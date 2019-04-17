Micron Technology : 4

or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person* 2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol 5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer Poppen Joel L MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC[ MU ] (Check all applicable) Director 10% Owner 3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year) X Officer (give title X Other (specify 04/15/2019 below) below) SVP, Legal Affairs, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary

Common Stock 04/15/2019 M 20,210 A $19.29 269,368 D Common Stock 04/15/2019 S 20,210 D $41.4532(2) 249,158 D

Non-Qualified Stock Option $19.29 04/15/2019 M 20,210 (1) 11/19/2019 Common Stock 20,210 $0 0 D

1.The options vested in four equal installments on November 19, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017.

2.The price reported in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $41.43 to $41.47, inclusive.

Rachel Southorn, Attorney-in-fact 04/16/2019

