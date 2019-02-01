MICRON TECHNOLOGY SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Micron Technology, Inc. - MU

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General
of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until
March 25, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities
class action lawsuit against Micron Technology, Inc. (NasdaqGS: MU), if
they purchased the Company’s shares between September 26, 2017 and
November 19, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is
pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of
New York.
About the Lawsuit
Micron and certain of its executives are charged with failing to
disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal
securities laws.
On May 15, 2018, the Chinese State Administration for Market Regulation
(“SAMR”) notified the Company of its investigation into anticompetitive
conduct by electronic memory microchip suppliers. On November 19, 2018,
media reports revealed that SAMR had “found ‘massive evidence’ of
anti-competitive behaviour” by Micron in a price-fixing conspiracy with
Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix.
On this news, the price of Micron’s shares plummeted more than 7%.
The case is Kniffin v. Micron Technology Inc., No. 19-cv-00678.
