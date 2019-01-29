Law Offices of Howard G. Smith : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Micron Technology, Inc. Investors (MU)

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors that purchased Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) (“Micron” or the “Company”) securities between June 22, 2018 and November 19, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Micron investors have until March 25, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On November 19, 2018, the Financial Times reported that Chinese investigators found “massive evidence” of anti-competitive behavior by Micron and two other companies. On this news, Micron’s share price fell $2.61 per share, or 6.6%, to close at $36.83 per share on November 19, 2018.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that during the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Chinese State Administration for Market Regulation notified Micron it was investigating dynamic random-access memory (“DRAM”) chip providers in China for potential collusion and other anti-competitive conduct; (2) Chinese investigators had found “massive evidence” of Micron’s anti-competitive behavior; (3) Micron had engaged in a price-fixing conspiracy with Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix; and (4) as a result, Micron’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

