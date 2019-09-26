Micron Technology : Fourth Quarter 2019 Presentation 0 09/26/2019 | 05:03pm EDT Send by mail :

Safe Harbor Statement During the course of this meeting, we may make projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the Company and the industry. We wish to caution you that such statements are predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially. We refer you to the documents the Company files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, specifically the Company's most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. These documents contain and identify important factors that could cause the actual results for the Company to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward- looking statements. These certain factors can be found at http://www.micron.com/certainfactors. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. We are under no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of the presentation to conform these statements to actual results. 2 September 26, 2019 Sanjay Mehrotra President and CEO 3 September 26, 2019 Overview Strong Execution Against Backdrop of Challenging Industry Environment FQ4-19: Results exceeded guidance ranges

Results exceeded guidance ranges FY-19: 2nd best year in Micron history for revenue, free cash flow, earnings Continued Excellent Progress on Key Strategic Objectives Improved structural profitability

Reduced technology gap with competitors

Strengthened product portfolio Executed $2.7 Billion of Share Repurchases 65% of FY-19 free cash flow Market Environment Broadly Consistent with Expectations DRAM demand bounced back as issues impacting first half 2019 dissipated

NAND elasticity driving robust demand growth

Demand recovery is encouraging, but we remain mindful of macroeconomic and trade uncertainties 4 September 26, 2019 Strong Technology and Roadmap Execution Significantly improved profitability relative to peers since 2016 Reduced cost structure

Increased mix of high value solutions

Enhanced customer engagement and go-to-market strategy DRAM NAND • Cost per bit declines led the industry • Continued to outpace industry cost and exceeded our internal plans in declines during FY-19 FY-19 • Volume shipments of industry's first • 96-layer 3D NAND is continuing to 1Z products gives Micron feature size increase as a portion of our mix leadership • Ended FY-19 with approximately 75% • Achieved first yielding dies using of production on 1X and beyond, with replacement gate (RG), further a meaningful portion on 1Y reducing risk of RG transition 5 September 26, 2019 End Market Highlights SSDs Consumer SSD had record revenue and unit shipments

Price elasticity is driving an increase in attach rates and capacities

Positioned to gain share in NVMe SSD market in FY-20 Mobile Resilient revenue and gross margin performance in FY-19

FY-19 Managed NAND bit shipments more than tripled Y/Y

Leading in LP5 DRAM, which positions us well for 5G Data Center & Graphics Data Center: Solid Q/Q demand growth in both cloud and enterprise markets

Graphics: Strong Q/Q bit growth following inventory reductions in DRAM Automotive Increased revenue Y/Y despite weak auto industry sales

LP4 shipments over 5 times higher Y/Y 6 September 26, 2019 Huawei Update In the fiscal fourth quarter, sales to Huawei declined sequentially and were down meaningfully from the levels we anticipated prior to the addition of Huawei to the Entity List

We have applied for licenses with the U.S. Department of Commerce that would allow us to ship additional products, but there have been no decisions on those licenses to date

If the Entity List restrictions against Huawei continue and we are unable to get licenses, we could see a worsening decline in our sales to Huawei over the coming quarters 7 September 26, 2019 Industry Outlook DRAM NAND CY-19 industry bit demand growth remains unchanged at mid-teens, with supply exceeding demand

industry bit demand growth remains unchanged at mid-teens, with supply exceeding demand CY-20 industry bit demand growth of high-teens to 20%, above supply growth of only mid-teens

industry bit demand growth of high-teens to 20%, above supply growth of only mid-teens Long-term bit demand growth CAGR of mid-to-high teens

bit demand growth CAGR of mid-to-high teens CY-19 industry bit demand growth in the low-to-mid 40% range, which will exceed bit supply growth of approximately 30%

industry bit demand growth in the low-to-mid 40% range, which will exceed bit supply growth of approximately 30% CY-20 industry bit demand growth of high-20s to low-30% range, with supply growing somewhat below demand

industry bit demand growth of high-20s to low-30% range, with supply growing somewhat below demand Long-term bit demand growth CAGR in low-30% range 8 September 26, 2019 Micron Outlook ▪ CY-19 bit supply growth slightly below industry demand growth of mid-teens DRAM ▪ CY-20 bit supply growth to be close to market demand ▪ FY-20 cost reductions to moderate to high-single-digits percentage from FY-19 ▪ Long-term Micron supply growth in line with industry demand ▪ CY-19 bit supply growth slightly above industry supply growth NAND ▪ CY-20 bit supply growth to be significantly below the industry as we use our NAND inventory to support customer demand ▪ Minimal cost reductions in FY-20 and meaningful cost reductions in FY-21 ▪ Long-term Micron supply growth in line with industry demand 9 September 26, 2019 Dave Zinsner Chief Financial Officer 10 September 26, 2019 Revenue FQ4-19FY-19 $4.9B $23.4B Up 2% Q/Q and down 42% Y/Y Down 23% Y/Y 11 September 26, 2019 DRAM ▪63% of overall revenue in FQ4-19 ▪Revenue up 1% Q/Q and down 48% Y/Y FQ4-19 ▪Bit shipments up approximately 30% Q/Q and mid-teens percent range Y/Y ▪ASPs down approximately 20% Q/Q ▪Revenue down 28% Y/Y FY-19 ▪Bit shipments up low-single-digit percent range Y/Y ▪ASPs down approximately 30% Y/Y 12 September 26, 2019 NAND ▪31% of overall revenue in FQ4-19 FQ4-19 ▪Revenue up 5% Q/Q and down 32% Y/Y ▪Bit shipments up low-to-mid teens percent ▪ASPs down upper-single-digit percent range Q/Q ▪Revenue down 12% Y/Y FY-19 ▪ASPs down mid-40 percent range Y/Y ▪Strong bit shipment growth 13 September 26, 2019 Revenue by Business Unit FQ4-19 FQ3-19 Q/Q % FQ4-18 Y/Y % FY-19 FY-18 Y/Y % Change Change Change Compute and Networking (CNBU) $1.90B $2.08B (8)% $4.36B (56)% $9.97B $15.25B (35)% Mobile (MBU) $1.41B $1.17B 20% $1.90B (26)% $6.40B $6.58B (3)% Storage (SBU) $848M $813M 4% $1.24B (32)% $3.83B $5.02B (24)% Embedded (EBU) $705M $700M 1% $923M (24)% $3.14B $3.48B (10)% 14 September 26, 2019 Non-GAAP Operating Results FQ4-19 FY-19 Revenue $4.9B $23.4B Gross Margin 31% 47% Net Income $637M $7.3B Diluted EPS $0.56 $6.35 Operating Expenses $797M $3.2B Operating Income $694M $7.8B Cash from Operations $2.2B $13.2B 15 September 26, 2019 Capital Allocation ~7% reduction in shares outstanding Y/Y 65% of $4.1B free cash flow used for repurchases in FY-19 $3.4B of net cash at end of FY-19 Cash Return Cash3- Debt 3 Net CapEx1 1 Liquidity2 FY-19 CapEx of $9.1B (High ROIC node transitions + elevated level of buildings and facilities capex) $13B in liquidity at end of FY-19 1Capex net of partner contributions 2Cash, short-term and long-term marketable investments, restricted cash and undrawn revolver capacity 3Cash, short-term and long-term marketable investments, and restricted cash 16 September 26, 2019 Non-GAAP Guidance FQ1-20 Revenue $5.0 billion ± $200 million Gross Margin 26.5% ± 1.5% Operating Expenses $780 million ± $25 million Diluted EPS* $0.46 ± $0.07 FY-20 CapEx $7 billion to $8 billion *Based on ~1.13 billion diluted shares 17 September 26, 2019 Other Key Data 19 September 26, 2019 Financial Summary Non-GAAP Amounts in millions, except per share FQ4-19 % of FQ3-19 % of FQ4-18 % of Revenue Revenue Revenue Revenue $4,870 100% $4,788 100% $8,440 100% Gross margin 1,491 31% 1,884 39% 5,179 61% Operating income 694 14% 1,110 23% 4,439 53% Income tax (provision) benefit (64) 63 (131) Net income attributable to Micron 637 13% 1,198 25% 4,313 51% Diluted earnings per share 0.56 1.05 3.53 Cash provided by operating activities 2,233 2,711 5,155 Cash, marketable investments, and 9,246 7,933 7,356 restricted cash 20 September 26, 2019 Financial Summary Non-GAAP Amounts in millions, except per share FY-19 % of FY-18 % of Revenue Revenue Revenue $23,406 100% $30,391 100% Gross margin 10,973 47% 17,944 59% Operating income 7,801 33% 15,243 50% Income tax (provision) benefit (579) (418) Net income attributable to Micron 7,314 31% 14,700 48% Diluted earnings per share 6.35 11.95 Cash provided by operating activities 13,189 17,400 21 September 26, 2019 Non-GAAP Financial Data and Guidance % of Revenue FQ4-19 DRAM 63% NAND 31% % Sales Volume Change FQ4-19 Q/Q DRAM Increased approximately 30% NAND Increased low-to-mid teens percent range % ASP Change FQ4-19 Q/Q DRAM Decreased approximately 20% NAND Decreased upper-single- digit percent range See Non-GAAP reconciliations *Net of amounts funded by partners FQ4-19Non-GAAP FQ1-20 (amounts in millions, Non-GAAP Guidance except per share) Revenue $ 4,870 $5.0 billion ± $200 million Gross margin 31% 26.5% ± 1.5% Operating expenses $ 797 $780 million ± $25 million Earnings per share $ 0.56 $0.46 ± $0.07 FQ4-19Non-GAAP FQ1-20 (amounts in millions) Non-GAAP Estimates Diluted shares $ 1,134 ~1.13 billion Income tax (provision) benefit $ (64) Mid-tohigh-single digit rate Operating cash flow $ 2,233 - Depreciation and amortization $ 1,409 - Capital expenditures $ 1,970 FY20: $7 billion to $8 billion (capital cash flow)* 22 September 26, 2019 Convertible Notes Dilution Overview (shares in millions) Stock Price Actual $35 $38 $41 $44 $47 $50 $53 $56 $59 $62 $65 FQ4-19* 2032 D Notes 10 10 10 10 10 11 11 11 11 11 11 11 2033 F Notes 4 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 Total dilutive shares 14 11 11 11 11 12 12 12 12 12 12 12 Benefit from capped call (2) (3) (3) (2) (2) (2) (2) (2) (2) (2) (2) (2) Net dilution 12 8 8 9 9 10 10 10 10 10 10 10 Note: Except for actual FQ4-19 dilution, the table above presents the potential dilutive impact of convertible notes outstanding as of August 29, 2019 and the anti-dilutive benefit from capped calls over the range of trading prices for Micron's stock. *Represents the actual dilutive impact of convertible notes for FQ4-19 diluted share count based on an average share price of $40.52 for the quarter. 23 September 26, 2019 Non-GAAP Reconciliations 24 September 26, 2019 Consolidated Results Non-GAAP Reconciliations Amounts in millions, except per share amounts FQ4-19 FQ3-19 FQ4-18 GAAP gross margin $ 1,395 $ 1,828 $ 5,151 Stock-based compensation 29 24 21 Start-up and preproduction costs 12 23 - Employee severance 47 - - Other 8 9 7 Non-GAAP gross margin $ 1,491 $ 1,884 $ 5,179 GAAP operating expenses $ 745 $ 818 $ 774 Stock-based compensation (38) (34) (26) Employee severance (32) - - Restructure and asset impairments 122 (9) (7) Other - (1) (1) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 797 $ 774 $ 740 GAAP operating income $ 650 $ 1,010 $ 4,377 Stock-based compensation 67 58 47 Start-up and preproduction costs 12 23 - Employee severance 79 - - Restructure and asset impairments (122) 9 7 Other 8 10 8 Non-GAAP operating income $ 694 $ 1,110 $ 4,439 25 September 26, 2019 Consolidated Results Non-GAAP Reconciliations Amounts in millions, except per share amounts FQ4-19 FQ3-19 FQ4-18 GAAP net income attributable to Micron $ 561 $ 840 $ 4,325 Stock-based compensation 67 58 47 Start-up and preproduction costs 12 23 - Employee severance 79 - - Restructure and asset impairments (122) 9 7 Amortization of debt discount and other costs 10 10 23 (Gain) loss on debt repurchases and conversions 10 317 (1) (Gain) loss from changes in currency exchange rates - 1 15 Other 13 12 8 Impact of U.S. income tax reform - (42) (83) Estimated tax effects of above, non-cash changes in net deferred income taxes, and assessments of tax exposures 7 (30) (28) Non-GAAP net income attributable to Micron $ 637 $ 1,198 $ 4,313 GAAP income tax (provision) benefit $ (71) $ 135 $ (20) Impact of U.S. income tax reform - (42) (83) Estimated tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments, non-cash changes in net deferred income taxes, and assessments of tax exposures 7 (30) (28) Non-GAAP income tax (provision) benefit $ (64) $ 63 $ (131) 26 September 26, 2019 Consolidated Results Non-GAAP Reconciliations Amounts in millions, except per share amounts FQ4-19 FQ3-19 FQ4-18 GAAP cost of goods sold $ 3,475 $ 2,960 $ 3,289 Stock-based compensation (29) (24) (21) Start-up and preproduction costs (12) (23) - Employee severance (47) - - Other (8) (9) (7) Non-GAAP cost of goods sold $ 3,379 $ 2,904 $ 3,261 GAAP selling, general and administrative $ 212 $ 206 $ 215 Stock-based compensation (18) (18) (13) Employee severance (10) - - Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative $ 184 $ 188 $ 202 GAAP research and development $ 623 $ 606 $ 567 Stock-based compensation (20) (16) (13) Employee severance (22) (1) - Other - - (1) Non-GAAP research and development $ 581 $ 589 $ 553 27 September 26, 2019 Consolidated Results Non-GAAP Reconciliations Amounts in millions, except per share amounts FQ4-19 FQ3-19 FQ4-18 GAAP shares used in diluted EPS calculations 1,128 1,129 1,216 Adjustment for capped calls and stock-based compensation 6 6 4 Non-GAAP shares used in diluted EPS calculations 1,134 1,135 1,220 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.49 $ 0.74 $ 3.56 Effects of non-GAAP adjustments 0.07 0.31 (0.03) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.56 $ 1.05 $ 3.53 GAAP net income $ 586 $ 851 $ 4,326 Interest (income) expense, net (18) (23) 16 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 71 (135) 20 Depreciation and amortization of property, plant, and equipment and intangibles 1,416 1,360 1,285 EBITDA $ 2,055 $ 2,053 $ 5,647 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 2,233 $ 2,711 $ 5,155 Expenditures for property, plant, and equipment (2,028) (2,403) (2,251) Payments on equipment purchase contracts (21) (17) (36) Net partner contributions 79 213 225 Adjusted free cash flow $ 263 $ 504 $ 3,093 28 September 26, 2019 Consolidated Results Non-GAAP Reconciliations Amounts in millions, except per share amounts FY-19 FY-18 GAAP gross margin $ 10,702 $ 17,891 Stock-based compensation 102 83 Start-up and preproduction costs 58 - Employee severance 73 - Other 38 20 Non-GAAP gross margin $ 10,973 $ 17,994 GAAP operating expenses $ 3,326 $ 2,897 Stock-based compensation (141) (115) Employee severance (43) - Restructure and asset impairments 32 (28) Other (2) (3) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 3,172 $ 2,751 GAAP operating income $ 7,376 $ 14,994 Stock-based compensation 243 198 Start-up and preproduction costs 58 - Employee severance 116 - Restructure and asset impairments (32) 28 Other 40 23 Non-GAAP operating income $ 7,801 $ 15,243 29 September 26, 2019 Consolidated Results Non-GAAP Reconciliations Amounts in millions, except per share amounts FY-19 FY-18 GAAP net income attributable to Micron $ 6,313 $ 14,135 Stock-based compensation 243 198 Start-up and preproduction costs 58 - Employee severance 116 - Restructure and asset impairments (32) 28 Amortization of debt discount and other costs 49 101 (Gain) loss on debt repurchases and conversions 396 385 (Gain) loss from changes in currency exchange rates 9 75 Other 48 28 Impact of U.S. income tax reform (9) (174) Estimated tax effects of above, non-cash changes in net deferred income taxes, and assessments of tax exposures 123 (76) Non-GAAP net income attributable to Micron $ 7,314 $ 14,700 GAAP income tax (provision) benefit $ (693) $ (168) Impact of U.S. income tax reform (9) (174) Estimated tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments, non-cash changes in net deferred income taxes, and assessments of tax exposures 123 (76) Non-GAAP income tax (provision) benefit $ (579) $ (418) 30 September 26, 2019 Consolidated Results Non-GAAP Reconciliations Amounts in millions, except per share amounts FY-19 FY-18 GAAP cost of goods sold $ 12,704 $ 12,500 Stock-based compensation (102) (83) Start-up and preproduction costs (58) - Employee severance (73) - Other (38) (20) Non-GAAP cost of goods sold $ 12,433 $ 12,397 GAAP selling, general and administrative $ 836 $ 813 Stock-based compensation (73) (61) Employee severance (15) - Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative $ 748 $ 752 GAAP research and development $ 2,441 $ 2,141 Stock-based compensation (68) (54) Employee severance (28) - Other (2) (3) Non-GAAP research and development $ 2,343 $ 2,084 31 September 26, 2019 Consolidated Results Non-GAAP Reconciliations Amounts in millions, except per share amounts FY-19 FY-18 GAAP shares used in diluted EPS calculations 1,143 1,229 Adjustment for capped calls and stock-based compensation 7 1 Non-GAAP shares used in diluted EPS calculations 1,150 1,230 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 5.51 $ 11.51 Effects of non-GAAP adjustments 0.84 0.44 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 6.35 $ 11.95 GAAP net income $ 6,358 $ 14,138 Interest (income) expense, net (77) 222 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 693 168 Depreciation and amortization of property, plant, and equipment and intangibles 5,424 4,759 EBITDA $ 12,398 $ 19,287 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 13,189 $ 17,400 Expenditures for property, plant, and equipment (9,780) (8,879) Payments for equipment purchase contracts (75) (206) Net partner contributions 747 889 Adjusted free cash flow $ 4,081 $ 9,204 32 September 26, 2019 FQ1-20 Guidance Non-GAAP Reconciliations GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP Revenue $5.0 billion ± $200 million - $5.0 billion ± $200 million Gross margin 25.5% ± 1.5% 1% A 26.5% ± 1.5% Operating expenses $818 million ± $25 million $38 million B $780 million ± $25 million Diluted EPS* $0.42 ± $0.07 $0.04 A,B,C $0.46 ± $0.07 Adjustments (amounts in millions) A Stock-based compensation - cost of goods sold $ 30 A Other - cost of goods sold 7 B Stock-based compensation - sales, general, and administrative 20 B Stock-based compensation - research and development 18 C Amortization of debt discount and other costs 7 C (Gain) loss on debt repurchases and conversions (77) C Tax effects of the above items and non-cash changes in net deferred income taxes 35 $ 40 The above guidance does not incorporate the impact of any potential business combinations, divestitures, restructuring activities, balance sheet valuation adjustments, strategic investments, financing transactions, and other significant transactions. 