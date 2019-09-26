Micron Technology : Fourth Quarter 2019 Presentation

During the course of this meeting, we may make projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the Company and the industry. We wish to caution you that such statements are predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially. We refer you to the documents the Company files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, specifically the Company's most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. These documents contain and identify important factors that could cause the actual results for the Company to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward- looking statements. These certain factors can be found at http://www.micron.com/certainfactors. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. We are under no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of the presentation to conform these statements to actual results.
September 26, 2019
Sanjay Mehrotra
President and CEO
September 26, 2019
Overview
Strong Execution Against Backdrop of Challenging Industry Environment
FQ4-19:Results exceeded guidance ranges
FY-19:2nd best year in Micron history for revenue, free cash flow, earnings
Continued Excellent Progress on Key Strategic Objectives
Improved structural profitability
Reduced technology gap with competitors
Strengthened product portfolio
Executed $2.7 Billion of Share Repurchases
65% ofFY-19 free cash flow
Market Environment Broadly Consistent with Expectations
DRAM demand bounced back as issues impacting first half 2019 dissipated
NAND elasticity driving robust demand growth
Demand recovery is encouraging, but we remain mindful of macroeconomic and trade uncertainties
September 26, 2019
Strong
Technology
and Roadmap
Execution
Significantly improved profitability relative to peers since 2016
Consumer SSD had record revenue and unit shipments
Price elasticity is driving an increase in attach rates and capacities
Positioned to gain share in NVMe SSD market inFY-20
Mobile
Resilient revenue and gross margin performance inFY-19
Managed NAND bit shipments more than tripled Y/Y
Leading in LP5 DRAM, which positions us well for 5G
Data Center & Graphics
Data Center: Solid Q/Q demand growth in both cloud and enterprise markets
Graphics: Strong Q/Q bit growth following inventory reductions in DRAM
Automotive
Increased revenue Y/Y despite weak auto industry sales
LP4 shipments over 5 times higher Y/Y
September 26, 2019
Huawei Update
In the fiscal fourth quarter, sales to Huawei declined sequentially and were down meaningfully from the levels we anticipated prior to the addition of Huawei to the Entity List
We have applied for licenses with the U.S. Department of Commerce that would allow us to ship additional products, but there have been no decisions on those licenses to date
If the Entity List restrictions against Huawei continue and we are unable to get licenses, we could see a worsening decline in our sales to Huawei over the coming quarters
September 26, 2019
Industry Outlook
DRAM
NAND
CY-19industry bit demand growth remains unchanged at mid-teens, with supply exceeding demand
CY-20industry bit demand growth of high-teens to 20%, above supply growth of only mid-teens
Long-termbit demand growth CAGR of mid-to-high teens
CY-19industry bit demand growth in the low-to-mid 40% range, which will exceed bit supply growth of approximately 30%
CY-20industry bit demand growth of high-20s to low-30% range, with supply growing somewhat below demand
Long-termbit demand growth CAGR in low-30% range
September 26, 2019
Micron Outlook
▪
CY-19 bit supply growth slightly below industry demand growth of mid-teens
DRAM
▪
CY-20 bit supply growth to be close to market demand
▪
FY-20 cost reductions to moderate to high-single-digits percentage from FY-19
▪
Long-term Micron supply growth in line with industry demand
▪
CY-19 bit supply growth slightly above industry supply growth
NAND
▪
CY-20 bit supply growth to be significantly below the industry as we use
our NAND inventory to support customer demand
▪
Minimal cost reductions in FY-20 and meaningful cost reductions in FY-21
▪
Long-term Micron supply growth in line with industry demand
September 26, 2019
Dave Zinsner
Chief Financial Officer
September 26, 2019
Revenue
FQ4-19FY-19
$4.9B $23.4B
Up 2% Q/Q and down 42% Y/Y
Down 23% Y/Y
September 26, 2019
DRAM
▪63% of overall revenue in FQ4-19
▪Revenue up 1% Q/Q and down 48% Y/Y
FQ4-19
▪Bit shipments up approximately 30% Q/Q and
mid-teens percent range Y/Y
▪ASPs down approximately 20% Q/Q
▪Revenue down 28% Y/Y
FY-19
▪Bit shipments up low-single-digit percent range Y/Y
▪ASPs down approximately 30% Y/Y
September 26, 2019
NAND
▪31% of overall revenue in FQ4-19
FQ4-19
▪Revenue up 5% Q/Q and down 32% Y/Y
▪Bit shipments up low-to-mid teens percent
▪ASPs down upper-single-digit percent range Q/Q
▪Revenue down 12% Y/Y
FY-19
▪ASPs down mid-40 percent range Y/Y
▪Strong bit shipment growth
September 26, 2019
Revenue by Business Unit
FQ4-19
FQ3-19
Q/Q %
FQ4-18
Y/Y %
FY-19
FY-18
Y/Y %
Change
Change
Change
Compute and Networking (CNBU)
$1.90B
$2.08B
(8)%
$4.36B
(56)%
$9.97B
$15.25B
(35)%
Mobile (MBU)
$1.41B
$1.17B
20%
$1.90B
(26)%
$6.40B
$6.58B
(3)%
Storage (SBU)
$848M
$813M
4%
$1.24B
(32)%
$3.83B
$5.02B
(24)%
Embedded (EBU)
$705M
$700M
1%
$923M
(24)%
$3.14B
$3.48B
(10)%
September 26, 2019
Non-GAAP Operating Results
FQ4-19
FY-19
Revenue
$4.9B
$23.4B
Gross Margin
31%
47%
Net Income
$637M
$7.3B
Diluted EPS
$0.56
$6.35
Operating Expenses
$797M
$3.2B
Operating Income
$694M
$7.8B
Cash from Operations
$2.2B
$13.2B
September 26, 2019
Capital Allocation
~7% reduction in shares outstanding Y/Y
65% of $4.1B free cash flow used for repurchases in FY-19
$3.4B of net cash at end of FY-19
Cash Return
Cash3- Debt 3
Net
CapEx1
1
Liquidity2
FY-19 CapEx of $9.1B
(High ROIC node transitions + elevated level of buildings and facilities capex)
$13B in liquidity at end of FY-19
1Capex net of partner contributions
2Cash, short-term and long-term marketable investments, restricted cash and undrawn revolver capacity 3Cash, short-term and long-term marketable investments, and restricted cash
September 26, 2019
Non-GAAP Guidance
FQ1-20
Revenue
$5.0 billion ± $200 million
Gross Margin
26.5% ± 1.5%
Operating Expenses
$780 million ± $25 million
Diluted EPS*
$0.46 ± $0.07
FY-20
CapEx
$7 billion to $8 billion
*Based on ~1.13 billion diluted shares
September 26, 2019
Other Key Data
September 26, 2019
Financial Summary
Non-GAAP
Amounts in millions, except per share
FQ4-19
% of
FQ3-19
% of
FQ4-18
% of
Revenue
Revenue
Revenue
Revenue
$4,870
100%
$4,788
100%
$8,440
100%
Gross margin
1,491
31%
1,884
39%
5,179
61%
Operating income
694
14%
1,110
23%
4,439
53%
Income tax (provision) benefit
(64)
63
(131)
Net income attributable to Micron
637
13%
1,198
25%
4,313
51%
Diluted earnings per share
0.56
1.05
3.53
Cash provided by operating activities
2,233
2,711
5,155
Cash, marketable investments, and
9,246
7,933
7,356
restricted cash
September 26, 2019
Financial Summary
Non-GAAP
Amounts in millions, except per share
FY-19
% of
FY-18
% of
Revenue
Revenue
Revenue
$23,406
100%
$30,391
100%
Gross margin
10,973
47%
17,944
59%
Operating income
7,801
33%
15,243
50%
Income tax (provision) benefit
(579)
(418)
Net income attributable to Micron
7,314
31%
14,700
48%
Diluted earnings per share
6.35
11.95
Cash provided by operating activities
13,189
17,400
September 26, 2019
Non-GAAP Financial Data and Guidance
% of Revenue
FQ4-19
DRAM
63%
NAND
31%
% Sales Volume Change
FQ4-19 Q/Q
DRAM
Increased approximately
30%
NAND
Increased low-to-mid teens
percent range
% ASP Change
FQ4-19 Q/Q
DRAM
Decreased approximately
20%
NAND
Decreased upper-single-
digit percent range
See Non-GAAP reconciliations *Net of amounts funded by partners
FQ4-19Non-GAAP
FQ1-20
(amounts in millions,
Non-GAAP Guidance
except per share)
Revenue
$
4,870
$5.0 billion ± $200 million
Gross margin
31%
26.5% ± 1.5%
Operating expenses
$
797
$780 million ± $25 million
Earnings per share
$
0.56
$0.46 ± $0.07
FQ4-19Non-GAAP
FQ1-20
(amounts in millions)
Non-GAAP Estimates
Diluted shares
$
1,134
~1.13 billion
Income tax (provision) benefit
$
(64)
Mid-tohigh-single digit rate
Operating cash flow
$
2,233
-
Depreciation and amortization
$
1,409
-
Capital expenditures
$
1,970
FY20: $7 billion to $8 billion
(capital cash flow)*
September 26, 2019
Convertible Notes Dilution Overview
(shares in millions)
Stock Price
Actual
$35
$38
$41
$44
$47
$50
$53
$56
$59
$62
$65
FQ4-19*
2032 D Notes
10
10
10
10
10
11
11
11
11
11
11
11
2033 F Notes
4
1
1
1
1
1
1
1
1
1
1
1
Total dilutive shares
14
11
11
11
11
12
12
12
12
12
12
12
Benefit from capped call
(2)
(3)
(3)
(2)
(2)
(2)
(2)
(2)
(2)
(2)
(2)
(2)
Net dilution
12
8
8
9
9
10
10
10
10
10
10
10
Note: Except for actual FQ4-19 dilution, the table above presents the potential dilutive impact of convertible notes outstanding as of August 29, 2019 and the anti-dilutive benefit from capped calls over the range of trading prices for Micron's stock.
*Represents the actual dilutive impact of convertible notes for FQ4-19 diluted share count based on an average share price of $40.52 for the quarter.
September 26, 2019
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
September 26, 2019
Consolidated Results
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
Amounts in millions, except per share amounts
FQ4-19
FQ3-19
FQ4-18
GAAP gross margin
$
1,395
$
1,828
$
5,151
Stock-based compensation
29
24
21
Start-up and preproduction costs
12
23
-
Employee severance
47
-
-
Other
8
9
7
Non-GAAP gross margin
$
1,491
$
1,884
$
5,179
GAAP operating expenses
$
745
$
818
$
774
Stock-based compensation
(38)
(34)
(26)
Employee severance
(32)
-
-
Restructure and asset impairments
122
(9)
(7)
Other
-
(1)
(1)
Non-GAAP operating expenses
$
797
$
774
$
740
GAAP operating income
$
650
$
1,010
$
4,377
Stock-based compensation
67
58
47
Start-up and preproduction costs
12
23
-
Employee severance
79
-
-
Restructure and asset impairments
(122)
9
7
Other
8
10
8
Non-GAAP operating income
$
694
$
1,110
$
4,439
September 26, 2019
Consolidated Results
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
Amounts in millions, except per share amounts
FQ4-19
FQ3-19
FQ4-18
GAAP net income attributable to Micron
$
561
$
840
$
4,325
Stock-based compensation
67
58
47
Start-up and preproduction costs
12
23
-
Employee severance
79
-
-
Restructure and asset impairments
(122)
9
7
Amortization of debt discount and other costs
10
10
23
(Gain) loss on debt repurchases and conversions
10
317
(1)
(Gain) loss from changes in currency exchange rates
-
1
15
Other
13
12
8
Impact of U.S. income tax reform
-
(42)
(83)
Estimated tax effects of above, non-cash changes in net deferred income taxes,
and assessments of tax exposures
7
(30)
(28)
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Micron
$
637
$
1,198
$
4,313
GAAP income tax (provision) benefit
$
(71)
$
135
$
(20)
Impact of U.S. income tax reform
-
(42)
(83)
Estimated tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments, non-cash changes in net deferred
income taxes, and assessments of tax exposures
7
(30)
(28)
Non-GAAP income tax (provision) benefit
$
(64)
$
63
$
(131)
September 26, 2019
Consolidated Results
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
Amounts in millions, except per share amounts
FQ4-19
FQ3-19
FQ4-18
GAAP cost of goods sold
$
3,475
$
2,960
$
3,289
Stock-based compensation
(29)
(24)
(21)
Start-up and preproduction costs
(12)
(23)
-
Employee severance
(47)
-
-
Other
(8)
(9)
(7)
Non-GAAP cost of goods sold
$
3,379
$
2,904
$
3,261
GAAP selling, general and administrative
$
212
$
206
$
215
Stock-based compensation
(18)
(18)
(13)
Employee severance
(10)
-
-
Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative
$
184
$
188
$
202
GAAP research and development
$
623
$
606
$
567
Stock-based compensation
(20)
(16)
(13)
Employee severance
(22)
(1)
-
Other
-
-
(1)
Non-GAAP research and development
$
581
$
589
$
553
September 26, 2019
Consolidated Results
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
Amounts in millions, except per share amounts
FQ4-19
FQ3-19
FQ4-18
GAAP shares used in diluted EPS calculations
1,128
1,129
1,216
Adjustment for capped calls and stock-based compensation
6
6
4
Non-GAAP shares used in diluted EPS calculations
1,134
1,135
1,220
GAAP diluted earnings per share
$
0.49
$
0.74
$
3.56
Effects of non-GAAP adjustments
0.07
0.31
(0.03)
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
$
0.56
$
1.05
$
3.53
GAAP net income
$
586
$
851
$
4,326
Interest (income) expense, net
(18)
(23)
16
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
71
(135)
20
Depreciation and amortization of property, plant, and equipment and intangibles
1,416
1,360
1,285
EBITDA
$
2,055
$
2,053
$
5,647
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
2,233
$
2,711
$
5,155
Expenditures for property, plant, and equipment
(2,028)
(2,403)
(2,251)
Payments on equipment purchase contracts
(21)
(17)
(36)
Net partner contributions
79
213
225
Adjusted free cash flow
$
263
$
504
$
3,093
September 26, 2019
Consolidated Results
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
Amounts in millions, except per share amounts
FY-19
FY-18
GAAP gross margin
$
10,702
$
17,891
Stock-based compensation
102
83
Start-up and preproduction costs
58
-
Employee severance
73
-
Other
38
20
Non-GAAP gross margin
$
10,973
$
17,994
GAAP operating expenses
$
3,326
$
2,897
Stock-based compensation
(141)
(115)
Employee severance
(43)
-
Restructure and asset impairments
32
(28)
Other
(2)
(3)
Non-GAAP operating expenses
$
3,172
$
2,751
GAAP operating income
$
7,376
$
14,994
Stock-based compensation
243
198
Start-up and preproduction costs
58
-
Employee severance
116
-
Restructure and asset impairments
(32)
28
Other
40
23
Non-GAAP operating income
$
7,801
$
15,243
September 26, 2019
Consolidated Results
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
Amounts in millions, except per share amounts
FY-19
FY-18
GAAP net income attributable to Micron
$
6,313
$
14,135
Stock-based compensation
243
198
Start-up and preproduction costs
58
-
Employee severance
116
-
Restructure and asset impairments
(32)
28
Amortization of debt discount and other costs
49
101
(Gain) loss on debt repurchases and conversions
396
385
(Gain) loss from changes in currency exchange rates
9
75
Other
48
28
Impact of U.S. income tax reform
(9)
(174)
Estimated tax effects of above, non-cash changes in net deferred income taxes, and assessments
of tax exposures
123
(76)
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Micron
$
7,314
$
14,700
GAAP income tax (provision) benefit
$
(693)
$
(168)
Impact of U.S. income tax reform
(9)
(174)
Estimated tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments, non-cash changes in net deferred income taxes,
and assessments of tax exposures
123
(76)
Non-GAAP income tax (provision) benefit
$
(579)
$
(418)
September 26, 2019
Consolidated Results
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
Amounts in millions, except per share amounts
FY-19
FY-18
GAAP cost of goods sold
$
12,704
$
12,500
Stock-based compensation
(102)
(83)
Start-up and preproduction costs
(58)
-
Employee severance
(73)
-
Other
(38)
(20)
Non-GAAP cost of goods sold
$
12,433
$
12,397
GAAP selling, general and administrative
$
836
$
813
Stock-based compensation
(73)
(61)
Employee severance
(15)
-
Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative
$
748
$
752
GAAP research and development
$
2,441
$
2,141
Stock-based compensation
(68)
(54)
Employee severance
(28)
-
Other
(2)
(3)
Non-GAAP research and development
$
2,343
$
2,084
September 26, 2019
Consolidated Results
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
Amounts in millions, except per share amounts
FY-19
FY-18
GAAP shares used in diluted EPS calculations
1,143
1,229
Adjustment for capped calls and stock-based compensation
7
1
Non-GAAP shares used in diluted EPS calculations
1,150
1,230
GAAP diluted earnings per share
$
5.51
$
11.51
Effects of non-GAAP adjustments
0.84
0.44
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
$
6.35
$
11.95
GAAP net income
$
6,358
$
14,138
Interest (income) expense, net
(77)
222
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
693
168
Depreciation and amortization of property, plant, and equipment and intangibles
5,424
4,759
EBITDA
$
12,398
$
19,287
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
13,189
$
17,400
Expenditures for property, plant, and equipment
(9,780)
(8,879)
Payments for equipment purchase contracts
(75)
(206)
Net partner contributions
747
889
Adjusted free cash flow
$
4,081
$
9,204
September 26, 2019
FQ1-20 Guidance
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
GAAP
Adjustments
Non-GAAP
Revenue
$5.0 billion ± $200 million
-
$5.0 billion ± $200 million
Gross margin
25.5% ± 1.5%
1%
A
26.5% ± 1.5%
Operating expenses
$818 million ± $25 million
$38 million
B
$780 million ± $25 million
Diluted EPS*
$0.42 ± $0.07
$0.04
A,B,C
$0.46 ± $0.07
Adjustments (amounts in millions)
A
Stock-based compensation - cost of goods sold
$
30
A
Other - cost of goods sold
7
B
Stock-based compensation - sales, general, and administrative
20
B
Stock-based compensation - research and development
18
C
Amortization of debt discount and other costs
7
C
(Gain) loss on debt repurchases and conversions
(77)
C
Tax effects of the above items and non-cash changes in net deferred income taxes
35
$
40
The above guidance does not incorporate the impact of any potential business combinations, divestitures, restructuring activities, balance sheet valuation adjustments, strategic investments, financing transactions, and other significant transactions. The timing and impact of such items are dependent on future events that may be uncertain or outside of our control.
*GAAP and non-GAAP EPS are based on ~1.13 billion diluted shares
