Micron Technology : bokan michael w

3. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 4)
4. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security
5. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 5)
6. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 5)
Date Exercisable
Expiration Date
Title
Amount or Number of Shares
Restricted Stock Unit
(10)
(6)
Common Stock
11369
$0
D
Explanation of Responses:
(1)Non-qualified Stock Options vest in four equal installments on November 19, 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017.
(2)Non-qualified Stock Options vest in four equal installments on October 21, 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018.
(3)Non-qualified Stock Options vest in four equal installments on October 14, 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019.
(4)Non-qualified Stock Options vest in four equal installments on October 19, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020.
(5)Non-qualified Stock Options vest in four equal installments on October 24, 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021.
(6)Not Applicable - Grant of restricted stock units.
(7)Restricted Stock Units vest in four equal installments on October 21, 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018.
(8)Restricted Stock Units vest in four equal installments on October 14, 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019.
(9)Restricted Stock Units vest in four equal installments on October 19, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020.
(10)Restricted Stock Units vest in four equal installments on October 24, 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021.
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director
10% Owner
Officer
Other
Bokan Michael W
8000 S. FEDERAL WAY, MS 1-557 BOISE, ID 83716
SVP, WORLDWIDE SALES
Signatures
Rachel Southorn, Attorney-in-fact
10/9/2018
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
