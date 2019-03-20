Micron Technology : Financial Results FQ2 2019

Financial Results FQ2 2019

©2019 Micron Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Information, products, and/or specifications are subject to change without notice. All information is provided on an "AS IS" basis without warranties of any kind. Statements regarding products,including statements regarding product features, availability, functionality, or compatibility, are provided for informational purposes only and do not modify the warranty, if any, applicable to any product. Drawings may not be to scale. Micron, the Micron logo, and all other Micron trademarks are the property of Micron Technology, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Safe Harbor Statement

During the course of this meeting, we may make projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the Company and the industry. Wewish to caution you that such statements are predictions and that actual events or results maydiffer materially. We refer you to the documents the Company files from time to time with theSecurities and Exchange Commission, specifically the Company's most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. These documents contain and identify important factors that could cause the actual results for the Company to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements. These certain factors can be found athttp://www.micron.com/certainfactors.Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. We are under no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of the presentation to conform these statements to actual results.

FQ2-19 Highlights