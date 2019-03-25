Microgen : Audited Preliminary Results for the Year ended 31 December 2018 0 03/25/2019 | 03:55am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 25 March 2019 MICROGEN plc ('Microgen' or 'Group') Audited Preliminary Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2018 Microgen plc (LSE: MCGN), a leading provider of business-critical software and services, reports its audited preliminary results for the year ended 31 December 2018. Group Highlights:  The Group continued its progress in 2018 demonstrated by strong organic growth in Aptitude Software's Recurring Revenue Base1 of 24% with an excellent new business performance from the Aptitude Insurance Calculation Engine

 Microgen Financial Systems' strengthening focus on Trust & Fund Administration continues with the disposal of its non-core Payments business in the year

 Overall revenue growth of 12% to £70.3 million (20172: £63.0 million), Organic Growth3 of 6%

 Group Adjusted Operating Profit4 increased by 9% to £15.7 million (2017: £14.5 million). Group operating profit on a statutory basis of £16.8 million (2017: £12.0 million) with 2018 benefitting from a £3.2 million gain from the disposal of the non-core Payments business

 Adjusted Basic Earnings per Share increased by 8% to 19.4 pence (2017: 18.0 pence). Basic earnings per share increased to 22.6 pence (2017: 17.3 pence)

 Proposed final dividend of 4.40 pence per share (2017: 4.25 pence) representing a full year dividend of 6.60 pence (2017: 6.25 pence), an increase of 6%

 Cash conversion was 97% in the year (2017: 113%) with the Group benefitting from a growing Recurring Revenue Base with customers typically paying annually in advance

 Strong balance sheet with cash of £29.2 million (2017: £19.1 million) and net funds of £17.3 million (2017: £4.9 million) following a net corporate cash inflow of £2.9 million in 2018 (£6.8 million net proceeds from the disposal of the non-core Payments business less £3.9 million dividends) Strategic Update:  Proposed demerger and admission to trading on AIM of Microgen Financial Systems, allowing the Group to focus on the specialised financial management software market served by Aptitude Software, and providing Microgen Financial Systems with the best ownership environment for it to successfully focus on its specialist target market and service its international customer base

 Intention to change name in early April 2019 from Microgen plc to Aptitude Software Group plc to reflect the new focus of the Group Aptitude Software:  Aptitude Software is successfully transitioning its focus to the growing opportunity with the Aptitude Insurance Calculation Engine and the Aptitude Lease Accounting Engine

 Multiple sales of the recently launched Aptitude Insurance Calculation Engine across Asia, Europe and North America demonstrating the growing international reach of the business complemented by an encouraging number of sales of Aptitude Software's growing suite of cloud-deployed applications, the Aptitude Lease Accounting Engine and Aptitude RevStream  Early success at the start of 2019 with material new business contracts for the Aptitude Insurance Calculation Engine and Aptitude RevStream

 Software revenue growth, the key focus of the business, of 37% to £24.8 million (2017: £18.1 million), Organic Growth of 23%

 Recurring Revenue Base at 31 December 2018 increased during 2018 by 24% to £24.0 million (31 December 2017: £19.3 million)

 Overall revenue growth of 17% to £52.3 million (2017: £44.7 million), Organic Growth of 7%. Overall revenue impacted by the anticipated slowing of growth in services revenue

 Services revenue growth of 3% to £27.5 million (2017: £26.6 million). As expected, the growth in demand for services experienced in 2017 moderated in 2018 principally due to the growing partner model

 Adjusted Operating Profit growth of 21% to £10.4 million (2017: £8.6 million). Operating profit on a statutory basis of £9.4 million (2017: £7.8 million). Growth in Adjusted Operating Margin to 20% (2017: 19%) achieved whilst investment continued in people, technology, organisation and a number of growth opportunities

 In addition to the growing contribution from its two cloud-deployed applications, Aptitude Software also successfully launched its Solution Management Service to a major North American telco in the second half of the year, with further opportunities available for this new service

 Investment continued in the well-established Aptitude Technology Centre in Poland which released in the year both the Aptitude Insurance Calculation Engine and the cloud version of the Aptitude Lease Accounting Engine, with multiple sales of both applications completed in 2018

 Aptitude Software has made good progress in 2018 and enters 2019 with a growing suite of product and service offerings, increasing worldwide presence and established partner network Microgen Financial Systems:  A solid performance with an increasing focus on Trust & Fund Administration ('T&FA') following the disposal of the small non-core Payments software business in the year for £6.9 million

 Ongoing Revenue5 of £17.3 million (2017: £16.9 million) of which 75% (2017: 75%) is recurring in nature. Total revenue of £18.0 million (2017: £18.3 million)

 Ongoing Adjusted Operating Profit of £6.5 million (2017: £6.5 million). Operating profit on a statutory basis of £9.2 million (2017: £6.1 million)

 T&FA revenues increased by 7% to £12.1 million (2017: £11.3 million), Organic Growth of 7%, now representing 70% of Ongoing Revenue (2017: 62%) with increased investment planned to accelerate growth

 T&FA Recurring Revenue Base at 31 December 2018 increased during 2018 to £9.0 million (31 December 2017: £8.8 million)

 Application Management revenues in line with the Board's expectations at £5.2 million (2017: £5.6 million) with a number of material long term contract extensions secured in the year Commenting on the results and today's strategic update, Ivan Martin, Chairman, said: 'Aptitude Software performed well in 2018 with an excellent new business sales performance demonstrated by a 24% growth in the Recurring Revenue Base of the business. Particularly pleasing is the performance of the recently launched new applications, the Aptitude Lease Accounting Engine and the Aptitude InsuranceCalculation Engine, the progress of which has continued in the opening months of 2019 and provides the Board with confidence for the year ahead. The proposed demerger and admission to trading on AIM of Microgen Financial System will represent a significant milestone in the strategic development of the Group. The Board believes the demerger enhances the long-term prospects of both businesses for the benefit of their shareholders, clients and employees. It will simplify the Group allowing the higher growth Aptitude Software business with its specialised financial management software applications to be the sole focus going forwards whilst Microgen Financial Systems looks forward positively to its future as a focused independent software business based on its leading product, Microgen 5Series. The precise mechanics of the demerger and listing will be communicated in due course but is expected to be completed in the current calendar year.' Contacts Ivan Martin, Chairman 020-3880-7100 Philip Wood, Chief Financial Officer Darius Alexander, FTI Consulting 020-3727-1063 1 Throughout this report Recurring Revenue Base includes recurring revenues contracted but yet to commence and excludes recurring revenues which are currently being received but are known to be terminating in the future 2 Throughout this report the FY 2017 comparatives have been restated as a result of changes in accounting policies, see note 13 for further information 3 Throughout this report Organic Growth percentages have been provided with the benefit of the acquisitions completed in 2017 and the impact of the 2018 small disposal removed, see note 1(c) for further information 4 Throughout this report Adjusted Operating Profit, Adjusted Operating Margin and Adjusted Basic Earnings per Share excludes non-underlying operating items, unless stated to the contrary. Further detail in respect of the non-underlying operating items can be found within note 2 of this statement. 5 Ongoing Revenue, Ongoing Adjusted Operating Profit and Ongoing Operating Margin are calculated to exclude the contribution from the Payments software business, a non-core part of Microgen Financial Systems, disposed on 2 July 2018, see note 1(d) for further information. Certain non-IFRS financial measures (e.g. Adjusted Operating Profit) are included which assist management in comparing performance on a consistent basis MICROGEN plc ('Microgen' or 'Group') Audited Preliminary Results for the Year ended 31 December 2018 Chairman's Statement The Group continued its progress in 2018 with an excellent new business performance from the Aptitude Software business supported by a solid performance from the Microgen Financial Systems business. A key highlight was the success achieved in 2018 with the recently launched Aptitude Insurance Calculation Engine, with sales in Asia, Europe and North America. Aptitude Software overview Aptitude Software's performance in 2018 benefitted from multiple sales of the Aptitude Insurance Calculation Engine together with an encouraging number of sales of Aptitude Software's growing suite of cloud-deployed applications, the Aptitude Lease Accounting Engine and Aptitude RevStream. Software revenue, the key focus of the Aptitude Software business, grew 37% to £24.8 million (2017: £18.1 million), Organic Growth of 23%. Overall revenue for the Aptitude Software business has grown by 17% to £52.3 million (2017: £44.7 million), Organic Growth of 7%. Overall revenue was impacted by the anticipated slowing of growth in services revenue principally due to the growing partner model. Adjusted Operating Profit increased by 21% to £10.4 million (2017: £8.6 million) representing an Adjusted Operating Margin of 20% (2017: 19%). Operating profit on a statutory basis was £9.4 million (2017: £7.8 million). Microgen Financial Systems overview Microgen Financial Systems delivered a solid performance in 2018 with an increased focus on Trust & Fund Administration following the disposal of the small non-core Payments software business on 2 July 2018. Microgen Financial Systems reported Ongoing Revenue of £17.3 million (2017: £16.9 million) with total revenue of £18.0 million (2017: £18.3 million). Microgen Financial Systems reported Ongoing Adjusted Operating Profit of £6.5 million (2017: £6.5 million) with operating profit on a statutory basis of £9.1 million (2017: £6.1 million). Group overview Overall the Group reported revenue growth of 12% to £70.3 million (2017: £63.0 million), Organic Growth of 6%. Group Adjusted Operating Profit increased by 9% to £15.7 million (2017: £14.5 million). Group operating profit on a statutory basis of £16.8 million (2017: £12.0 million) with 2018 benefitting from a gain from the disposal of the small non-core Payments business of £3.2 million. Dividend Having considered the Group's progress and financial performance in 2018 the Board proposes the payment of a final dividend of 4.40 pence per share (2017: 4.25 pence), making a total of 6.60 pence per share for the year (2017: 6.25 pence), an increase of 6%. The proposed final dividend will be paid on 30 May 2019, subject to shareholder approval, to shareholders on the register at 24 May 2019. Demerger of Microgen Financial Systems Following the change in leadership of Microgen Financial Systems in October 2018 the Board has been exploring a range of strategic options with the objective of delivering maximum value to shareholders. The Board believes that greater value will be realised through a simpler and more focused business targeted at the specialised financial management software market served by Aptitude Software. The Board has therefore concluded that a demerger of Microgen Financial Systems on to AIM will enhance Microgen plc's ability to allocate capital and management attention on the higher growth Aptitude Software business whilst also providing Microgen Financial Systems with the best ownership environment for it to successfully focus on its 4 specialist target market and service its international customer base. Historically both businesses benefitted from the combined financial and organisational scale of the Group. Firstly, the Aptitude Software business leveraged the more established corporate credentials of the wider Group when securing new business contracts with prospects for whom the corporate strength of a key supplier is a material consideration. With the growth experienced by Aptitude Software in recent years this benefit has reduced materially as demonstrated by Aptitude Software's 2018 revenue of £52.3 million being significantly ahead of the Group's total revenue in earlier years (for example, in 2013 the Group's revenue was £29.8 million of which Aptitude Software represented £14.7 million). The second key historical benefit from the combined financial and organisational scale of the Group were the operational synergies focused principally on back office administration. In recent years these synergies have largely been reduced as the finance, legal and human resources functions have been embedded into each business unit separately, to provide greater and more tailored support for their growth. In parallel with the reduction in synergies the Board implemented a number of changes which would facilitate the eventual demerger of Microgen Financial Systems in the future. These changes included the establishment of strong management teams into each of Microgen's two businesses, the separate branding adopted by the Aptitude Software business, the devolution to each business of the back-office administration functions, the recent disposal of the non-core Payments business and finally the signing in 2018 of material multi-year contract extensions with a number of Microgen Financial Systems' Application Management clients. As Microgen Financial Systems makes its final preparations for independence, further investment is now being made focusing on product development, business development and the further strengthening of its management team. The demerger is subject to shareholder approval and it is expected that the demerged Microgen Financial Systems entity will apply to be admitted to AIM during the course of 2019. It is intended that shareholders of Microgen plc will have a direct shareholding in the demerged entity in proportion to their respective shareholding in Microgen plc. The Board will provide further information on the precise mechanics of the demerger and listing in due course. Once demerged and admitted to AIM, the newly independent Microgen Financial Systems will become the total focus of its board and shareholders. This focus is expected to facilitate the ability to target acquisitions in Microgen Financial Systems' specialist market space whilst also allowing highly targeted and effective incentive schemes for its dedicated team. It is expected that Peter Whiting, currently Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of Microgen plc, will chair the Board of the demerged Microgen Financial Systems. Peter's knowledge of the business and extensive public company experience will be a key asset for the business and its executive team. Shortly after demerger it is expected that Peter will step down from the Board of Microgen plc. Robert Browning, currently leading Microgen Financial Systems' management team in his role of Chief Operating Officer, is expected to be appointed Chief Executive Officer of the demerged business upon admission to AIM. Philip Wood, currently Acting Chief Executive Officer of Microgen Financial Systems in addition to Chief Financial Officer of the Group will continue with Microgen plc in his longstanding role of Chief Financial Officer. Change of Name of Microgen plc to Aptitude Software Group plc With the Aptitude Software business expected to be the total focus of the Group in the near future, it is now considered appropriate to change the name of Microgen plc to Aptitude Software Group plc. The name change will be effective from early April 2019. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Microgen plc published this content on 25 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2019 07:54:17 UTC 0 Latest news on MICROGEN PLC 03:55a MICROGEN : Audited Preliminary Results for the Year ended 31 December 2018 PU 03:55a MICROGEN : Strategic Update PU 2018 MICROGEN : Section 430(2B) Companies Act 2006 Announcement PU 2018 MICROGEN PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend FA 2018 MICROGEN : Disposal of Payments Business PU 2018 MICROGEN PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend FA 2018 MICROGEN : 0907-2018-00179. Supply of Biochemical Reagents Manufactured by Gerbu AQ 2018 MICROGEN PLC : annual earnings release 2018 MICROGEN : Trading Update and Notice of Results PU 2017 MICROGEN : Aptitude Software (Microgen plc) Acquires RevStream, Pioneering Enter.. BU

Financials (GBP) Sales 2018 69,2 M EBIT 2018 15,7 M Net income 2018 10,0 M Finance 2018 20,3 M Yield 2018 1,58% P/E ratio 2018 28,18 P/E ratio 2019 23,92 EV / Sales 2018 3,62x EV / Sales 2019 3,37x Capitalization 271 M Chart MICROGEN PLC Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends MICROGEN PLC Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 1 Average target price 5,50 GBP Spread / Average Target 24% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Ivan Martin Non-Executive Chairman Philip Basil Wood Chief Financial Director & Executive Director Peter Frederick Whiting Senior Independent Non-Executive Director Tom Crawford Executive Director & CEO-Aptitude Software Barbara Jane Moorhouse Independent Non-Executive Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) MICROGEN PLC 29.58% 358 ADOBE SYSTEMS 14.79% 127 018 WORKDAY 19.66% 42 420 AUTODESK 19.91% 33 776 SQUARE INC 33.87% 31 515 ELECTRONIC ARTS 29.69% 30 661