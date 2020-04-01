Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Microchip Technology, Inc.    MCHP

MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(MCHP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Schubert Firm Investigating Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Microchip Technology Inc. Officers and Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/01/2020 | 11:01am EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating potential shareholder derivative claims on behalf of stockholders of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MCHP) ("Microchip") related to the company's statements to shareholders and the market concerning its 2018 merger with Microsemi Corporation ("Microsemi").

Microchip is a chip manufacturer headquartered in Chandler, Arizona. On March 1, 2018, Microchip announced its intent to acquire Microsemi, another chip manufacturer, for $10.15 billion, and the transaction closed on May 29, 2018. On August 9, 2018, Microchip announced that it had discovered substantial inventory in Microsemi's distribution channel, substantially reducing the company's net free cash flow and its ability to rapidly service debt assumed to pay for the merger. These disclosures caused a substantial decline in the price of Microchip stock, and a securities class action lawsuit was promptly filed on behalf of damaged investors in federal court in Arizona. By order dated March 11, 2020, the motion to dismiss the securities class action lawsuit was denied in part. The court held that the complaint alleged with sufficient particularity that the defendants made false and misleading statements to the market related to Microsemi's inventory, and that they did so with scienter, or intent to defraud investors.   

The Schubert Firm is investigating potential derivative claims based on harm the company has suffered as a result of potential breaches of fiduciary duty by the company's officers and directors. For more information, please visit our website at http://www.classactionlawyers.com/microchip

If you currently own stock in Microchip Technology and wish to obtain additional information about shareholder claims and your legal rights, please contact us today.

About Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP
Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe represents shareholders, employees, and consumers in class actions against corporate defendants, as well as shareholders in derivative actions against their officers and directors. The firm is based in San Francisco, and with the help of co-counsel, litigates cases nationwide.

Contact
Willem F. Jonckheer
Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe
wjonckheer@sjk.law 
Tel: 415-788-4220

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-schubert-firm-investigating-possible-breaches-of-fiduciary-duty-by-microchip-technology-inc-officers-and-directors-301033233.html

SOURCE Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY, INC.
11:01aSchubert Firm Investigating Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Microchip ..
PR
03/29MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY : MCHP Announces Lawsuit Settlement.032820
PU
03/27MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation ..
AQ
03/24MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation ..
AQ
03/24MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY : DK Launches New Video Series
AQ
03/21MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY : MCHP Announces Note Exchanges.032120
PU
03/21Microchip technology incorporated announces note exchanges
GL
03/16MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY : Expands Silicon Carbide (SiC) Family of Power Electronics..
PU
03/15MICROCHIP (MCHP) ALERT : Johnson Fistel Announces Shareholder Class Action Again..
PR
03/13MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INVESTIGATION I : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the O..
BU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group