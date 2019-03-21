Micron Technology : 10-Q

UNITED STATES

Micron Technology, Inc., including its consolidated subsidiaries, is an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions. Through our global brands - Micron®, Crucial®, and Ballistix® - our broad portfolio of high-performance memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR Flash, and 3D XPoint memory, is transforming how the world uses information to enrich life. Backed by 40 years of technology leadership, our memory and storage solutions enable disruptive trends, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and autonomous vehicles, in key market segments like data center, networking, automotive, industrial, mobile, graphics, and client.

Micron, Crucial, Ballistix, any associated logos, and all other Micron trademarks are the property of Micron. 3D XPoint is a trademark of Intel in the United States and/or other countries. Other product names or trademarks that are not owned by Micron are for identification purposes only and may be the registered or unregistered trademarks of their respective owners.

Definitions of Commonly Used Terms

As used herein, "we," "our," "us," and similar terms include Micron Technology, Inc. and our consolidated subsidiaries, unless the context indicates otherwise. Abbreviations, terms, or acronyms are commonly used or found in multiple locations throughout this report and include the following:

Term Definition Definition 2022 Term Loan B Senior Secured Term Loan B due 2022 Micron Micron Technology, Inc. (Parent Company) 2024 Notes 4.64% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2024 MMJ Micron Memory Japan, G.K. 2025 Notes 5.50% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2025 MMJ Group MMJ and its subsidiaries 2026 Notes 4.98% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2026 MMT Micron Memory Taiwan Co., Ltd. 2029 Notes 5.33% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2029 MTTW Micron Technology Taiwan, Inc. 2032D Notes 3.13% Convertible Senior Notes due 2032 Qimonda Qimonda AG 2033F Notes 2.13% Convertible Senior Notes due 2033 R&D Research and Development 2043G Notes 3.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2043 SG&A Selling, General, and Administrative CPU Central Processing Unit SSD Solid-State Drive IMFT IM Flash Technologies, LLC TLC Triple-Level Cell Inotera Inotera Memories, Inc. VIE Variable Interest Entity Intel Intel Corporation Term

The following Micron subsidiaries appear throughout this report: Micron Consumer Products Group, Inc. Micron Semiconductor Products, Inc. Micron Europe Limited Micron Semiconductor (Shanghai) Co. Ltd. Micron Semiconductor B.V., Micron Semiconductor (Xi'an) Co., Ltd. Micron Semiconductor (Deutschland) GmbH Forward-Looking Statements

This Form 10-Q contains trend information and other forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements such as those made regarding our expected NAND and 3D XPointTM development activities with Intel; the amount we expect to pay to purchase Intel's interest in IMFT; our expectation, from time to time, to engage in additional financing transactions; the sufficiency of our cash and investments, cash flows from operations, and available financing to meet our requirements at least through the next 12 months; and capital spending in 2019. We are under no obligation to update these forward-looking statements. Our actual results could differ materially from our historical results and those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, those identified in "Part II, Other Information - Item 1A. Risk Factors."

1

PART I. FINANCIAL INFORMATIONITEM 1. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Revenue

Cost of goods sold

MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in millions except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Quarter endedFebruary 28, 2019

Gross margin

March 1, 2018

$

5,835$ 2,971 2,864

Six months endedFebruary 28, 2019

March 1, 2018

7,351$ 3,081 4,270

13,748$ 14,154

6,269 6,137

7,4798,017

Selling, general, and administrative Research and development

Other operating (income) expense, net

Operating income

209601 971,957

196523 (16)3,567

418387

1,212 971

133(5)

5,716 6,664

Interest income Interest expense

Other non-operating income (expense), net

58 (27)(84) 1,904

27 (88)(53) 3,453

96 50

(60)(212)

(75) (257)

5,6776,245

Income tax provision

Equity in net income of equity method investees

(280)

Net income

(143)

1 1,625

(757)(257)

1 3,311

1 4,921

1 5,989

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

Net income attributable to Micron

(6)

$

1,619

(2)

$

3,309

Earnings per share

Basic

Diluted

$

1.45$ 1.42

2.86$ 2.67

Number of shares used in per share calculations

Basic

(9)

$

4,912

(2)

$

5,987

4.37$ 5.23

4.24 4.86

1,1141,141

Diluted

1,1561,238

See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.

2

1,1231,145

1,157 1,232

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(in millions)

(Unaudited)

Quarter ended

Six months ended

February 28, March 1, February 28, March 1, 2019 2018 2019 2018

Net income $ 1,625$ 3,311$ 4,921$ 5,989 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax Gains (losses) on derivative instruments 6 18 (6) 15 Unrealized gains (losses) on investments 6 (1) 3 (2) Foreign currency translation adjustments (1) - (1) - Pension liability adjustments - 2 - 1 Other comprehensive income (loss) 11 19 (4) 14 Total comprehensive income 1,636 3,330 4,917 6,003 Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests (6) (2) (9) (2) Comprehensive income attributable to Micron $ 1,630$ 3,328$ 4,908$ 6,001

See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.

3

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in millions except par value amounts)

(Unaudited)

As of Assets

Cash and equivalents Short-term investments Receivables Inventories

Other current assets

Total current assets

Long-term marketable investments Property, plant, and equipment Intangible assets

Deferred tax assets Goodwill

Other noncurrent assets

Total assets

Liabilities and equity

Accounts payable and accrued expenses Current debt

Other current liabilities

Total current liabilities Long-term debt

Other noncurrent liabilities

Total liabilities

$

$

7,3615,754

February 28, 2019

6,353$ 6,506

1,180 296

4,4165,478

4,390 3,595

211164

16,550 1,61426,204

350331

762 1,022

1,2281,228

779 611

47,487$ 43,376

$

4,062 $ 4,374

2,634859

665 521

3,604 3,777

993581

11,958

Commitments and contingenciesRedeemable convertible notes Redeemable noncontrolling interestMicron shareholders' equity

August 30, 2018

16,039 47323,672

10,112

2 3

9797

Common stock, $0.10 par value, 3,000 shares authorized, 1,178 shares issued and 1,106 outstanding (1,170 shares issued and 1,161 outstanding as of August 30, 2018)

Additional capital

Retained earnings

Treasury stock, 72 shares held (9 shares as of August 30, 2018) Accumulated other comprehensive income

Total Micron shareholders' equity Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

Total equity

Total liabilities and equity

118 117

8,1438,201

29,364 24,395

(3,064)(429)

6 10

34,56732,294

863 870

35,43033,164

$

47,487

$

43,376

See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.

4