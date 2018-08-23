Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Micron Technology    MU

MICRON TECHNOLOGY (MU)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Micron Technology : Persistent Memory Virtualized with vSphere 6.7

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2018 | 06:17pm CEST

You need to return a purchased item to the local store. Wrong size, wrong color, it just isn't right for you.

You're dreading the return line, but when you get to the store there's no line. That seems strange. You walk up to the counter, where the clerk scans the item then calls you by your full name, states that you've been reimbursed fully, thanks you, and sends you on your way. You are done!

What just happened? What you just experienced is an in-memory database being able to determine what you bought, when you bought it, identifying you and refunding you, all in seconds of compute time.

So, what is persistent memory? It is the fastest DRAM but with a memory that doesn't go away even if the power does. Micron NVDIMM runs at 2933Mbps performance, but the data is persistent even without power.

There is a convergence in the market between storage and memory. This is due to the demand for faster access to information, or 'lower latency' of data access. The drive for lower latency and faster throughput is exacerbated by the artificial intelligence/machine learning/deep learning 'wildfire.'

Memory databases are the trending upward. Memory is measured in nanoseconds, NVMe drives in 10's of milliseconds, and SSD drives in 100's or microseconds. Getting more data into persistent memory provides 1000x improvement in latency, which is great for analytics. Data turns into intelligent information more quickly.

75 percent of servers in the market are now virtualized. Until now none of those virtualized servers could take advantage of NVDIMM persistent memory. Getting lots of data to and from memory required slower SSD transactions with bulk reads/writes - it took longer to find the valuable bits of data.

VMware® now supports NVDIMM for vSphere 6.7®, either in block mode, supporting older applications, or in direct byte mode for newer performance-driven applications. This results in a 1.8x improvement in throughput, meaning you are getting more work done with NVDIMM compared to SSD. This is a 2.3x improvement in latency, so your applications won't be waiting around for reads/writes to finish.

Source: Computer Profile, Sept. 2017

The applications affected by this trend appear across many markets. Even more of the market can accelerate workloads using NVDIMM. Applications like relational databases, scale-out storage, virtual desktops, big data, in-memory data bases, high performance computing, and more. With NVDIMM now enabled, transactions can happen up to 400x faster, resulting in lower latency and faster data access rates.

Micron will be discussing this more at VMworld 2018, so keep an eye on @MicronTech and @MicronStorage on Twitter, and micron.com/virtualization for more information!

About Our Blogger

Brett Williams is Senior Business Development Manager at Micron. Previous positions include Applications Engineer, Applications Engineering Manager General Manager of the Platform Architecture Group and Senior Marketing Manager. Williams also launched Crucial Technology (Crucial.com), a subsidiary of Micron.

Prior to Micron, Williams worked at Intel from 1981 to 1989. He earned a BSEE degree from Brigham Young University in 1981.


Disclaimer

Micron Technology Inc. published this content on 23 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2018 16:16:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MICRON TECHNOLOGY
06:17pMICRON TECHNOLOGY : Persistent Memory Virtualized with vSphere 6.7
PU
01:38pMICRON TECHNOLOGY : to Report Fiscal Fourth Quarter Results on September 20, 201..
AQ
08/22TODAY'S RESEARCH REPORTS ON TRENDING : Advanced Micro Devices and Micron Technol..
AC
08/21MICRON TECHNOLOGY : Using a GPS to Navigate Your Way to a Smooth, Predictable vS..
PU
08/21NASDAQ 100 MOVERS : Khc, meli
AQ
08/20MICRON TECHNOLOGY : to Report Fiscal Fourth Quarter Results on September 20, 201..
PU
08/20Micron Technology to Report Fiscal Fourth Quarter Results on September 20, 20..
GL
08/15TODAY'S RESEARCH REPORTS ON TRENDING : Micron Technology and Enphase Energy
AC
08/14S&P 500 MOVERS : Wynn, tpr
AQ
08/14MICRON TECHNOLOGY : to Present at Citi 2018 Global Technology Conference
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
12:15pThe Bear Case For Micron. This Time Is Not Different. 
08/22Scared Of FAANG? Open Some Cheap Chips And Short QQQ 
08/21Western Digital Invests In Excelero For Software-Defined Storage Tech 
08/18STOCKS TO WATCH : Alibaba, Target And Energy Plays To Center Stage 
08/18Buying Opportunity In Micron Stock 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 30 206 M
EBIT 2018 15 052 M
Net income 2018 13 834 M
Finance 2018 3 386 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 4,49
P/E ratio 2019 4,48
EV / Sales 2018 1,81x
EV / Sales 2019 1,51x
Capitalization 57 921 M
Chart MICRON TECHNOLOGY
Duration : Period :
Micron Technology Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICRON TECHNOLOGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 83,6 $
Spread / Average Target 66%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sanjay Mehrotra President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert E. Switz Chairman
Manish Bhatia Executive Vice President-Global Operations
David A. Zinsner Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
James E. Mahoney Vice President-Information Systems
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICRON TECHNOLOGY21.45%57 921
INTEL CORPORATION3.16%219 576
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%203 911
NVIDIA CORPORATION30.91%153 765
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS6.77%108 409
BROADCOM INC-18.06%90 873
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.