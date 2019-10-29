Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Micron Technology    MU

MICRON TECHNOLOGY

(MU)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Micron Technology : 4

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/29/2019 | 04:27am EDT

SEC Form 4

FORM 4

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

OMB APPROVAL

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB Number:

3235-0287

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Estimated average burden

hours per response:

0.5

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

Bokan Michael W

MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC[ MU ]

(Check all applicable)

Director

10% Owner

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)

X

Officer (give title

Other (specify

10/24/2019

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

below)

below)

8000 S. FEDERAL WAY, MS 1-557

SVP, WORLDWIDE SALES

4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable

(Street)

Line)

BOISE

ID

83716

X Form filed by One Reporting Person

Form filed by More than One Reporting

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)

2. Transaction

2A. Deemed

3.

4. Securities Acquired (A) or

5. Amount of

6. Ownership

7. Nature

Date

Execution Date,

Transaction

Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Securities

Form: Direct

of Indirect

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Code (Instr.

Beneficially

(D) or Indirect

Beneficial

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Owned Following

(I) (Instr. 4)

Ownership

Reported

(Instr. 4)

(A) or

Code

V

Amount

Price

Transaction(s)

(D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Common Stock

10/24/2019

M

2,842(2)

A

$0

70,914

D

Common Stock

10/24/2019

F

1,316(3)

D

$44.66

69,598

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of

2.

3. Transaction

3A. Deemed

4.

5. Number

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and Amount

8. Price

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Derivative

Conversion

Date

Execution Date,

Transaction

of

Expiration Date

of Securities

of

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

Security

or Exercise

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Code (Instr.

Derivative

(Month/Day/Year)

Underlying

Derivative

Securities

Form:

Beneficial

(Instr. 3)

Price of

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Securities

Derivative Security

Security

Beneficially

Direct (D)

Ownership

Derivative

Acquired

(Instr. 3 and 4)

(Instr. 5)

Owned

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

Security

(A) or

Following

(I) (Instr. 4)

Disposed

Reported

of (D)

Transaction(s)

(Instr. 3, 4

(Instr. 4)

and 5)

Amount

or

Number

Date

Expiration

of

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Title

Shares

Restricted

$0

10/24/2019

M

2,842

(1)

(1)

Common

2,842

$0

5,684

D

Stock Unit

Stock

Explanation of Responses:

  1. Restricted Stock Units vest in four equal installments on October 24, 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021.
  2. Acquisition resulted from the vesting of an equal number of RSUs.
  3. Withholding of shares of common stock to satisfy tax withholding obligations in connection with the vesting of restricted stock units awarded under the Issuer's 2004 Equity Incentive Plan.

Remarks:

Rachel Southorn, Attorney-in-

10/28/2019

fact

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).

  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
    Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

Micron Technology Inc. published this content on 28 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 08:26:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MICRON TECHNOLOGY
04:27aMICRON TECHNOLOGY : 4
PU
10/28MICRON TECHNOLOGY : Ventures Invests in Urban Air Mobility Pioneer Volocopter
AQ
10/28MICRON TECHNOLOGY : Introduces Industry's First Silicon-Based Security-as-a-Serv..
AQ
10/28MICRON TECHNOLOGY : Introduces Comprehensive AI Development Platform
AQ
10/28MICRON TECHNOLOGY : Helps Water.org Connect 10,000 People in Need of Safe Water ..
AQ
10/28MICRON TECHNOLOGY : Broadens Choices for Storing the World's Data With Announcem..
AQ
10/28MICRON TECHNOLOGY : Brings 3D XPoint Technology to Market With the World's Faste..
AQ
10/25INTEL : Micron launches new storage drives to challenge Intel in data centres
RE
10/24Micron Ventures Invests in Urban Air Mobility Pioneer Volocopter
GL
10/24MICRON TECHNOLOGY : Brings 3D XPoint™ Technology to Market With the World'..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 20 971 M
EBIT 2020 2 981 M
Net income 2020 2 667 M
Finance 2020 1 226 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 21,1x
P/E ratio 2021 9,43x
EV / Sales2020 2,51x
EV / Sales2021 2,11x
Capitalization 53 902 M
Chart MICRON TECHNOLOGY
Duration : Period :
Micron Technology Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICRON TECHNOLOGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 53,34  $
Last Close Price 48,69  $
Spread / Highest target 84,8%
Spread / Average Target 9,56%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sanjay Mehrotra President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert E. Switz Chairman
Manish Bhatia Executive Vice President-Global Operations
David A. Zinsner Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Scott J. DeBoer Executive Vice President-Technology & Products
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICRON TECHNOLOGY53.45%53 902
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%248 646
INTEL CORPORATION20.95%231 379
NVIDIA CORPORATION54.90%119 888
BROADCOM INC.14.66%111 984
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS26.98%110 734
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group