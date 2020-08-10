Log in
MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(MCHP)
Microchip Technology : MCHP to Present at JP Morgan Conference

08/10/2020 | 05:09pm EDT

N E W S R E L E A S E

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

Deborah Wussler ……… (480) 792-7373

MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY TO PRESENT AT J.P. MORGAN

VIRTUAL AUTO CONFERENCE

CHANDLER, Arizona - August 10, 2020 -- (NASDAQ:MCHP) - Microchip Technology Incorporated, a leading provider of smart, connected and secure embedded control solutions, announced today that the Company will present at the J.P. Morgan Virtual Auto Conference on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. (Eastern Time). Presenting for the Company will be Mr. Ganesh Moorthy, President and Chief Operating Officer, and Mr. Eric Bjornholt, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. A live webcast of the presentation will be made available by J.P. Morgan, and can be accessed on the Microchip website at www.microchip.com.

Any forward looking statements made during the presentation are qualified in their entirety by the discussion of risks set forth in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Copies of SEC filings can be obtained for free at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov) or from commercial document retrieval services.

Microchip Technology Incorporated is a leading provider of smart, connected and secure embedded control solutions. Its easy-to-use development tools and comprehensive product portfolio enable customers to create optimal designs, which reduce risk while lowering total system cost and time to market. The company's solutions serve more than 120,000 customers across the industrial, automotive, consumer, aerospace and defense, communications and computing markets. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Microchip offers outstanding technical support along with dependable delivery and quality. For more information, visit the Microchip website at www.microchip.com.

Note: The Microchip name and logo are registered trademarks of Microchip Technology Inc. in the USA and other countries.

Microchip Technology Incorporated 2355 West Chandler Blvd. Chandler, AZ 85224-6199 Main Office 480•792•7200

Disclaimer

Microchip Technology Incorporated published this content on 10 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2020 21:08:03 UTC
