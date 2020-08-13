Microchip Technology : MCHP to Webcast Shareholders' Meeting

N E W S R E L E A S E

CHANDLER, Arizona - August 13, 2020 -- (NASDAQ:MCHP) - Microchip Technology Incorporated, a leading provider of smart, connected and secure embedded control solutions, announced today that the Company will webcast its Annual Shareholders' Meeting at 9:00 a.m. (Pacific Time) on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at www.microchip.com. A replay of the event will also be available at www.microchip.comfor a period of 14 days following the meeting.

Any forward-looking statements made during the presentation are qualified in their entirety by the discussion of risks set forth in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Copies of SEC filings can be obtained for free at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov) or from commercial document retrieval services.

Microchip Technology Incorporated is a leading provider of smart, connected and secure embedded control solutions. Its easy-to-use development tools and comprehensive product portfolio enable customers to create optimal designs, which reduce risk while lowering total system cost and time to market. The company's solutions serve more than 120,000 customers across the industrial, automotive, consumer, aerospace and defense, communications and computing markets. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Microchip offers outstanding technical support along with dependable delivery and quality. For more information, visit the Microchip website at www.microchip.com.

