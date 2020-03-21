Microchip Technology : MCHP Announces Note Exchanges.032120

To fund the cash portion of the Exchange Transactions, Microchip entered into a commitment letter (the "Commitment Letter"), dated as of March 21, 2020, with JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., Truist Bank, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc., Wells Fargo Bank, National Association , Wells Fargo Securities, LLC and BNP Paribas (the "Commitment Parties"), pursuant to which, subject to the terms and conditions set forth therein, the Commitment Parties have committed to provide a 364-day senior secured bridge term loan facility in an aggregate principal amount of $615.0 million (the "Bridge Loan"). The funding of the Bridge Loan provided for in the Commitment Letter is contingent on the satisfaction of customary conditions, including (i) the execution and delivery of definitive documentation with respect to the Bridge Loan in accordance with the terms sets forth in the Commitment Letter, and (ii) the consummation of the Exchange Transactions.

Pursuant to the Exchange Transactions, Microchip has agreed to exchange $615.0 million in aggregate principal amount of the Notes and accrued and unpaid interest thereon for cash and shares of Microchip's common stock, par value $0.001 per share (the "Common Stock"). Upon the closing of the Exchange Transactions, Microchip estimates that it will pay an aggregate of approximately $615.0 million in cash plus accrued interest and issue approximately 3.1 million shares of Common Stock for the Notes. The foregoing estimates are based on a price of $60.56 per share of Common Stock, which was the reference price used in the Exchange Transactions. The actual amounts of cash and shares of Common Stock are subject to adjustment during an averaging period beginning on March 23, 2020, and could vary substantially depending on changes in the trading price of the Common Stock during the averaging period.

Microchip also entered into a Second Amendment to Amended and Restated Credit Agreement, dated as of March 21, 2020 (the "Amendment"), which amends the Amended and Restated Credit Agreement, dated as of May 29, 2018, among Microchip, the lenders from time to time party thereto, and JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., as administrative agent (as amended, the "Credit Agreement"). The Amendment amends the Credit Agreement to revise certain negative covenants, including covenants that restrict Microchip and its subsidiaries' ability to, among other things, incur subsidiary indebtedness, grant liens and enter into certain restrictive agreements, in each case, to permit the Bridge Loan. The Amendment also amended the financial covenants to require Microchip to maintain (1) a total leverage ratio (determined in accordance with the Credit Agreement) of not greater than 6.00 to 1.00 for any fiscal quarter ended on or after the date of the Amendment to, but excluding the first anniversary of the date of the Amendment, 5.75 to 1.00 for any fiscal quarter ended on or after the first anniversary of the date of the Amendment to, but excluding the second anniversary of the date of the Amendment, and 5.25 to 1.00 for any fiscal quarter thereafter, and (2) a senior leverage ratio (determined in accordance with the Credit Agreement) of not greater than 4.75 to 1.00 for any fiscal quarter ended on or after the date of the Amendment to, but excluding the first anniversary of the date of the Amendment, 4.25 to 1.00 for any fiscal quarter ended on or after the first anniversary of the date of the Amendment to, but excluding the second anniversary of the date of the Amendment, and 3.75 to 1.00 for any fiscal quarter thereafter.

This announcement is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any of these securities and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this release regarding the estimated amounts of cash and shares of Common Stock to be paid or delivered, as applicable, in the Exchange Transactions; Microchip's ability to complete the Exchange Transactions, the closing date of the Exchange Transactions and Microchip's ability to enter into the Bridge Loan are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to: any continued economic uncertainty due to public health issues (including the COVID-19 virus), monetary policy, political, geopolitical, trade or other issues in the U.S. or internationally, any unexpected fluctuations or weakness in the U.S. and global economies (including China), changes in the market price of the Common Stock during the averaging period, changes in demand or market acceptance of our products and the products of our customers; our ability to successfully integrate the operations and employees, retain key employees and customers and otherwise realize the expected synergies and benefits of

