MU DEADLINE REMINDER: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Micron Technology, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action – MU

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing
of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of
Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) from June 22, 2018 through November
19, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover
damages for Micron investors under the federal securities laws.
According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made
false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1)
the Chinese State Administration for Market Regulation notified Micron
it was investigating dynamic random-access memory (“DRAM”) chip
providers in China for potential collusion and other anti-competitive
conduct; (2) Chinese investigators had found “massive evidence” of
Micron’s anti-competitive behavior; (3) Micron had engaged in a
price-fixing conspiracy with Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix; and (4)
as a result, Micron’s public statements were materially false and
misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the
market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.
A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as
lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than March 25, 2019. A
lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class
members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation,
