Micron Technology : 4
04/17/2019 | 03:23am EDT
SEC Form 4
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue.
See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
OMB APPROVAL
Washington, D.C. 20549
OMB Number:
3235-0287
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP
Estimated average burden
hours per response:
0.5
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person
*
2. Issuer Name
and Ticker or Trading Symbol
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
Poppen Joel L
MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC [ MU ]
(Check all applicable)
Director
10% Owner
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
X
Officer (give title
X
Other (specify
04/15/2019
(Last)
(First)
(Middle)
below)
below)
8000 S. FEDERAL WAY
SVP, Legal Affairs, General
/ Counsel &
MS 1-557
Corporate Secretary
4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable
(Street)
Line)
BOISE
ID
83716
X
Form filed by One Reporting Person
Form filed by More than One Reporting
(City)
(State)
(Zip)
Person
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)
2. Transaction
2A. Deemed
3.
4. Securities Acquired (A) or
5. Amount of
6. Ownership
7. Nature
Date
Execution Date,
Transaction
Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
Securities
Form: Direct
of Indirect
(Month/Day/Year)
if any
Code (Instr.
Beneficially
(D) or
Beneficial
(Month/Day/Year)
8)
Owned
Indirect (I)
Ownership
Following
(Instr. 4)
(Instr. 4)
Code
V
Amount
(A) or
Price
Reported
Transaction(s)
(D)
(Instr. 3 and 4)
Common Stock
04/15/2019
M
20,210
A
$19.29
269,368
D
Common Stock
04/15/2019
S
20,210
D
$41.4532 (2)
249,158
D
Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of
2.
3. Transaction
3A. Deemed
4.
5. Number
6. Date Exercisable and
7. Title and
8. Price
9. Number of
10.
11. Nature
Derivative
Conversion
Date
Execution Date,
Transaction
of
Expiration Date
Amount of
of
derivative
Ownership
of Indirect
Security
or Exercise
(Month/Day/Year)
if any
Code (Instr.
Derivative
(Month/Day/Year)
Securities
Derivative
Securities
Form:
Beneficial
(Instr. 3)
Price of
(Month/Day/Year)
8)
Securities
Underlying
Security
Beneficially
Direct (D)
Ownership
Derivative
Acquired
Derivative
(Instr. 5)
Owned
or Indirect
(Instr. 4)
Security
(A) or
Security (Instr. 3
Following
(I) (Instr.
Disposed
and 4)
Reported
4)
of (D)
Transaction(s)
(Instr. 3, 4
(Instr. 4)
and 5)
Amount
or
Number
Date
Expiration
of
Code
V
(A)
(D)
Exercisable
Date
Title
Shares
Non-
Qualified
$19.29
04/15/2019
M
20,210
(1)
11/19/2019
Common
20,210
$
0
0
D
Stock
Stock
Option
Explanation of Responses:
1. The options vested in four equal installments on November 19, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017.
2. The price reported in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $41.43 to $41.47, inclusive.
Remarks:
Rachel Southorn, Attorney-in-
04/16/2019 fact
** Signature of Reporting Person
Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person,
see Instruction 4 (b)(v).
** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.
Disclaimer
Micron Technology Inc. published this content on 16 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2019 07:22:07 UTC
Latest news on MICRON TECHNOLOGY
Sales 2019
23 657 M
EBIT 2019
8 236 M
Net income 2019
6 658 M
Finance 2019
3 563 M
Yield 2019
-
P/E ratio 2019
7,46
P/E ratio 2020
9,72
EV / Sales 2019
1,85x
EV / Sales 2020
1,91x
Capitalization
47 322 M
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends MICRON TECHNOLOGY
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
35
Average target price
46,5 $
Spread / Average Target
8,7%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.