MICRON TECHNOLOGY (MU)
  Report  
Micron Technology : bokan michael w

10/09/2018 | 10:58pm CEST

MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC

Reported by

BOKAN MICHAEL W

FORM 3

(Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership)

Filed 10/09/18 for the Period Ending 10/01/18

Address

8000 S FEDERAL WAY

PO BOX 6

BOISE, ID, 83716-9632

Telephone

2083684000

CIK

0000723125

Symbol

MU

SIC Code

3674 - Semiconductors and Related Devices

Industry

Semiconductors

Sector

Technology

Fiscal Year

08/29

http://www.edgar-online.com © Copyright 2018, EDGAR Online, a division of Donnelley Financial Solutions. All Rights Reserved.

Distribution and use of this document restricted under EDGAR Online, a division of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Terms of Use.

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the

Investment Company Act of 1940

OMB APPROVAL OMB Number: 3235-0104 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

Bokan Michael W

2. Date of Event Requiring Statement (MM/DD/YYYY)

10/1/2018

3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC [MU]

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

8000 S. FEDERAL WAY, MS 1-557

4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable)

_____ Director

_____ 10% Owner

___ X ___ Officer (give title below)

_____ Other (specify below)

SVP, WORLDWIDE SALES /

(Street)

BOISE, ID 83716

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

5. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security (Instr. 4)

2. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned (Instr. 4)

3. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I)

(Instr. 5)

4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 5)

Common Stock

14674

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate Security (Instr. 4)

2. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date

(MM/DD/YYYY)

3. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 4)

4. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security

5. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 5)

6. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 5)

Date Exercisable

Expiration Date

Title

Amount or Number of Shares

Non-Qualified Stock Option

(1)

11/19/2019

Common Stock

3719

$19.29

D

Non-Qualified Stock Option

(2)

10/21/2022

Common Stock

16600

$29.69

D

Non-Qualified Stock Option

(3)

10/14/2023

Common Stock

22359

$18.18

D

Non-Qualified Stock Option

(4)

10/19/2024

Common Stock

23501

$17.41

D

Non-Qualified Stock Option

(5)

10/24/2025

Common Stock

11365

$41.56

D

Restricted Stock Unit

(7)

(6)

Common Stock

2800

$0

D

Restricted Stock Unit

(8)

(6)

Common Stock

11551

$0

D

Restricted Stock Unit

(9)

(6)

Common Stock

18093

$0

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate Security (Instr. 4)

2. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date

(MM/DD/YYYY)

3. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 4)

4. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security

5. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 5)

6. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 5)

Date Exercisable

Expiration Date

Title

Amount or Number of Shares

Restricted Stock Unit

(10)

(6)

Common Stock

11369

$0

D

Explanation of Responses:

  • (1) Non-qualified Stock Options vest in four equal installments on November 19, 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017.

  • (2) Non-qualified Stock Options vest in four equal installments on October 21, 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018.

  • (3) Non-qualified Stock Options vest in four equal installments on October 14, 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019.

  • (4) Non-qualified Stock Options vest in four equal installments on October 19, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020.

  • (5) Non-qualified Stock Options vest in four equal installments on October 24, 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021.

  • (6) Not Applicable - Grant of restricted stock units.

  • (7) Restricted Stock Units vest in four equal installments on October 21, 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018.

  • (8) Restricted Stock Units vest in four equal installments on October 14, 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019.

  • (9) Restricted Stock Units vest in four equal installments on October 19, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020.

  • (10) Restricted Stock Units vest in four equal installments on October 24, 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

Officer

Other

Bokan Michael W

8000 S. FEDERAL WAY, MS 1-557 BOISE, ID 83716

SVP, WORLDWIDE SALES

Signatures

Rachel Southorn, Attorney-in-fact

10/9/2018

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

Micron Technology Inc. published this content on 09 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2018 20:57:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
