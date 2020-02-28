Log in
MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY, INC.

MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(MCHP)
Tech Companies Scuttle Travel Over Coronavirus Concerns

02/28/2020

By Sebastian Herrera

Amazon.com and Microchip Technology Inc. are among tech companies cutting back on employee travel over concern about the spreading coronavirus.

Amazon said it has asked employees to defer all non-essential travel. Facebook Inc. this week cancelled a developers conference and Microsoft Corp. said it was joining others in not participating in the videogame industry's annual developer conference known as GDC

Microchip Technology, which makes electronic components for everything from satellites to data centers, said it would scrap participation in investor conferences this quarter, including a Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom event planned for next week.

"We have taken precautionary steps to help ensure the health and safety of our employees and to control the impact on Microchip's operations," Microchip Chief Executive Steve Sanghi said Friday.

Write to Sebastian Herrera at Sebastian.Herrera@WSJ.com

