Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Micron Technology    MU

MICRON TECHNOLOGY

(MU)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 04/16 04:00:00 pm
42.76 USD   +2.25%
03:23aMICRON TECHNOLOGY : 4
PU
04/08Boeing, Micron Technology fall; Sony, Fiat Chrysler rise
AQ
04/03Semiconductor group urges more research funding to counter China
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Micron Technology : 4

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/17/2019 | 03:23am EDT

SEC Form 4

FORM 4

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

OMB APPROVAL

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB Number:

3235-0287

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Estimated average burden

hours per response:

0.5

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

Poppen Joel L

MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC[ MU ]

(Check all applicable)

Director

10% Owner

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)

X

Officer (give title

X

Other (specify

04/15/2019

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

below)

below)

8000 S. FEDERAL WAY

SVP, Legal Affairs, General / Counsel &

MS 1-557

Corporate Secretary

4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable

(Street)

Line)

BOISE

ID

83716

X

Form filed by One Reporting Person

Form filed by More than One Reporting

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)

2. Transaction

2A. Deemed

3.

4. Securities Acquired (A) or

5. Amount of

6. Ownership

7. Nature

Date

Execution Date,

Transaction

Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Securities

Form: Direct

of Indirect

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Code (Instr.

Beneficially

(D) or

Beneficial

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Owned

Indirect (I)

Ownership

Following

(Instr. 4)

(Instr. 4)

Code

V

Amount

(A) or

Price

Reported

Transaction(s)

(D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Common Stock

04/15/2019

M

20,210

A

$19.29

269,368

D

Common Stock

04/15/2019

S

20,210

D

$41.4532(2)

249,158

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of

2.

3. Transaction

3A. Deemed

4.

5. Number

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and

8. Price

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Derivative

Conversion

Date

Execution Date,

Transaction

of

Expiration Date

Amount of

of

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

Security

or Exercise

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Code (Instr.

Derivative

(Month/Day/Year)

Securities

Derivative

Securities

Form:

Beneficial

(Instr. 3)

Price of

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Securities

Underlying

Security

Beneficially

Direct (D)

Ownership

Derivative

Acquired

Derivative

(Instr. 5)

Owned

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

Security

(A) or

Security (Instr. 3

Following

(I) (Instr.

Disposed

and 4)

Reported

4)

of (D)

Transaction(s)

(Instr. 3, 4

(Instr. 4)

and 5)

Amount

or

Number

Date

Expiration

of

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Title

Shares

Non-

Qualified

$19.29

04/15/2019

M

20,210

(1)

11/19/2019

Common

20,210

$0

0

D

Stock

Stock

Option

Explanation of Responses:

1.The options vested in four equal installments on November 19, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017.

2.The price reported in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $41.43 to $41.47, inclusive.

Remarks:

Rachel Southorn, Attorney-in-04/16/2019 fact

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).

**Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

Micron Technology Inc. published this content on 16 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2019 07:22:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MICRON TECHNOLOGY
03:23aMICRON TECHNOLOGY : 4
PU
04/12MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04/08Boeing, Micron Technology fall; Sony, Fiat Chrysler rise
AQ
04/03Semiconductor group urges more research funding to counter China
RE
03/28MICRON TECHNOLOGY : gearing up for automotive memory market boom
AQ
03/22MICRON TECHNOLOGY : Reports Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2019
AQ
03/21MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Logs Best Day In 5 Weeks As Tech Shares, Apple Buoys Sto..
DJ
03/21Biogen and Guess slide while Darden and Micron rise
AQ
03/21MICRON TECHNOLOGY : 10-q
PU
03/21MICRON TECHNOLOGY : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION ..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 23 657 M
EBIT 2019 8 236 M
Net income 2019 6 658 M
Finance 2019 3 563 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 7,46
P/E ratio 2020 9,72
EV / Sales 2019 1,85x
EV / Sales 2020 1,91x
Capitalization 47 322 M
Chart MICRON TECHNOLOGY
Duration : Period :
Micron Technology Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICRON TECHNOLOGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 46,5 $
Spread / Average Target 8,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sanjay Mehrotra President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert E. Switz Chairman
Manish Bhatia Executive Vice President-Global Operations
David A. Zinsner Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Scott J. DeBoer Executive Vice President-Technology Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICRON TECHNOLOGY31.80%47 322
INTEL CORPORATION19.92%253 185
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%214 783
BROADCOM INC25.26%125 246
NVIDIA CORPORATION40.98%112 389
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS23.14%108 026
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About