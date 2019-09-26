Micron Technology : Fourth Quarter 2019 Presentation

Log in
09/26/2019

Financial Results

FQ4 2019

©2019 Micron Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Information, products, and/or specifications are subject to change without notice. All information is provided on an "AS IS" basis without warranties of any kind. Statements regarding products, including statements regarding product features, availability, functionality, or compatibility, are provided for informational purposes only and do not modify the warranty, if any, applicable to any product. Drawings may not be to scale. Micron, the Micron logo, and all other Micron trademarks are the property of Micron Technology, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Safe Harbor Statement

During the course of this meeting, we may make projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the Company and the industry. We wish to caution you that such statements are predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially. We refer you to the documents the Company files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, specifically the Company's most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. These documents contain and identify important factors that could cause the actual results for the Company to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward- looking statements. These certain factors can be found at http://www.micron.com/certainfactors. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. We are under no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of the presentation to conform these statements to actual results.

2

September 26, 2019

Sanjay Mehrotra

President and CEO

3

September 26, 2019

Overview

Strong Execution Against Backdrop of Challenging Industry Environment

  • FQ4-19:Results exceeded guidance ranges
  • FY-19:2nd best year in Micron history for revenue, free cash flow, earnings

Continued Excellent Progress on Key Strategic Objectives

  • Improved structural profitability
  • Reduced technology gap with competitors
  • Strengthened product portfolio

Executed $2.7 Billion of Share Repurchases

  • 65% ofFY-19 free cash flow

Market Environment Broadly Consistent with Expectations

  • DRAM demand bounced back as issues impacting first half 2019 dissipated
  • NAND elasticity driving robust demand growth
  • Demand recovery is encouraging, but we remain mindful of macroeconomic and trade uncertainties

4

September 26, 2019

Strong

Technology

and Roadmap

Execution

Significantly improved profitability relative to peers since 2016

  • Reduced cost structure
  • Increased mix of high value solutions
  • Enhanced customer engagement andgo-to-market strategy

DRAM

NAND

• Cost per bit declines led the industry

• Continued to outpace industry cost

and exceeded our internal plans in

declines during FY-19

FY-19

• Volume shipments of industry's first

• 96-layer 3D NAND is continuing to

1Z products gives Micron feature size

increase as a portion of our mix

leadership

• Ended FY-19 with approximately 75%

• Achieved first yielding dies using

of production on 1X and beyond, with

replacement gate (RG), further

a meaningful portion on 1Y

reducing risk of RG transition

5

September 26, 2019

End Market Highlights

SSDs

  • Consumer SSD had record revenue and unit shipments
  • Price elasticity is driving an increase in attach rates and capacities
  • Positioned to gain share in NVMe SSD market inFY-20

Mobile

  • Resilient revenue and gross margin performance inFY-19
  • Managed NAND bit shipments more than tripled Y/Y
  • Leading in LP5 DRAM, which positions us well for 5G

Data Center & Graphics

  • Data Center: Solid Q/Q demand growth in both cloud and enterprise markets
  • Graphics: Strong Q/Q bit growth following inventory reductions in DRAM

Automotive

  • Increased revenue Y/Y despite weak auto industry sales
  • LP4 shipments over 5 times higher Y/Y

6

September 26, 2019

Huawei Update

  • In the fiscal fourth quarter, sales to Huawei declined sequentially and were down meaningfully from the levels we anticipated prior to the addition of Huawei to the Entity List
  • We have applied for licenses with the U.S. Department of Commerce that would allow us to ship additional products, but there have been no decisions on those licenses to date
  • If the Entity List restrictions against Huawei continue and we are unable to get licenses, we could see a worsening decline in our sales to Huawei over the coming quarters

7

September 26, 2019

Industry Outlook

DRAM

NAND

  • CY-19industry bit demand growth remains unchanged at mid-teens, with supply exceeding demand
  • CY-20industry bit demand growth of high-teens to 20%, above supply growth of only mid-teens
  • Long-termbit demand growth CAGR of mid-to-high teens
  • CY-19industry bit demand growth in the low-to-mid 40% range, which will exceed bit supply growth of approximately 30%
  • CY-20industry bit demand growth of high-20s to low-30% range, with supply growing somewhat below demand
  • Long-termbit demand growth CAGR in low-30% range

8

September 26, 2019

Micron Outlook

CY-19 bit supply growth slightly below industry demand growth of mid-teens

DRAM

CY-20 bit supply growth to be close to market demand

FY-20 cost reductions to moderate to high-single-digits percentage from FY-19

Long-term Micron supply growth in line with industry demand

CY-19 bit supply growth slightly above industry supply growth

NAND

CY-20 bit supply growth to be significantly below the industry as we use

our NAND inventory to support customer demand

Minimal cost reductions in FY-20 and meaningful cost reductions in FY-21

Long-term Micron supply growth in line with industry demand

9

September 26, 2019

Dave Zinsner

Chief Financial Officer

10

September 26, 2019

Revenue

FQ4-19FY-19

$4.9B $23.4B

Up 2% Q/Q and down 42% Y/Y

Down 23% Y/Y

11

September 26, 2019

DRAM

63% of overall revenue in FQ4-19

Revenue up 1% Q/Q and down 48% Y/Y

FQ4-19

Bit shipments up approximately 30% Q/Q and

mid-teens percent range Y/Y

ASPs down approximately 20% Q/Q

Revenue down 28% Y/Y

FY-19

Bit shipments up low-single-digit percent range Y/Y

ASPs down approximately 30% Y/Y

12

September 26, 2019

NAND

31% of overall revenue in FQ4-19

FQ4-19

Revenue up 5% Q/Q and down 32% Y/Y

Bit shipments up low-to-mid teens percent

ASPs down upper-single-digit percent range Q/Q

Revenue down 12% Y/Y

FY-19

ASPs down mid-40 percent range Y/Y

Strong bit shipment growth

13

September 26, 2019

Revenue by Business Unit

FQ4-19

FQ3-19

Q/Q %

FQ4-18

Y/Y %

FY-19

FY-18

Y/Y %

Change

Change

Change

Compute and Networking (CNBU)

$1.90B

$2.08B

(8)%

$4.36B

(56)%

$9.97B

$15.25B

(35)%

Mobile (MBU)

$1.41B

$1.17B

20%

$1.90B

(26)%

$6.40B

$6.58B

(3)%

Storage (SBU)

$848M

$813M

4%

$1.24B

(32)%

$3.83B

$5.02B

(24)%

Embedded (EBU)

$705M

$700M

1%

$923M

(24)%

$3.14B

$3.48B

(10)%

14

September 26, 2019

Non-GAAP Operating Results

FQ4-19

FY-19

Revenue

$4.9B

$23.4B

Gross Margin

31%

47%

Net Income

$637M

$7.3B

Diluted EPS

$0.56

$6.35

Operating Expenses

$797M

$3.2B

Operating Income

$694M

$7.8B

Cash from Operations

$2.2B

$13.2B

15

September 26, 2019

Capital Allocation

~7% reduction in shares outstanding Y/Y

65% of $4.1B free cash flow used for repurchases in FY-19

$3.4B of net cash at end of FY-19

Cash Return

Cash3- Debt 3

Net

CapEx1

1

Liquidity2

FY-19 CapEx of $9.1B

(High ROIC node transitions + elevated level of buildings and facilities capex)

$13B in liquidity at end of FY-19

1Capex net of partner contributions

2Cash, short-term and long-term marketable investments, restricted cash and undrawn revolver capacity 3Cash, short-term and long-term marketable investments, and restricted cash

16

September 26, 2019

Non-GAAP Guidance

FQ1-20

Revenue

$5.0 billion ± $200 million

Gross Margin

26.5% ± 1.5%

Operating Expenses

$780 million ± $25 million

Diluted EPS*

$0.46 ± $0.07

FY-20

CapEx

$7 billion to $8 billion

*Based on ~1.13 billion diluted shares

17

September 26, 2019

Other Key Data

19

September 26, 2019

Financial Summary

Non-GAAP

Amounts in millions, except per share

FQ4-19

% of

FQ3-19

% of

FQ4-18

% of

Revenue

Revenue

Revenue

Revenue

$4,870

100%

$4,788

100%

$8,440

100%

Gross margin

1,491

31%

1,884

39%

5,179

61%

Operating income

694

14%

1,110

23%

4,439

53%

Income tax (provision) benefit

(64)

63

(131)

Net income attributable to Micron

637

13%

1,198

25%

4,313

51%

Diluted earnings per share

0.56

1.05

3.53

Cash provided by operating activities

2,233

2,711

5,155

Cash, marketable investments, and

9,246

7,933

7,356

restricted cash

20

September 26, 2019

Financial Summary

Non-GAAP

Amounts in millions, except per share

FY-19

% of

FY-18

% of

Revenue

Revenue

Revenue

$23,406

100%

$30,391

100%

Gross margin

10,973

47%

17,944

59%

Operating income

7,801

33%

15,243

50%

Income tax (provision) benefit

(579)

(418)

Net income attributable to Micron

7,314

31%

14,700

48%

Diluted earnings per share

6.35

11.95

Cash provided by operating activities

13,189

17,400

21

September 26, 2019

Non-GAAP Financial Data and Guidance

% of Revenue

FQ4-19

DRAM

63%

NAND

31%

% Sales Volume Change

FQ4-19 Q/Q

DRAM

Increased approximately

30%

NAND

Increased low-to-mid teens

percent range

% ASP Change

FQ4-19 Q/Q

DRAM

Decreased approximately

20%

NAND

Decreased upper-single-

digit percent range

See Non-GAAP reconciliations *Net of amounts funded by partners

FQ4-19Non-GAAP

FQ1-20

(amounts in millions,

Non-GAAP Guidance

except per share)

Revenue

$

4,870

$5.0 billion ± $200 million

Gross margin

31%

26.5% ± 1.5%

Operating expenses

$

797

$780 million ± $25 million

Earnings per share

$

0.56

$0.46 ± $0.07

FQ4-19Non-GAAP

FQ1-20

(amounts in millions)

Non-GAAP Estimates

Diluted shares

$

1,134

~1.13 billion

Income tax (provision) benefit

$

(64)

Mid-tohigh-single digit rate

Operating cash flow

$

2,233

-

Depreciation and amortization

$

1,409

-

Capital expenditures

$

1,970

FY20: $7 billion to $8 billion

(capital cash flow)*

22

September 26, 2019

Convertible Notes Dilution Overview

(shares in millions)

Stock Price

Actual

$35

$38

$41

$44

$47

$50

$53

$56

$59

$62

$65

FQ4-19*

2032 D Notes

10

10

10

10

10

11

11

11

11

11

11

11

2033 F Notes

4

1

1

1

1

1

1

1

1

1

1

1

Total dilutive shares

14

11

11

11

11

12

12

12

12

12

12

12

Benefit from capped call

(2)

(3)

(3)

(2)

(2)

(2)

(2)

(2)

(2)

(2)

(2)

(2)

Net dilution

12

8

8

9

9

10

10

10

10

10

10

10

Note: Except for actual FQ4-19 dilution, the table above presents the potential dilutive impact of convertible notes outstanding as of August 29, 2019 and the anti-dilutive benefit from capped calls over the range of trading prices for Micron's stock.

*Represents the actual dilutive impact of convertible notes for FQ4-19 diluted share count based on an average share price of $40.52 for the quarter.

23

September 26, 2019

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

24

September 26, 2019

Consolidated Results

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Amounts in millions, except per share amounts

FQ4-19

FQ3-19

FQ4-18

GAAP gross margin

$

1,395

$

1,828

$

5,151

Stock-based compensation

29

24

21

Start-up and preproduction costs

12

23

-

Employee severance

47

-

-

Other

8

9

7

Non-GAAP gross margin

$

1,491

$

1,884

$

5,179

GAAP operating expenses

$

745

$

818

$

774

Stock-based compensation

(38)

(34)

(26)

Employee severance

(32)

-

-

Restructure and asset impairments

122

(9)

(7)

Other

-

(1)

(1)

Non-GAAP operating expenses

$

797

$

774

$

740

GAAP operating income

$

650

$

1,010

$

4,377

Stock-based compensation

67

58

47

Start-up and preproduction costs

12

23

-

Employee severance

79

-

-

Restructure and asset impairments

(122)

9

7

Other

8

10

8

Non-GAAP operating income

$

694

$

1,110

$

4,439

25

September 26, 2019

Consolidated Results

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Amounts in millions, except per share amounts

FQ4-19

FQ3-19

FQ4-18

GAAP net income attributable to Micron

$

561

$

840

$

4,325

Stock-based compensation

67

58

47

Start-up and preproduction costs

12

23

-

Employee severance

79

-

-

Restructure and asset impairments

(122)

9

7

Amortization of debt discount and other costs

10

10

23

(Gain) loss on debt repurchases and conversions

10

317

(1)

(Gain) loss from changes in currency exchange rates

-

1

15

Other

13

12

8

Impact of U.S. income tax reform

-

(42)

(83)

Estimated tax effects of above, non-cash changes in net deferred income taxes,

and assessments of tax exposures

7

(30)

(28)

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Micron

$

637

$

1,198

$

4,313

GAAP income tax (provision) benefit

$

(71)

$

135

$

(20)

Impact of U.S. income tax reform

-

(42)

(83)

Estimated tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments, non-cash changes in net deferred

income taxes, and assessments of tax exposures

7

(30)

(28)

Non-GAAP income tax (provision) benefit

$

(64)

$

63

$

(131)

26

September 26, 2019

Consolidated Results

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Amounts in millions, except per share amounts

FQ4-19

FQ3-19

FQ4-18

GAAP cost of goods sold

$

3,475

$

2,960

$

3,289

Stock-based compensation

(29)

(24)

(21)

Start-up and preproduction costs

(12)

(23)

-

Employee severance

(47)

-

-

Other

(8)

(9)

(7)

Non-GAAP cost of goods sold

$

3,379

$

2,904

$

3,261

GAAP selling, general and administrative

$

212

$

206

$

215

Stock-based compensation

(18)

(18)

(13)

Employee severance

(10)

-

-

Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative

$

184

$

188

$

202

GAAP research and development

$

623

$

606

$

567

Stock-based compensation

(20)

(16)

(13)

Employee severance

(22)

(1)

-

Other

-

-

(1)

Non-GAAP research and development

$

581

$

589

$

553

27

September 26, 2019

Consolidated Results

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Amounts in millions, except per share amounts

FQ4-19

FQ3-19

FQ4-18

GAAP shares used in diluted EPS calculations

1,128

1,129

1,216

Adjustment for capped calls and stock-based compensation

6

6

4

Non-GAAP shares used in diluted EPS calculations

1,134

1,135

1,220

GAAP diluted earnings per share

$

0.49

$

0.74

$

3.56

Effects of non-GAAP adjustments

0.07

0.31

(0.03)

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share

$

0.56

$

1.05

$

3.53

GAAP net income

$

586

$

851

$

4,326

Interest (income) expense, net

(18)

(23)

16

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

71

(135)

20

Depreciation and amortization of property, plant, and equipment and intangibles

1,416

1,360

1,285

EBITDA

$

2,055

$

2,053

$

5,647

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

2,233

$

2,711

$

5,155

Expenditures for property, plant, and equipment

(2,028)

(2,403)

(2,251)

Payments on equipment purchase contracts

(21)

(17)

(36)

Net partner contributions

79

213

225

Adjusted free cash flow

$

263

$

504

$

3,093

28

September 26, 2019

Consolidated Results

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Amounts in millions, except per share amounts

FY-19

FY-18

GAAP gross margin

$

10,702

$

17,891

Stock-based compensation

102

83

Start-up and preproduction costs

58

-

Employee severance

73

-

Other

38

20

Non-GAAP gross margin

$

10,973

$

17,994

GAAP operating expenses

$

3,326

$

2,897

Stock-based compensation

(141)

(115)

Employee severance

(43)

-

Restructure and asset impairments

32

(28)

Other

(2)

(3)

Non-GAAP operating expenses

$

3,172

$

2,751

GAAP operating income

$

7,376

$

14,994

Stock-based compensation

243

198

Start-up and preproduction costs

58

-

Employee severance

116

-

Restructure and asset impairments

(32)

28

Other

40

23

Non-GAAP operating income

$

7,801

$

15,243

29

September 26, 2019

Consolidated Results

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Amounts in millions, except per share amounts

FY-19

FY-18

GAAP net income attributable to Micron

$

6,313

$

14,135

Stock-based compensation

243

198

Start-up and preproduction costs

58

-

Employee severance

116

-

Restructure and asset impairments

(32)

28

Amortization of debt discount and other costs

49

101

(Gain) loss on debt repurchases and conversions

396

385

(Gain) loss from changes in currency exchange rates

9

75

Other

48

28

Impact of U.S. income tax reform

(9)

(174)

Estimated tax effects of above, non-cash changes in net deferred income taxes, and assessments

of tax exposures

123

(76)

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Micron

$

7,314

$

14,700

GAAP income tax (provision) benefit

$

(693)

$

(168)

Impact of U.S. income tax reform

(9)

(174)

Estimated tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments, non-cash changes in net deferred income taxes,

and assessments of tax exposures

123

(76)

Non-GAAP income tax (provision) benefit

$

(579)

$

(418)

30

September 26, 2019

Consolidated Results

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Amounts in millions, except per share amounts

FY-19

FY-18

GAAP cost of goods sold

$

12,704

$

12,500

Stock-based compensation

(102)

(83)

Start-up and preproduction costs

(58)

-

Employee severance

(73)

-

Other

(38)

(20)

Non-GAAP cost of goods sold

$

12,433

$

12,397

GAAP selling, general and administrative

$

836

$

813

Stock-based compensation

(73)

(61)

Employee severance

(15)

-

Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative

$

748

$

752

GAAP research and development

$

2,441

$

2,141

Stock-based compensation

(68)

(54)

Employee severance

(28)

-

Other

(2)

(3)

Non-GAAP research and development

$

2,343

$

2,084

31

September 26, 2019

Consolidated Results

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Amounts in millions, except per share amounts

FY-19

FY-18

GAAP shares used in diluted EPS calculations

1,143

1,229

Adjustment for capped calls and stock-based compensation

7

1

Non-GAAP shares used in diluted EPS calculations

1,150

1,230

GAAP diluted earnings per share

$

5.51

$

11.51

Effects of non-GAAP adjustments

0.84

0.44

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share

$

6.35

$

11.95

GAAP net income

$

6,358

$

14,138

Interest (income) expense, net

(77)

222

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

693

168

Depreciation and amortization of property, plant, and equipment and intangibles

5,424

4,759

EBITDA

$

12,398

$

19,287

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

13,189

$

17,400

Expenditures for property, plant, and equipment

(9,780)

(8,879)

Payments for equipment purchase contracts

(75)

(206)

Net partner contributions

747

889

Adjusted free cash flow

$

4,081

$

9,204

32

September 26, 2019

FQ1-20 Guidance

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

GAAP

Adjustments

Non-GAAP

Revenue

$5.0 billion ± $200 million

-

$5.0 billion ± $200 million

Gross margin

25.5% ± 1.5%

1%

A

26.5% ± 1.5%

Operating expenses

$818 million ± $25 million

$38 million

B

$780 million ± $25 million

Diluted EPS*

$0.42 ± $0.07

$0.04

A,B,C

$0.46 ± $0.07

Adjustments (amounts in millions)

A

Stock-based compensation - cost of goods sold

$

30

A

Other - cost of goods sold

7

B

Stock-based compensation - sales, general, and administrative

20

B

Stock-based compensation - research and development

18

C

Amortization of debt discount and other costs

7

C

(Gain) loss on debt repurchases and conversions

(77)

C

Tax effects of the above items and non-cash changes in net deferred income taxes

35

$

40

The above guidance does not incorporate the impact of any potential business combinations, divestitures, restructuring activities, balance sheet valuation adjustments, strategic investments, financing transactions, and other significant transactions. The timing and impact of such items are dependent on future events that may be uncertain or outside of our control.

*GAAP and non-GAAP EPS are based on ~1.13 billion diluted shares

33

September 26, 2019

34

September 26, 2019

Disclaimer

Micron Technology Inc. published this content on 26 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2019 21:02:05 UTC
