Micron Technology : Fourth Quarter 2018 Presentation

Financial Results

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2018

©2018 Micron Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Information, products, and/or specifications are subjectto change without notice. All information is provided on an "AS IS" basis without warranties of any kind.Statements regarding products, including regarding their features, availability, functionality, or compatibility, are provided for informational purposes only and do not modify the warranty, if any, applicable to any product. Drawings may not be to scale. Micron, the Micron logo, and all other Micron trademarks are the property of Micron Technology, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

June 20, 2018

Safe Harbor Statement

During the course of this meeting, we may make projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the Company and the industry. We wish to caution you that such statements are predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially. We refer you tothe documents the Company files from time to time with the Securities andExchange Commission, specifically the Company's most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. These documents contain and identify important factors that could cause the actual results for the Company to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements. These certain factors can be found athttp://www.micron.com/certainfactors. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. We are under no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of the

presentation to conform these statements to actual results.

September 20, 2018

Sanjay Mehrotra

President and CEO

Fiscal 2018-A Year of Unprecedented Success

Record revenue, gross margin,free cash flow and EPS

Memory and storage markets fueled by diversified demand growth

Improved balance sheet with record net cash position of $2.7B

September 20, 2018

Sharpened execution resulted inimproved technology position, cost position and product portfolio mix

Strong Technology Roadmap Execution

DRAM

NAND

▪1Xnm: On track to achieve total productionoutput crossover in FQ1-19 −Achieved 1Xnm crossover in Client and Graphics in FQ4-18

▪1Ynm: Sales to commence in CY-19, withmeaningful production starting in FQ3-19

▪1Znm: Good progress on development

▪96L: On track to have production in CY-18

▪4thgeneration: Good progress ondevelopment; based on Replacement Gate and CMOS under the array architecture

September 20, 2018