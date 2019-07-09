Log in
Micron Technology : 3

07/09/2019

SEC Form 3

FORM 3

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

OMB APPROVAL

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB Number:

3235-0104

INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

Estimated average burden

hours per response:

0.5

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

2. Date of Event

3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

Wright Mary Ann

(Month/Day/Year)

MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC[ MU ]

Requiring Statement

07/01/2019

4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

5. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

(Check all applicable)

(Month/Day/Year)

8000 S FEDERAL WAY

X Director

10% Owner

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check

Officer (give title

Other (specify

MS 1-557

Applicable Line)

below)

below)

X

Form filed by One Reporting

Person

(Street)

Form filed by More than One

BOISE

ID

83716

Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned

1. Title of Security (Instr. 4)

2. Amount of Securities

3. Ownership

4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership

Beneficially Owned (Instr. 4)

Form: Direct (D)

(Instr. 5)

or Indirect (I)

(Instr. 5)

Common Stock

0

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 4)

2. Date Exercisable and

3. Title and Amount of Securities

4.

5.

6. Nature of Indirect

Expiration Date

Underlying Derivative Security (Instr.

Conversion

Ownership

Beneficial Ownership

(Month/Day/Year)

4)

or

Form:

(Instr. 5)

Exercise

Direct (D)

Amount

Price of

or Indirect

or

Derivative

(I) (Instr. 5)

Date

Expiration

Number

Security

of

Exercisable

Date

Title

Shares

Explanation of Responses:

Remarks:

Rachel Southorn, Attorney-in-

07/08/2019

fact

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5 (b)(v).

  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
    Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

POWER OF ATTORNEY

The undersigned, as a Section 16 reporting person of Micron Technology, Inc. (the Company), hereby constitutes and appoints April Arnzen, the Company's Senior Vice President, Human Resources, Jill Chris, the Company's Director, Global Compensation and Rachel Southorn, the Company's Senior Manager, Global Stock, and each of them, the undersigned's true and lawful attorney-in-fact to:

1.complete and execute Forms 3, 4 and 5 and other forms, and all amendments thereto, as such attorney-in-fact shall in his or her discretion determine to be required or advisable pursuant to Section 16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (as amended) and the rules and regulations promulgated thereunder, or any successor laws and regulations, as a consequence of the undersigned's ownership, acquisition or disposition of securities of the Company; and

2.do all acts necessary in order to file such forms with the Securities and Exchange Commission, any securities exchange or national association, the Company and such other person or agency as the attorney-in-fact shall deem appropriate to comply with applicable law.

The undersigned hereby ratifies and confirms all that said attorneys-in-fact and agents shall do or cause to be done by virtue hereof. The undersigned acknowledges that the foregoing attorneys-in-fact, in serving in such capacity at the request of the undersigned, are not assuming, nor is the Company assuming, any of the undersigned's responsibilities to comply with Section 16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (as amended).

This Power of Attorney shall remain in full force and effect until the undersigned is no longer required to file Forms 3, 4 and 5 with respect to the undersigned's holdings of and transactions in securities issued by the Company, unless earlier revoked by the undersigned in a signed writing delivered to the Company.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the undersigned has caused this Power of Attorney to be executed as of this 1st of July, 2019.

Signature: MaryAnn Wright

Print Name: MaryAnn Wright

Disclaimer

Micron Technology Inc. published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2019 07:17:07 UTC
