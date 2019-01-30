Micron Technology : Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)

Glancy
Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the March
25, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class
action filed on behalf of investors that purchased Micron Technology,
Inc. (“Micron” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MU)
securities between June 22, 2018 and November 19, 2018,
inclusive (the “Class Period”). Micron investors have until March 25,
2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.
If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here
to participate.
On November 19, 2018, the Financial Times reported that
Chinese investigators found “massive evidence” of anti-competitive
behavior by Micron and two other companies. On this news, Micron’s share
price fell $2.61 per share, or 6.6%, to close at $36.83 per share on
November 19, 2018.
The complaint filed in this class action alleges that during the Class
Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements
and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Chinese State Administration for
Market Regulation notified Micron it was investigating dynamic
random-access memory (“DRAM”) chip providers in China for potential
collusion and other anti-competitive conduct; (2) Chinese investigators
had found “massive evidence” of Micron’s anti-competitive behavior; (3)
Micron had engaged in a price-fixing conspiracy with Samsung Electronics
and SK Hynix; and (4) as a result, Micron’s public statements were
materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
If you purchased shares of Micron, you may move the Court no later than March
25, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To
be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you
may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent
member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if
you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or
interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley
Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los
Angeles California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by
email to shareholders@glancylaw.com,
or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.
If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone
number and number of shares purchased.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some
jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.
