Micron Technology : 10-Q

For the quarterly period ended February 28, 2019
Micron Technology, Inc.
Delaware
75-1618004
(State or other jurisdiction of
(IRS Employer Identification No.)
incorporation or organization)
8000 S. Federal Way, Boise, Idaho
83716-9632
(Address of principal executive offices)
(Zip Code)
Registrant's telephone number, including area code
(208) 368-4000
The number of outstanding shares of the registrant's common stock as of March 14, 2019 was 1,106,687,011.
Micron Technology, Inc., including its consolidated subsidiaries, is an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions. Through our global brands - Micron®, Crucial®, and Ballistix® - our broad portfolio of high-performance memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR Flash, and 3D XPoint memory, is transforming how the world uses information to enrich life. Backed by 40 years of technology leadership, our memory and storage solutions enable disruptive trends, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and autonomous vehicles, in key market segments like data center, networking, automotive, industrial, mobile, graphics, and client.
Micron, Crucial, Ballistix, any associated logos, and all other Micron trademarks are the property of Micron. 3D XPoint is a trademark of Intel in the United States and/or other countries. Other product names or trademarks that are not owned by Micron are for identification purposes only and may be the registered or unregistered trademarks of their respective owners.
Definitions of Commonly Used Terms
As used herein, "we," "our," "us," and similar terms include Micron Technology, Inc. and our consolidated subsidiaries, unless the context indicates otherwise. Abbreviations, terms, or acronyms are commonly used or found in multiple locations throughout this report and include the following:
|
Term
|
Definition
|
Definition
|
2022 Term Loan B
|
Senior Secured Term Loan B due 2022
|
Micron
|
Micron Technology, Inc. (Parent Company)
|
2024 Notes
|
4.64% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2024
|
MMJ
|
Micron Memory Japan, G.K.
|
2025 Notes
|
5.50% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2025
|
MMJ Group
|
MMJ and its subsidiaries
|
2026 Notes
|
4.98% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2026
|
MMT
|
Micron Memory Taiwan Co., Ltd.
|
2029 Notes
|
5.33% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2029
|
MTTW
|
Micron Technology Taiwan, Inc.
|
2032D Notes
|
3.13% Convertible Senior Notes due 2032
|
Qimonda
|
Qimonda AG
|
2033F Notes
|
2.13% Convertible Senior Notes due 2033
|
R&D
|
Research and Development
|
2043G Notes
|
3.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2043
|
SG&A
|
Selling, General, and Administrative
|
CPU
|
Central Processing Unit
|
SSD
|
Solid-State Drive
|
IMFT
|
IM Flash Technologies, LLC
|
TLC
|
Triple-Level Cell
|
Inotera
|
Inotera Memories, Inc.
|
VIE
|
Variable Interest Entity
|
Intel
|
Intel Corporation
Term
|
The following Micron subsidiaries appear throughout this report:
|
Micron Consumer Products Group, Inc.
|
Micron Semiconductor Products, Inc.
|
Micron Europe Limited
|
Micron Semiconductor (Shanghai) Co. Ltd.
|
Micron Semiconductor B.V.,
|
Micron Semiconductor (Xi'an) Co., Ltd.
|
Micron Semiconductor (Deutschland) GmbH
|
Forward-Looking Statements
This Form 10-Q contains trend information and other forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements such as those made regarding our expected NAND and 3D XPointTM development activities with Intel; the amount we expect to pay to purchase Intel's interest in IMFT; our expectation, from time to time, to engage in additional financing transactions; the sufficiency of our cash and investments, cash flows from operations, and available financing to meet our requirements at least through the next 12 months; and capital spending in 2019. We are under no obligation to update these forward-looking statements. Our actual results could differ materially from our historical results and those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, those identified in "Part II, Other Information - Item 1A. Risk Factors."
PART I. FINANCIAL INFORMATIONITEM 1. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Revenue
Cost of goods sold
MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in millions except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Quarter endedFebruary 28, 2019
Gross margin
March 1, 2018
$
Six months endedFebruary 28, 2019
March 1, 2018
7,351$ 3,081 4,270
13,748$ 14,154
6,269 6,137
7,4798,017
Selling, general, and administrative Research and development
Other operating (income) expense, net
Operating income
209601 971,957
196523 (16)3,567
418387
1,212 971
133(5)
5,716 6,664
Interest income Interest expense
Other non-operating income (expense), net
27 (88)(53) 3,453
96 50
(60)(212)
(75) (257)
5,6776,245
Income tax provision
Equity in net income of equity method investees
(280)
Net income
(143)
1 1,625
(757)(257)
1 3,311
1 4,921
1 5,989
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
Net income attributable to Micron
(6)
$
1,619
(2)
$
3,309
Earnings per share
Basic
Diluted
$
1.45$ 1.42
2.86$ 2.67
Number of shares used in per share calculations
Basic
(9)
$
4,912
(2)
$
5,987
4.37$ 5.23
4.24 4.86
1,1141,141
Diluted
1,1561,238
See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.
1,1231,145
1,157 1,232
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(in millions)
(Unaudited)
Quarter ended
Six months ended
|
February 28,
|
March 1,
|
February 28,
|
March 1,
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Net income
|
$
|
1,625$
|
3,311$
|
4,921$
|
5,989
|
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
|
Gains (losses) on derivative instruments
|
6
|
18
|
(6)
|
15
|
Unrealized gains (losses) on investments
|
6
|
(1)
|
3
|
(2)
|
Foreign currency translation adjustments
|
(1)
|
-
|
(1)
|
-
|
Pension liability adjustments
|
-
|
2
|
-
|
1
|
Other comprehensive income (loss)
|
11
|
19
|
(4)
|
14
|
Total comprehensive income
|
1,636
|
3,330
|
4,917
|
6,003
|
Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
(6)
|
(2)
|
(9)
|
(2)
|
Comprehensive income attributable to Micron
|
$
|
1,630$
|
3,328$
|
4,908$
|
6,001
See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in millions except par value amounts)
(Unaudited)
As of Assets
Cash and equivalents Short-term investments Receivables Inventories
Other current assets
Total current assets
Long-term marketable investments Property, plant, and equipment Intangible assets
Deferred tax assets Goodwill
Other noncurrent assets
Total assets
Liabilities and equity
Accounts payable and accrued expenses Current debt
Other current liabilities
Total current liabilities Long-term debt
Other noncurrent liabilities
Total liabilities
$
$
7,3615,754
February 28, 2019
6,353$ 6,506
1,180 296
4,4165,478
4,390 3,595
211164
16,550 1,61426,204
350331
762 1,022
1,2281,228
779 611
47,487$ 43,376
$
4,062 $ 4,374
2,634859
665 521
3,604 3,777
993581
11,958
Commitments and contingenciesRedeemable convertible notes Redeemable noncontrolling interestMicron shareholders' equity
August 30, 2018
16,039 47323,672
10,112
2 3
9797
Common stock, $0.10 par value, 3,000 shares authorized, 1,178 shares issued and 1,106 outstanding (1,170 shares issued and 1,161 outstanding as of August 30, 2018)
Additional capital
Retained earnings
Treasury stock, 72 shares held (9 shares as of August 30, 2018) Accumulated other comprehensive income
Total Micron shareholders' equity Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries
Total equity
Total liabilities and equity
118 117
8,1438,201
29,364 24,395
(3,064)(429)
6 10
34,56732,294
863 870
$
47,487
$
43,376
See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.
