power, 5G cellular technology

'Microchip is building on its already comprehensive portfolio of tools and solutions to enable quick, easy development of secure IoT applications across the full spectrum of embedded control devices and architectures,' said Greg Robinson, associate vice president of marketing for Microchip's 8-bit microcontroller business unit. 'Our latest partnerships with Sequans, utilizing its 5G technology, and Microsoft Azure extend our dedication to developing innovative solutions.'

'We are pleased that Microchip is adding the Azure IoT SAM MCU based IoT development platform to its IoT solutions portfolio,' said Sam George, corporate vice president, Azure IoT, at Microsoft. 'With Azure IoT services and Microchip's MPLAB X development tools ecosystem, customers can seamlessly connect IoT devices to the Microsoft Azure cloud.'

Each solution is designed to focus on ease of use and rapid development for smart industrial, medical, consumer, agriculture and retail applications, with embedded security in mind. The vast selection of connectivity technologies, combined with the wide range of microcontroller and microprocessor performance and peripheral features, makes these solutions scalable across a wide range of markets.

Development Tools

Microchip's new IoT solutions build on the company's vast ecosystem of development tools, centered around the MPLAB X Integrated Development Environment (IDE). Code generators such as the MPLAB X Code Configurator (MCC) automate and speed up the creation and customization of the application code for the smallest PIC and AVR microcontrollers, while the Harmony software libraries support all 32-bit microcontroller and microprocessor solutions.

On-board and in-circuit programming and debugging features are provided on the PKOB Nano, requiring only a USB cable to power, debug and communicate. Larger solutions are supported by universal programmers and debuggers, the MPLAB PICkit™ 4 and MPLAB ICD 4. The ATSAMA5D27-WLSOM 1 comes with a set of free Linux distributions and by mainlining Microchip's patches to the Linux kernel, customers receive the full support of the open source community to create high-quality solutions.

Pricing and Availability

Microchip's new range of small sensor node development kits, IoT tools and solutions start at $29.00 in quantities of one. Ordering part numbers include:

  • PIC-IoT WA Development Board for Wi-Fi connection to AWS IoT Core: EV54Y39A
  • AVR-IoT WA Development Board for Wi-Fi connection to AWS IoT Core: EV15R70A
  • SAMA5D27 and WILC3000-based wireless SOM supporting AWS IoT Greengrass: ATSAMA5D27-WLSOM1
  • SAM-IoT WG: To be released in Q2 2020
  • Azure IoT SAM MCU: To be released in Q2 2020
  • PIC-BLE Development Board for Bluetooth Low Energy connection: DT100112
  • AVR-BLE Development Board for Bluetooth Low Energy connection: DT100111
  • LTE-M/NB-IoT Development Kit: To be released in Q3 2020

Please visit www.microchip.com/IoT to learn more.

For additional information, contact a Microchip sales representative, authorized worldwide distributor or visit Microchip's website. To purchase products mentioned here, click to order now or contact a Microchip authorized distributor.

Microchip Technology Inc. is a leading provider of smart, connected and secure embedded control solutions. Its easy-to-use development tools and comprehensive product portfolio enable customers to create optimal designs which reduce risk while lowering total system cost and time to market. The company's solutions serve more than 120,000 customers across the industrial, automotive, consumer, aerospace and defense, communications and computing markets. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Microchip offers outstanding technical support along with dependable delivery and quality. For more information, visit the Microchip website at www.microchip.com.

###

Note: The Microchip name and logo, the Microchip logo, PIC, AVR and MPLAB are registered trademarks of Microchip Technology Incorporated in the U.S.A. and other countries. CryptoAuthentication and PICkit are trademarks of Microchip Technology Inc. in the U.S.A. and other countries. All other trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective companies.

Tags / Keywords:

Reader Inquiries:
1-888-624-7435
www.microchip.com


©Copyright 1998-2020 Microchip Technology Inc. All rights reserved.

Disclaimer

Microchip Technology Incorporated published this content on 11 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2020 07:11:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY, INC.
03:12aMICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY : Enabling Cloud Connectivity to All MCUs and MPUs, Microch..
PU
03/10MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY : Toshiba's Latest Enterprise Hard Disk Drives Qualified fo..
AQ
03/04MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY : Provides business update for fourth quarter fiscal 2020
AQ
03/03Tech Down as Fed's Cut Underscores Coronavirus Threat to Global Growth -- Tec..
DJ
03/02MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY : Electronics Suppliers Trim Expectations on Covid-19 Impac..
DJ
03/02MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY : MCHP Provides Business Update for Q4FY20.030220
PU
03/02MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY : Provides Business Update for Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020
AQ
03/02Senior U.S. Commerce official instrumental in pushing Huawei curbs to resign
RE
02/28Tech Companies Scuttle Travel Over Coronavirus Concerns
DJ
02/28MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY : to Provide Business Update on Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 243 M
EBIT 2020 1 875 M
Net income 2020 493 M
Debt 2020 9 084 M
Yield 2020 1,80%
P/E ratio 2020 42,9x
P/E ratio 2021 53,2x
EV / Sales2020 5,46x
EV / Sales2021 4,66x
Capitalization 19 518 M
Chart MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Microchip Technology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 119,90  $
Last Close Price 81,48  $
Spread / Highest target 71,8%
Spread / Average Target 47,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 28,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steve Sanghi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ganesh Moorthy President & Chief Operating Officer
James Eric Bjornholt Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Matthew W. Chapman Independent Director
L. B. Day Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY, INC.-25.55%19 518
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED1.82%265 496
INTEL CORPORATION-9.81%230 872
NVIDIA CORPORATION10.96%159 781
BROADCOM INC.-16.81%105 018
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-12.60%104 685
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group