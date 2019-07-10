Micron Announces Pricing of $1.75 Billion of Senior Notes

BOISE, Idaho, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) announced today that it has entered into an agreement to sell $900 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.185% Senior Notes due 2027 (the “2027 Notes”) and $850 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.663% Senior Notes due 2030 (the “2030 Notes” and, together with the 2027 Notes, the “notes”) pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The offering is expected to settle on July 12, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions.



Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are the joint book-running managers of the notes offering.

The 2027 Notes will bear interest at a rate of 4.185% per year and the 2030 Notes will bear interest at a rate of 4.663% per year. Interest on each series of notes will be payable semi-annually on February 15 and August 15 of each year, commencing on February 15, 2020.

Micron estimates net proceeds of the offering, after deducting underwriter discounts and other estimated offering expenses, will be approximately $1.739 billion. Micron intends to use a substantial portion of the net proceeds of the offering to fund the purchase price for Intel Corporation’s (“Intel”) noncontrolling interest in IM Flash Technologies, LLC (“IM Flash”) and IM Flash debt owed to Intel. Micron intends to use the remaining net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include capital expenditures, working capital, and the repayment, repurchase, redemption or other retirement of its other existing indebtedness.

Micron has filed an effective registration statement (including a preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus) with the SEC for the offering to which this communication relates. Before you invest, you should read the preliminary prospectus supplement included in that registration statement and other documents Micron has filed with the SEC for more complete information about Micron and this offering. Copies of these documents may be obtained at no cost by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC can arrange to send you the prospectus if you request it by calling Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC toll-free at 1-866-471-2526, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC at 212-834-4533 or Wells Fargo Securities, LLC toll-free at 1-800-645-3751.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the notes described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these notes in any state or other jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The offering of these notes will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and the related prospectus. The notes being offered have not been approved or disapproved by any regulatory authority, nor has any such authority passed upon the accuracy or adequacy of the registration statement, the prospectus contained therein or the prospectus supplement.

This press release contains forward-looking statements related to the proposed public offering and settlement of notes and Micron’s intention to use a substantial portion of the net proceeds of the offering to fund the purchase price for Intel’s noncontrolling interest in IM Flash and IM Flash debt owed to Intel. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to Micron’s registration statement on Form S-3 and the preliminary prospectus supplement incorporated by reference therein, as well as the other documents Micron files, from time to time, with the SEC. These documents contain and identify important factors that could cause the actual results for Micron on a consolidated basis to differ materially from those contained in Micron's forward-looking statements. Although Micron believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, Micron cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Micron is under no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform to actual results.

