MICRON TECHNOLOGY

(MU)
07/19 04:15:00 pm
45.52 USD   +1.90%
05:00pMICRON TECHNOLOGY : 8-a12b/a
PU
04:50pMICRON TECHNOLOGY : Announces Expiration of Shareholder Rights Plan
PU
04:06pMicron Technology Announces Expiration of Shareholder Rights Plan
GL
Micron Technology : Announces Expiration of Shareholder Rights Plan

07/19/2019 | 04:50pm EDT

BOISE, Idaho, July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. ('Micron', NASDAQ: MU) today announced that its shareholder rights plan (the 'Rights Plan') will expire in accordance with its terms on July 19, 2019. Shareholders are not required to take any action as a result of this expiration.

In connection with the expiration of the Rights Plan, Micron will take routine steps to voluntarily de-register the related common stock purchase rights under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the 'Exchange Act'), and to delist the common stock purchase rights from the NASDAQ Stock Market. These actions are administrative in nature and will have no effect on Micron's common stock, which continues to be listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market and registered under the Exchange Act.

About Micron Technology, Inc.

We are an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions. Through our global brands - Micron®, Crucial®, and Ballistix® - our broad portfolio of high-performance memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR Flash and 3D XPoint™ memory, is transforming how the world uses information to enrich life. Backed by 40 years of technology leadership, our memory and storage solutions enable disruptive trends, including artificial intelligence, machine learning and autonomous vehicles, in key market segments like data center, networking, automotive, industrial, mobile, graphics and client. Our common stock is traded on the Nasdaq under the MU symbol. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc., visit micron.com.

The Micron logo and Micron symbol are trademarks of Micron Technology, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contact Information: Farhan Ahmad Investor Relations farhanahmad@micron.com (408) 834-1927 Erica Pompen Media Relations epompen@micron.com (408) 834-1873

Micron Technology Inc. published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2019 20:49:08 UTC
