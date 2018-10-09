Micron Technology : bokan michael w

MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC

Reported by

BOKAN MICHAEL W

FORM 3

(Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership)

Filed 10/09/18 for the Period Ending 10/01/18

Address 8000 S FEDERAL WAY PO BOX 6 BOISE, ID, 83716-9632 Telephone 2083684000 CIK 0000723125 Symbol MU SIC Code 3674 - Semiconductors and Related Devices Industry Semiconductors Sector Technology Fiscal Year 08/29

http://www.edgar-online.com © Copyright 2018, EDGAR Online, a division of Donnelley Financial Solutions. All Rights Reserved.

Distribution and use of this document restricted under EDGAR Online, a division of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Terms of Use.

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the

Investment Company Act of 1940

OMB APPROVAL OMB Number: 3235-0104 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person * Bokan Michael W 2. Date of Event Requiring Statement (MM/DD/YYYY) 10/1/2018 3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC [MU] (Last) (First) (Middle) 8000 S. FEDERAL WAY, MS 1-557 4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable) _____ Director _____ 10% Owner ___ X ___ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below) SVP, WORLDWIDE SALES / (Street) BOISE, ID 83716 (City) (State) (Zip) 5. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line) _ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned 1.Title of Security (Instr. 4) 2. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned (Instr. 4) 3. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 5) 4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 5) Common Stock 14674 D Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Title of Derivate Security (Instr. 4) 2. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (MM/DD/YYYY) 3. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 4) 4. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 5. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 5) 6. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 5) Date Exercisable Expiration Date Title Amount or Number of Shares Non-Qualified Stock Option (1) 11/19/2019 Common Stock 3719 $19.29 D Non-Qualified Stock Option (2) 10/21/2022 Common Stock 16600 $29.69 D Non-Qualified Stock Option (3) 10/14/2023 Common Stock 22359 $18.18 D Non-Qualified Stock Option (4) 10/19/2024 Common Stock 23501 $17.41 D Non-Qualified Stock Option (5) 10/24/2025 Common Stock 11365 $41.56 D Restricted Stock Unit (7) (6) Common Stock 2800 $0 D Restricted Stock Unit (8) (6) Common Stock 11551 $0 D Restricted Stock Unit (9) (6) Common Stock 18093 $0 D

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate Security (Instr. 4) 2. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (MM/DD/YYYY) 3. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 4) 4. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 5. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 5) 6. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 5) Date Exercisable Expiration Date Title Amount or Number of Shares Restricted Stock Unit (10) (6) Common Stock 11369 $0 D

Explanation of Responses:

(1) Non-qualified Stock Options vest in four equal installments on November 19, 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017.

(2) Non-qualified Stock Options vest in four equal installments on October 21, 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018.

(3) Non-qualified Stock Options vest in four equal installments on October 14, 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019.

(4) Non-qualified Stock Options vest in four equal installments on October 19, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020.

(5) Non-qualified Stock Options vest in four equal installments on October 24, 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021.

(6) Not Applicable - Grant of restricted stock units.

(7) Restricted Stock Units vest in four equal installments on October 21, 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018.

(8) Restricted Stock Units vest in four equal installments on October 14, 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019.

(9) Restricted Stock Units vest in four equal installments on October 19, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020.

(10) Restricted Stock Units vest in four equal installments on October 24, 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships Director 10% Owner Officer Other Bokan Michael W 8000 S. FEDERAL WAY, MS 1-557 BOISE, ID 83716 SVP, WORLDWIDE SALES

Signatures

Rachel Southorn, Attorney-in-fact

10/9/2018

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.