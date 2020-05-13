Microchip Technology : MCHP to Present at JP Morgan Conference.051120

Log in
05/13/2020 | 09:55am EDT

N E W S R E L E A S E

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

Deborah Wussler ……… (480) 792-7373

MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY TO PRESENT AT THE

48TH ANNUAL J.P. MORGAN GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY, MEDIA AND

COMMUNICATIONS CONFERENCE

CHANDLER, Arizona - May 11, 2020 -- (NASDAQ:MCHP) - Microchip Technology Incorporated, a leading provider of smart, connected and secure embedded control solutions, announced today that the Company will present at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. (Eastern Time). Presenting for the Company will be Mr. Steve Sanghi, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Eric Bjornholt, Chief Financial Officer. A live webcast of the presentation will be made available by J.P. Morgan, and can be accessed on the Microchip website at www.microchip.com.

Any forward looking statements made during the presentation are qualified in their entirety by the discussion of risks set forth in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Copies of SEC filings can be obtained for free at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov) or from commercial document retrieval services.

Microchip Technology Incorporated is a leading provider of smart, connected and secure embedded control solutions. Its easy-to-use development tools and comprehensive product portfolio enable customers to create optimal designs, which reduce risk while lowering total system cost and time to market. The company's solutions serve more than 120,000 customers across the industrial, automotive, consumer, aerospace and defense, communications and computing markets. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Microchip offers outstanding technical support along with dependable delivery and quality. For more information, visit the Microchip website at www.microchip.com.

Note: The Microchip name and logo are registered trademarks of Microchip Technology Inc. in the USA and other countries.

Microchip Technology Incorporated 2355 West Chandler Blvd. Chandler, AZ 85224-6199 Main Office 480•792•7200

Microchip Technology Incorporated published this content on 13 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2020 13:54:10 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 270 M
EBIT 2020 1 886 M
Net income 2020 525 M
Debt 2020 9 051 M
Yield 2020 1,69%
P/E ratio 2020 44,4x
P/E ratio 2021 93,5x
EV / Sales2020 5,63x
EV / Sales2021 5,56x
Capitalization 20 598 M
Managers
NameTitle
Steve Sanghi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ganesh Moorthy President & Chief Operating Officer
James Eric Bjornholt Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Matthew W. Chapman Independent Director
L. B. Day Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY, INC.-17.89%20 598
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-0.84%255 818
INTEL CORPORATION-2.44%247 223
NVIDIA CORPORATION32.64%191 984
BROADCOM INC.-15.05%107 324
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-12.94%102 506
