Micron Technology : arnzen, april s

MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC

Reported by

ARNZEN APRIL S

FORM 4

(Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership)

Filed 10/18/18 for the Period Ending 10/16/18

Address 8000 S FEDERAL WAY PO BOX 6 BOISE, ID, 83716-9632 Telephone 2083684000 CIK 0000723125 Symbol MU SIC Code 3674 - Semiconductors and Related Devices

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

ARNZEN APRIL S

MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC [ MU ]

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

8000 S. FEDERAL WAY, MS 1-557

10/16/2018

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

BOISE, ID 83716

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

2. Trans. Date 2A. Deemed

15352

Common Stock

10/16/2018

A

A

$0

70202

D

(1)

Common Stock

10/16/2018

M

29118

A

$0

(2)

99320

D

11384

Common Stock

10/16/2018

F

D

$42.34

87936

D

(3)

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

3A. Deemed 4. Trans. Execution

6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and Amount of Expiration Date

Performance Restricted Stock Unit

(4)

8. Price of 9. Number of Derivative

$0

10/16/2018

M

14559

(4)

(4)

Common Stock

29118

(5)

$0

0

D

Performance Restricted Stock Unit

$0

10/16/2018

A

14394

(6)

(6)

Common Stock

14394

(6)

$0

14394

D

Explanation of Responses:

(1) Restricted Stock Awards vest in 33 1/3% increments annually on the anniversary of the grant.

(2) Shares from the vest of performance-based restricted stock unit.

(3) Withholding of shares of common stock to satisfy tax withholding obligations in connection with the vesting of performance-based restricted stock units awarded under the Issuer's 2004 Equity Incentive Plan.

(4) Each performance-based restricted stock unit represents the right to receive, following vesting, between 0% and 200% of one share of common stock based upon the achievement of pre-established performance metrics related to relative TSR and ROA over a 3-year performance period beginning September 4, 2015 and ending on August 30, 2018, and certification of such performance by the Compensation Committee following the conclusion of the performance period.

(5) The Compensation Committee certified achievement of the pre-established performance goals at a level resulting in a vest of 200% of target shares. As reported at grant, the performance-based restricted stock unit could result in a payout of 0% to 200% based on actual achievement of the goals.

(6) Each performance-based restricted stock unit represents the right to receive, following vesting, between 0% and 200% of one share of common stock based upon the achievement of pre-established performance metrics related to new technology ramp and Company performance over a 3-year period beginning August 30, 2018 and ending on September 2, 2021, and certification of such performance by the Compensation Committee following the conclusion of the performance period.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships Director 10% Owner Officer Other ARNZEN APRIL S 8000 S. FEDERAL WAY MS 1-557 BOISE, ID 83716 SVP, Human Resources

Signatures

Rachel Southorn, Attorney-in-fact

10/18/2018

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

