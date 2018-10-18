Micron Technology : current report

MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC

Item 8.01.

Other Events.

On October 18, 2018, Micron Technology, Inc. announced its intent to exercise its right to call Intel Corporation's interest in IM Flash Technologies, LLC. The full text of the press release issued in connection with the announcement is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits. (d) Exhibits. Exhibit No. Description 99.1 Press Release issued on October 18, 2018

INDEX TO EXHIBITS FILED WITH THE CURRENT REPORT ON FORM 8-K

Exhibit 99.1

Description

Press release issued on October 18, 2018.