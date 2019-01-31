Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Files a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Micron Technology, Inc., Advising Investors of Expanded Class Period (MU)

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces that it has filed a class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, captioned Rojvall v. Micron Technology, Inc. et al., (Case No. 1:19-cv-00990), on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) (“Micron” or the “Company”) securities between September 26, 2017 and November 19, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Plaintiff pursues claims under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”).

Investors are hereby notified that they have until March 25, 2019 to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff in this action.

On November 19, 2018, the Financial Times reported that Chinese investigators found “massive evidence” of anti-competitive behavior by Micron and two other companies. On this news, Micron’s share price fell $2.61 per share, nearly 7%, to close at $36.83 per share on November 19, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company engaged in anti-competitive behavior, including artificially restricting supply growth of DRAM; (2) that these anti-competitive efforts were reasonably likely to lead to regulatory scrutiny; (3) that the Company’s anti-competitive efforts artificially boosted its operating metrics; (4) that, as a result, the Company’s financial performance, including revenue, was overstated; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased Micron securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than March 25, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

