Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Micron Technology    MU

MICRON TECHNOLOGY (MU)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

MICRON TECHNOLOGY SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Micron Technology, Inc. - MU

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/01/2019 | 10:51pm EST

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until March 25, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Micron Technology, Inc. (NasdaqGS: MU), if they purchased the Company’s shares between September 26, 2017 and November 19, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Micron and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-mu/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by March 25, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

Micron and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On May 15, 2018, the Chinese State Administration for Market Regulation (“SAMR”) notified the Company of its investigation into anticompetitive conduct by electronic memory microchip suppliers. On November 19, 2018, media reports revealed that SAMR had “found ‘massive evidence’ of anti-competitive behaviour” by Micron in a price-fixing conspiracy with Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix.

On this news, the price of Micron’s shares plummeted more than 7%.

The case is Kniffin v. Micron Technology Inc., No. 19-cv-00678.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MICRON TECHNOLOGY
10:51pMICRON TECHNOLOGY SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors ..
BU
05:08pMICRON TECHNOLOGY INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
02:09pMU CLASS ACTION UPDATE : Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Act..
BU
01/31GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Files a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Micro..
BU
01/31Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Micron Techn..
PR
01/31DEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Loom..
BU
01/30MICRON TECHNOLOGY : Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadlin..
BU
01/29LAW OFFICES OF HOWARD G. SMITH : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Acti..
BU
01/29FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD : Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Agains..
BU
01/29INVESTOR ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Acti..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 25 576 M
EBIT 2019 9 878 M
Net income 2019 8 680 M
Finance 2019 3 459 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 5,07
P/E ratio 2020 5,35
EV / Sales 2019 1,54x
EV / Sales 2020 1,47x
Capitalization 42 846 M
Chart MICRON TECHNOLOGY
Duration : Period :
Micron Technology Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICRON TECHNOLOGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 46,9 $
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sanjay Mehrotra President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert E. Switz Chairman
Manish Bhatia Executive Vice President-Global Operations
David A. Zinsner Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Scott J. DeBoer Executive Vice President-Technology Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICRON TECHNOLOGY20.45%42 846
INTEL CORPORATION0.40%215 056
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%186 434
BROADCOM INC5.49%109 250
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS7.93%95 158
NVIDIA CORPORATION8.41%87 688
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.