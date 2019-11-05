Microchip Technology : MCHP Declares Dividend of 36.65 Cents per Share

N E W S R E L E A S E

Chandler, Arizona - November 5, 2019 - (NASDAQ: MCHP) - Microchip Technology Incorporated, a leading provider of smart, connected and secure embedded control solutions, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of 36.65 cents per share. The dividend is payable on December 5, 2019 to stockholders of record on November 21, 2019. Microchip initiated quarterly cash dividend payments in the third quarter of fiscal year 2003 and has increased its dividend 61 times since its inception.

"Microchip had reasonably good financial performance in the September 2019 quarter in spite of a difficult economic environment," said Steve Sanghi, Chief Executive Officer. "Our Board is pleased to declare an increase in our quarterly dividend to a record 36.65 cents per share, which continues to reflect our ongoing commitment to returning value to our stockholders."

