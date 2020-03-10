Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Micron Technology    MU

MICRON TECHNOLOGY

(MU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Micron Samples the Industry's First uMCP Product With LPDDR5 to Increase Performance and Battery Life in 5G Smartphones

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/10/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), today announced it began sampling the industry’s first universal flash storage (UFS) multichip package (uMCP) with low-power DDR5 (LPDDR5) DRAM. The uMCP provides high-density and low-power storage designed to fit on slim and compact midrange smartphone designs.

Micron’s new uMCP5 packaging builds on the company’s innovation and leadership in multichip form factors. Micron uMCPs combine low-power DRAM with NAND and an onboard controller, using 40% less space compared to a two-chip solution. This optimized configuration saves power, reduces memory footprint and enables smaller and more agile smartphone designs.

“Featuring the latest LPDRAM and UFS interface, this first-in-the-industry packaging solution offers a 50% increase in memory and storage bandwidth while reducing power,” said Dr. Raj Talluri senior vice president and general manager at Micron.  “Our new uMCP5 package enables midrange 5G smartphones to operate with the ultra-low latency response times and low power modes necessary to support flagship smartphone features such as multiple high-resolution cameras, multiplayer gaming and AR/VR applications.”

Micron’s uMCP5 uses advanced 1y nm DRAM process technology and the world’s smallest 512Gb 96L 3D NAND die. The 297-ball grid array (BGA) package supports two-channel LPDDR5 with speeds up to 6,400Mbps, a 50% performance increase over the previous-generation interface. The new package also provides the highest storage and memory density available for uMCP form factors in the market today, at 256GB and 12GB, respectively.

The uMCP is an ideal solution for Micron’s LPDDR5 DRAM. Micron’s next-generation LPDDR5 memory addresses the higher memory performance and lower energy consumption demands of 5G networks, which will start deploying globally at scale in 2020. Micron LPDDR5 allows 5G smartphones to process data at peak speeds of up to 6.4Gbps, which is critical for preventing data-processing bottlenecks.

Micron’s uMCP5 package for LPDDR5 is available for immediate sampling to select partners.

About Micron Technology, Inc.
We are an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions. Through our global brands — Micron® and Crucial® — our broad portfolio of high-performance memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, 3D XPoint™ memory and NOR, is transforming how the world uses information to enrich life. Backed by more than 40 years of technology leadership, our memory and storage solutions enable disruptive trends, including artificial intelligence, 5G, machine learning and autonomous vehicles, in key market segments like mobile, data center, client, consumer, industrial, graphics, automotive, and networking. Our common stock is traded on the Nasdaq under the MU symbol. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc., visit www.micron.com.

© 2020 Micron, the Micron logo, and all other Micron trademarks are the property of Micron Technology, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Micron Media Relations Contact
Erica Pompen
Micron Technology, Inc.
+1 (408) 834-1873
epompen@micron.com

Micron Investor Relations Contact
Farhan Ahmad 
Micron Technology, Inc. 
+1 (408) 834-1927
farhanahmad@micron.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MICRON TECHNOLOGY
05:01pMicron Samples the Industry's First uMCP Product With LPDDR5 to Increase Perf..
GL
02/25Micron and Continental Accelerate Machine Learning at the Edge
GL
02/25Micron Partners With Seven Industrial Companies to Deliver Robust and Innovat..
GL
02/24WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Dow sheds 900 points at the open
RE
02/18Coronavirus threatens Apple supply chain, sales; shares drop
RE
02/07Micron Technology to Report Fiscal Second Quarter Results on March 25, 2020
GL
02/07MICRON TECHNOLOGY : Delivers World's First Mass-Produced, Low-Power DDR5 DRAM fo..
AQ
02/06Micron Delivers World's First Mass-Produced, Low-Power DDR5 DRAM for High-Per..
GL
02/04Micron Technology Announces Upcoming Investor Event
GL
01/29Samsung Posts Lower Profit, Anticipates End of Chip Slump
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 20 432 M
EBIT 2020 2 746 M
Net income 2020 2 257 M
Finance 2020 1 616 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 22,7x
P/E ratio 2021 8,81x
EV / Sales2020 2,42x
EV / Sales2021 1,71x
Capitalization 51 067 M
Chart MICRON TECHNOLOGY
Duration : Period :
Micron Technology Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICRON TECHNOLOGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 36
Average target price 66,65  $
Last Close Price 45,97  $
Spread / Highest target 118%
Spread / Average Target 45,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sanjay Mehrotra President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert E. Switz Chairman
Manish Bhatia Executive Vice President-Global Operations
David A. Zinsner Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Scott J. DeBoer Executive Vice President-Technology & Products
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICRON TECHNOLOGY-4.30%51 067
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED1.82%264 119
INTEL CORPORATION-15.04%217 485
NVIDIA CORPORATION4.31%150 209
BROADCOM INC.-21.61%98 954
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-18.12%98 105
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group