Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the March
25, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class
action filed on behalf of investors that purchased Micron Technology,
Inc. (“Micron” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MU)
securities between September 26, 2017 and November 19, 2018,
inclusive (the “Class Period”). Micron investors have until March
25, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.
On November 19, 2018, the Financial Times reported that
Chinese investigators found “massive evidence” of anti-competitive
behavior by Micron and two other companies. On this news, Micron’s share
price fell $2.61 per share, or 6.6%, to close at $36.83 per share on
November 19, 2018.
The complaint filed in this class action alleges that during the Class
Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements
and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Chinese State Administration for
Market Regulation notified Micron it was investigating dynamic
random-access memory (“DRAM”) chip providers in China for potential
collusion and other anti-competitive conduct; (2) Chinese investigators
had found “massive evidence” of Micron’s anti-competitive behavior; (3)
Micron had engaged in a price-fixing conspiracy with Samsung Electronics
and SK Hynix; and (4) as a result, Micron’s public statements were
materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
