MICRON TECHNOLOGY : Fiscal Q2 2019 Earnings Call Prepared Remarks
PU
MICRON TECHNOLOGY : Financial Results FQ2 2019
PU
MICRON TECHNOLOGY : Second Quarter 2019 Financial Call
PU
Micron Technology : Financial Results FQ2 2019

03/20/2019 | 06:15pm EDT

Financial Results

FQ2 2019

©2019 Micron Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Information, products, and/or specifications are subject to change without notice. All information is provided on an "AS IS" basis without warranties of any kind. Statements regarding products,including statements regarding product features, availability, functionality, or compatibility, are provided for informational purposes only and do not modify the warranty, if any, applicable to any product. Drawings may not be to scale. Micron, the Micron logo, and all other Micron trademarks are the property of Micron Technology, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Safe Harbor Statement

During the course of this meeting, we may make projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the Company and the industry. Wewish to caution you that such statements are predictions and that actual events or results maydiffer materially. We refer you to the documents the Company files from time to time with theSecurities and Exchange Commission, specifically the Company's most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. These documents contain and identify important factors that could cause the actual results for the Company to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements. These certain factors can be found athttp://www.micron.com/certainfactors.Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. We are under no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of the presentation to conform these statements to actual results.

FQ2-19 Highlights

  • Delivered solid results within guidance ranges and healthy levels of profitability and cash flow ina challenging industry environment

  • Strengthened balance sheet by increasing cash position and total liquidity

  • Continued execution on Micron's strategy to improve cost competitiveness and increase high-value solutions in our portfolio

  • Positioned to navigate near-term headwinds while investing for long-term growth

Disclaimer

Micron Technology Inc. published this content on 20 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2019 22:14:03 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 24 677 M
EBIT 2019 9 379 M
Net income 2019 8 103 M
Finance 2019 4 159 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 5,95
P/E ratio 2020 6,81
EV / Sales 2019 1,67x
EV / Sales 2020 1,63x
Capitalization 45 257 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 46,0 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sanjay Mehrotra President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert E. Switz Chairman
Manish Bhatia Executive Vice President-Global Operations
David A. Zinsner Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Scott J. DeBoer Executive Vice President-Technology Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICRON TECHNOLOGY27.23%45 257
INTEL CORPORATION15.43%243 602
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%202 410
BROADCOM INC17.71%118 481
NVIDIA CORPORATION31.62%106 480
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS16.42%103 267
