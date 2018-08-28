Micromem Provides Current Update

Toronto, Ontario and New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 28, 2018) - Micromem Technologies, Inc. (CSE: MRM) (OTCQB: MMTIF) ("Micromem") ("the Company") through its wholly owned subsidiary Micromem Applied Sensor Technologies, Inc. (MAST), provides the following update:

Mr. Steve Van Fleet has resigned as an officer and director of Micromem as of August 17, 2018. The Board of Directors of the Company has accepted his resignation.

The Company has developed a transition plan that is now in effect. It is pleased to announce that the following individuals have been engaged as consultants to the Company:

a) June Ressler, CEO of Cenergy International (cenergyintl.com). Founded by Ms. Ressler in 1997, Cenergy's corporate office is located in Houston, Texas with additional offices in Louisiana, and California, as well as Calgary, Canada. Cenergy is a provider of specialized energy personnel, safety services and training, rig inspection and vendor management in the upstream, midstream and downstream areas for most of the major international oil companies.



Ms. Ressler received a law degree from the University of Pittsburgh School of Law and previously practiced family law in the state of Pennsylvania.



Micromem's collaboration with Cenergy provides it with access, as required, to service related personnel in all areas of expertise in the oil & gas sector. b) Carmine Pizzurro, P.Eng, M.Eng, President of InspecTech Analgas Group Inc. (inspectech.ca). InspecTech is based in Toronto, Canada and has operated as a provider of specialized non-destructive testing systems since 1977. It is a leader in this field, providing high quality reliable systems. The company has significant expertise in the development of sensor-based platform solutions.



Previously, between1993-2009, Mr. Pizzurro held successive positions with General Motors as plant manager and as engineering group manager in their Oshawa, Ontario facilities.



InspecTech's role will be to work and to interface directly with Micromem's key subcontractors who will continue to provide design, testing and engineering services to Micromem. Mr. Pizzurro and his team bring strong project management expertise to Micromem. c) Robert Zittrer, MBA, FCPA, FCA, ICD.D, a business consultant who has a 40 year career in finance, mergers and acquisitions, financial reporting, strategic planning and corporate governance.



Between 1994-2016, Mr. Zittrer served multiple roles with a major Canadian accounting and financial services company including successive roles as Chair of Assurance and Tax Management Committee, Executive Committee, Board Member, Co-Managing Partner and Chair of the Board. Previously, Mr. Zittrer was a senior partner with one of the international "Big Four" accounting firms.



Mr. Zittrer's role will be to advise and to consult with the Company's Chief Financial Officer, Dan Amadori, on all financial reporting matters and to assist the Company's Board of Directors in strategic planning and transition.



The transition team is engaged with the management team in direct discussions with its existing customers, its potential customers and all of its key subcontractors as it continues to work towards the commercialization of its technology.

Joseph Fuda, CEO of Micromem, states: "We are very pleased to engage such high quality, talented and experienced consultants to assist the Company in its go forward initiatives. Micromem is committed to working with its existing customers to work towards commercialization of its proprietary technology. "

The Company will provide additional updates over the coming weeks.

