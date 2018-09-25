Micromega : Reclassification of Sector

MMG 201809250050A Reclassification of Sector MICROmega Holdings Limited Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa (Registration number 1998/003821/06) Share code: MMG ISIN: ZAE000034435 ("MICROmega" or "the Company") RECLASSIFICATION OF SECTOR Following MICROmega's decision to dispose of the NOSA Group of companies, MICROmega has now rationalised its remaining businesses into a growth focused portfolio based on technology dependent services. We will continue to focus on opportunities and markets that allow us to enhance our market share and profitability by deploying technologies that we have developed and continue to own. Further to MICROmega's Annual Financial Results released on SENS on 28 June 2018, wherein shareholders were advised that an application had been lodged to move the FTSE subsector classification from the Business Support Services subsector to the Computer Services subsector, shareholders are hereby advised that reclassification to the Computer Services subsector has been approved with effect from 25 September 2018. Johannesburg 25 September 2018 Sponsor Merchantec Capital Date: 25/09/2018 11:44:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.

