Micron Technology : 4

Restricted Stock Units vest in four equal installments on October 24, 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021.
Acquisition resulted from the vesting of an equal number of RSUs.
Withholding of shares of common stock to satisfy tax withholding obligations in connection with the vesting of restricted stock units awarded under the Issuer's 2004 Equity Incentive Plan.
Rachel Southorn, Attorney-in-
10/28/2019
fact
