Law Offices of Howard G. Smith : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Micron Technology, Inc. Investors (MU)

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has
been filed on behalf of investors that purchased Micron Technology, Inc.
(NASDAQ: MU)
(“Micron” or the “Company”) securities between June 22, 2018 and
November 19, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Micron investors
have until March 25, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff
motion.
On November 19, 2018, the Financial Times reported that
Chinese investigators found “massive evidence” of anti-competitive
behavior by Micron and two other companies. On this news, Micron’s share
price fell $2.61 per share, or 6.6%, to close at $36.83 per share on
November 19, 2018.
The complaint filed in this class action alleges that during the Class
Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements
and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Chinese State Administration for
Market Regulation notified Micron it was investigating dynamic
random-access memory (“DRAM”) chip providers in China for potential
collusion and other anti-competitive conduct; (2) Chinese investigators
had found “massive evidence” of Micron’s anti-competitive behavior; (3)
Micron had engaged in a price-fixing conspiracy with Samsung Electronics
and SK Hynix; and (4) as a result, Micron’s public statements were
materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
