Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Files a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Micron Technology, Inc., Advising Investors of Expanded Class Period (MU)

Glancy
Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces that it has filed a class
action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Southern
District of New York, captioned Rojvall v. Micron Technology, Inc. et
al., (Case No. 1:19-cv-00990), on behalf of persons and entities
that purchased or otherwise acquired Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU)
(“Micron” or the “Company”) securities between September 26, 2017 and
November 19, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Plaintiff pursues
claims under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”).
Investors are hereby notified that they have until March
25, 2019 to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff in this action.
If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here
to participate.
On November 19, 2018, the Financial Times reported that
Chinese investigators found “massive evidence” of anti-competitive
behavior by Micron and two other companies. On this news, Micron’s share
price fell $2.61 per share, nearly 7%, to close at $36.83 per share on
November 19, 2018, thereby injuring investors.
The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the
Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading
statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about
the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically,
Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company engaged
in anti-competitive behavior, including artificially restricting supply
growth of DRAM; (2) that these anti-competitive efforts were reasonably
likely to lead to regulatory scrutiny; (3) that the Company’s
anti-competitive efforts artificially boosted its operating metrics; (4)
that, as a result, the Company’s financial performance, including
revenue, was overstated; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing,
Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business,
operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a
reasonable basis.
If you purchased Micron securities during the Class Period, you may move
the Court no later than March 25, 2019 to ask the Court to
appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not
take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or
take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish
to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning
this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these
Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067
Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150,
shareholders@glancylaw.com
www.glancylaw.com
If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone
number and number of shares purchased.
