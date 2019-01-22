Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Micron Technology, Inc. Investors (MU)

National Shareholder Rights Law Firm Glancy
Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on
behalf of Micron Technology, Inc. (“Micron” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MU)
investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations
of federal securities laws.
On November 19, 2018, the Financial Times reported that
Chinese investigators found “massive evidence” of anti-competitive
behavior by Micron and two other companies. On this news, Micron’s share
price fell $2.61 per share, or 6.6%, to close at $36.83 per share on
November 19, 2018.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some
jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190122005793/en/