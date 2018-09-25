Log in
Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  Micromega Holdings Limited    MMGJ   ZAE000034435

MICROMEGA HOLDINGS LIMITED (MMGJ)
End-of-day quote  - 09/21
5.5 ZAR   +1.85%
MICROMEGA : Reclassification of Sector
PU
MICROMEGA : Resignation and Appointment of Director
PU
MICROMEGA : Proposed Name Change
PU
Micromega : Reclassification of Sector

09/25/2018 | 12:09pm CEST
MMG 201809250050A
Reclassification of Sector

MICROmega Holdings Limited
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
(Registration number 1998/003821/06)
Share code: MMG ISIN: ZAE000034435
("MICROmega" or "the Company")

RECLASSIFICATION OF SECTOR

Following MICROmega's decision to dispose of the NOSA Group of companies, MICROmega has now
rationalised its remaining businesses into a growth focused portfolio based on technology dependent
services. We will continue to focus on opportunities and markets that allow us to enhance our market share
and profitability by deploying technologies that we have developed and continue to own.

Further to MICROmega's Annual Financial Results released on SENS on 28 June 2018, wherein
shareholders were advised that an application had been lodged to move the FTSE subsector classification
from the Business Support Services subsector to the Computer Services subsector, shareholders are hereby
advised that reclassification to the Computer Services subsector has been approved with effect from
25 September 2018.

Johannesburg
25 September 2018

Sponsor
Merchantec Capital

Date: 25/09/2018 11:44:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

MICROmega Holdings Limited published this content on 25 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2018 10:08:02 UTC
