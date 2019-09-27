Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Micron Technology    MU

MICRON TECHNOLOGY

(MU)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Chip Stocks Slump but Remain a Big Winner in 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2019 | 02:26pm EDT

By Alexander Osipovich

Semiconductor stocks took a beating Friday, dragged down by disappointing results from Micron Technology Inc.

Analysts generally agree, though, that the sector is poised to benefit as demand for memory chips recovers and as the U.S. and China continue talks about a trade deal.

Micron shares fell 9.7% -- their biggest percentage decline this year -- a day after the company reported a steep drop in revenue and released a disappointing earnings forecast. That weighed on stocks like Lam Research Corp., which fell 4.4%, and KLA Corp., down 1.5%.

But the sector has still outperformed this year. Even with Friday's drop, Micron is up 38% since the start of 2019, while Lam Research has climbed 71% and KLA is up 78%. The iShares PHLX Semiconductor exchange-traded fund has gained 35%, handily beating the 18% rise in the S&P 500 over that period.

Semiconductors are a famously cyclical industry, driven by fluctuating demand for the chips used in everything from computers to iPhones and smartwatches. That cycle is at a low point: Global semiconductor sales fell 16% in July from a year ago, according to the Semiconductor Industry Association. But many analysts expect a rebound.

"We are optimistic around 2020," Wedbush said in a research note Friday, projecting that demand for memory chips would pick up next year with growing adoption of new 5G smartphones and the rollout of new gaming consoles.

The U.S.-China trade war caused volatile trading in recent months in chip maker stocks, which often have complex supply chains extending to China. High-level trade talks are set to resume next month, which has fueled some optimism that a resolution could be near.

Write to Alexander Osipovich at alexander.osipovich@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.43% 26782.27 Delayed Quote.15.28%
KLA CORPORATION -2.36% 158.05 Delayed Quote.79.45%
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION -5.36% 229.85 Delayed Quote.77.43%
MICRON TECHNOLOGY -10.37% 43.56 Delayed Quote.55.91%
NASDAQ 100 -1.43% 7662.612736 Delayed Quote.0.00%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.33% 7925.687703 Delayed Quote.0.00%
S&P 500 -0.78% 2955.12 Delayed Quote.18.78%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MICRON TECHNOLOGY
02:42pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Slide As Investors Weigh Potential Curbs On U.S. Port..
DJ
02:26pChip Stocks Slump but Remain a Big Winner in 2019
DJ
01:31pWall Street drops as White House weighs delisting Chinese companies
RE
12:51pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 hits near two-month high as rate cut remarks en..
RE
10:39aWALL STREET WEEK AHEAD : Data will show damage of tariffs, strong dollar on U.S...
RE
09:12aStocks to Watch: Wells Fargo, Bank of New York Mellon, Pfizer, McDonald's, Pe..
DJ
07:57aStocks to Watch: Wells Fargo, Bank of New York Mellon, McDonald's, Peloton, M..
DJ
09/26MICRON TECHNOLOGY : Fiscal Q4 2019 Earnings Call Prepared Remarks
PU
09/26MICRON TECHNOLOGY : Fourth Quarter 2019 Presentation
PU
09/26MICRON : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 20 789 M
EBIT 2020 3 003 M
Net income 2020 2 516 M
Finance 2020 1 226 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 21,1x
P/E ratio 2021 9,04x
EV / Sales2020 2,52x
EV / Sales2021 2,13x
Capitalization 53 645 M
Chart MICRON TECHNOLOGY
Duration : Period :
Micron Technology Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICRON TECHNOLOGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 53,17  $
Last Close Price 48,60  $
Spread / Highest target 85,2%
Spread / Average Target 9,41%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sanjay Mehrotra President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert E. Switz Chairman
Manish Bhatia Executive Vice President-Global Operations
David A. Zinsner Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Scott J. DeBoer Executive Vice President-Technology Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICRON TECHNOLOGY55.91%53 645
INTEL CORPORATION8.50%225 576
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%223 804
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS35.57%119 606
BROADCOM INC8.90%109 842
NVIDIA CORPORATION32.84%108 000
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group