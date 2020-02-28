Log in
MICROMEM TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(MMTIF)
Delayed Quote. Delayed OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC - 02/28 01:30:26 pm
0.0894 USD   +34.03%
Micromem Annual Filings

02/28/2020 | 05:35pm EST

Toronto, Ontario and New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2020) - Micromem Technologies Inc. (CSE: MRM) (OTCQB: MMTIF) ("Micromem") ("the Company") announces it has filed its audited financial statements for the year ended October 31, 2019 together with the Management's Discussion & Analysis and SEC Form 20F on SEDAR and EDGAR. These documents may be viewed at www.sedar.com and by searching EDGAR at http://www.sec.gov/.

About Micromem.

Micromem Technologies Inc. and its subsidiaries, a publicly traded (OTCQB: MMTIF) (CSE: MRM), company analyzes specific industry sectors to create intelligent game-changing applications that address unmet market needs. By leveraging its expertise and experience with sophisticated sensor applications, the Company successfully powers the development and implementation of innovative solutions for oil & gas, utilities, automotive, healthcare, government, information technology, manufacturing and other industries. Visit www.micromeminc.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. In particular, factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include: our inability to obtain additional financing on acceptable terms; risk that our products and services will not gain widespread market acceptance; continued consumer adoption of digital technology; inability to compete with others who provide comparable products; the failure of our technology; the infringement of our technology with proprietary rights of third parties; inability to respond to consumer and technological demands; inability to replace significant customers; seasonal nature of our business; and other risks detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and are not guarantees of future performance. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. When used in this document, the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "plan," "should," "intend," "may," "will," "would," "potential," and similar expressions may be used to identify forward-looking statements.

The CSE or any other securities regulatory authority has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release that has been prepared by management.

###

Listing: NASD OTC-QB - Symbol: MMTIF
CSE - Symbol: MRM
Shares issued: 362,880,486
SEC File No: 0-26005

Investor Contact: info@micromeminc.com; Tel. 416-364-2023 Subscribe to receive News Releases by Email on our website's home page. www.micromeminc.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/52960


© Newsfilecorp 2020
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph Fuda President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dan Amadori Chief Financial Officer
Oliver Nepomuceno Independent Director
Alex Dey Independent Director
Brian von Herzen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICROMEM TECHNOLOGIES INC.117.67%25
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-0.94%270 939
INTEL CORPORATION-6.72%238 785
NVIDIA CORPORATION7.35%154 591
BROADCOM INC.-13.31%109 432
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-11.82%105 661
