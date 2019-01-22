Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Micron Technology, Inc. Investors (MU)

01/22/2019

National Shareholder Rights Law Firm Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Micron Technology, Inc. (“Micron” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MU) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On November 19, 2018, the Financial Times reported that Chinese investigators found “massive evidence” of anti-competitive behavior by Micron and two other companies. On this news, Micron’s share price fell $2.61 per share, or 6.6%, to close at $36.83 per share on November 19, 2018.

If you purchased Micron securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
