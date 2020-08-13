Log in
Microchip Technology : MCHP to Webcast Shareholders' Meeting

08/13/2020 | 04:28pm EDT

N E W S R E L E A S E

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

Deborah Wussler ……… (480) 792-7373

MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY TO WEBCAST

ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

CHANDLER, Arizona - August 13, 2020 -- (NASDAQ:MCHP) - Microchip Technology Incorporated, a leading provider of smart, connected and secure embedded control solutions, announced today that the Company will webcast its Annual Shareholders' Meeting at 9:00 a.m. (Pacific Time) on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at www.microchip.com. A replay of the event will also be available at www.microchip.comfor a period of 14 days following the meeting.

Any forward-looking statements made during the presentation are qualified in their entirety by the discussion of risks set forth in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Copies of SEC filings can be obtained for free at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov) or from commercial document retrieval services.

Microchip Technology Incorporated is a leading provider of smart, connected and secure embedded control solutions. Its easy-to-use development tools and comprehensive product portfolio enable customers to create optimal designs, which reduce risk while lowering total system cost and time to market. The company's solutions serve more than 120,000 customers across the industrial, automotive, consumer, aerospace and defense, communications and computing markets. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Microchip offers outstanding technical support along with dependable delivery and quality. For more information, visit the Microchip website at www.microchip.com.

Note: The Microchip name and logo are registered trademarks of Microchip Technology Inc. in the USA and other countries.

Microchip Technology Incorporated 2355 West Chandler Blvd. Chandler, AZ 85224-6199 Main Office 480•792•7200

Disclaimer

Microchip Technology Incorporated published this content on 13 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2020 20:27:05 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 169 M - -
Net income 2021 385 M - -
Net Debt 2021 7 491 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 72,8x
Yield 2021 1,44%
Capitalization 25 773 M 25 773 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,44x
EV / Sales 2022 5,65x
Nbr of Employees 18 000
Free-Float 93,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 118,96 $
Last Close Price 102,09 $
Spread / Highest target 27,3%
Spread / Average Target 16,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steve Sanghi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ganesh Moorthy President & Chief Operating Officer
James Eric Bjornholt Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Matthew W. Chapman Independent Director
L. B. Day Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY, INC.-2.51%25 773
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED29.61%369 615
NVIDIA CORPORATION94.48%281 498
INTEL CORPORATION-17.81%209 205
BROADCOM INC.5.58%134 093
QUALCOMM, INC.31.24%130 631
