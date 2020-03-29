Log in
Microchip Technology : MCHP Announces Lawsuit Settlement.032820

03/29/2020 | 02:23am EDT

N E W S R E L E A S E

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

J. Eric Bjornholt - CFO....................................

(480) 792-7804

MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INCORPORATED

ANNOUNCES LAWSUIT SETTLEMENT

CHANDLER, Arizona - March 28, 2020 - (NASDAQ: MCHP) - Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) is happy to report that it has reached an amicable settlement with plaintiffs James Peterson, Paul Pickle, Rick Goerner and Phil Sansone in the Peterson et al. v. Sanghi et al. lawsuit. The terms of the settlement are confidential.

The statements at the heart of the defamation lawsuit were borne out of a difference of opinion over competing business philosophies. The parties recognize that there is no one right or wrong way to operate a semiconductor company, and reasonable minds may differ as to the best ways to serve end markets. Even though Microchip made public statements to the effect that the former management of Microsemi had not acted fraudulently or illegally, we understand that the statements defendants made following the acquisition could have been taken by some as casting plaintiffs in a negative light.

The statements at issue in the lawsuit were not intended to accuse the plaintiffs of committing any fraud or engaging in any other form of misconduct in their management of Microsemi Corporation or their conduct in connection with Microchip's acquisition of Microsemi.

From the time Microchip announced the acquisition of Microsemi, it has remained enthusiastic about the past, present, and future contributions to Microchip from this profitable and diversified company.

Microchip is happy to put the lawsuit behind it and wishes Plaintiffs all the best in their future endeavors.

The Microchip name and logo are registered trademarks of Microchip Technology Incorporated in the USA and other countries.

All other trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective companies.

Microchip Technology Incorporated 2355 West Chandler Blvd. Chandler, AZ 85224-6199 Main Office 480•792•7200

Disclaimer

Microchip Technology Incorporated published this content on 28 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2020 06:22:07 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 232 M
EBIT 2020 1 870 M
Net income 2020 480 M
Debt 2020 8 797 M
Yield 2020 2,14%
P/E ratio 2020 36,5x
P/E ratio 2021 50,6x
EV / Sales2020 4,80x
EV / Sales2021 4,07x
Capitalization 16 336 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 109,36  $
Last Close Price 68,20  $
Spread / Highest target 105%
Spread / Average Target 60,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steve Sanghi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ganesh Moorthy President & Chief Operating Officer
James Eric Bjornholt Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Matthew W. Chapman Independent Director
L. B. Day Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY, INC.-34.87%16 336
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-0.19%234 349
INTEL CORPORATION-12.50%223 986
NVIDIA CORPORATION7.41%154 671
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-21.66%93 835
BROADCOM INC.-27.00%92 228
