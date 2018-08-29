Micron Technology : UFS and NVMe System Overhead

Log in
08/29/2018

Micron engineers recently compared the differences between UFS and NVMe user-level storage performances. We compare the two by applying the measured system overheads (latencies 1, 2 and 4) to an assumed HW latency, which is assumed to be equivalent for both UFS and NVMe to compare similar devices in terms of performances. This assumption can be made because the system overhead measured in latencies 1, 2 and 4 are independent to the HW latencies, and therefore, can be applied to any HW device. Both UFS and NVMe are assumed to have the same performance characteristics. To compare two equivalent UFS and NVMe devices, we use the measured overheads together with an assumed device speed to calculate expected system performance.

First, we compared the system overhead numbers without considering HW duration. In all four cases, NVMe overhead is expressed in terms of UFS overhead as a percentage. In all four cases, NVMe overhead is smaller than that of UFS.

Next, we compared NVMe and UFS system-level performance considering two identical devices (one UFS and one NVMe). For estimation purposes, we assumed the following latencies: 125 usec for 128KB write, 104 usec for 128KB read, 12.5 usec for 4KB write and 16.6 for 4KB read. These numbers correspond to a performance characteristic of a sample 256GB NVMe device, and the numbers used are actual measured values. We could use other numbers and the methodology used can still be applied. We picked a 256GB device for the sake of this study, but other densities could also be used. With higher capacity devices, it is expected that the system overhead impact will be greater and the advantage of NVMe will be even more pronounced.

We applied the measured system overhead numbers to the above specified device characteristics and calculated the expected system performance numbers. We observed an increase of 28% in sequential 128KB write speed and a 15% increase in sequential read speed. In random write, NVMe showed a 30% increase in IOPS over UFS and a 16% increase in random read IOPS.

In summary, in all four examined workloads, NVMe performs significantly better because the storage SW stack is significantly simpler.

Click here to read the complete white paper comparing UFS and NVMe™ Storage Stack and System-Level Performance in Embedded Systems.

Disclaimer

Micron Technology Inc. published this content on 29 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2018 18:11:04 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 30 206 M
EBIT 2018 15 052 M
Net income 2018 13 834 M
Finance 2018 3 386 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 4,68
P/E ratio 2019 4,59
EV / Sales 2018 1,89x
EV / Sales 2019 1,59x
Capitalization 60 391 M
Chart MICRON TECHNOLOGY
Duration : Period :
Micron Technology Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICRON TECHNOLOGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 83,6 $
Spread / Average Target 60%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sanjay Mehrotra President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert E. Switz Chairman
Manish Bhatia Executive Vice President-Global Operations
David A. Zinsner Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
James E. Mahoney Vice President-Information Systems
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICRON TECHNOLOGY26.63%60 391
INTEL CORPORATION5.22%222 942
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%210 832
NVIDIA CORPORATION41.80%167 747
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS10.13%112 045
BROADCOM INC-16.53%88 749
