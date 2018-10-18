Log in
MICRON TECHNOLOGY (MU)

MICRON TECHNOLOGY (MU)
10/18
41.3850 USD   -2.28%
11:03pMICRON TECHNOLO : zinsner, david
PU
11:03pMICRON TECHNOLO : sadana, sumit
PU
11:03pMICRON TECHNOLO : mehrotra, sanjay
PU
Micron Technology : current report

10/18/2018 | 10:53pm CEST

MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC

FORM 8-K

(Current report filing)

Filed 10/18/18 for the Period Ending 10/18/18

Address

8000 S FEDERAL WAY

PO BOX 6

BOISE, ID, 83716-9632

Telephone

2083684000

CIK

0000723125

Symbol

MU

SIC Code

3674 - Semiconductors and Related Devices

Industry

Semiconductors

Sector

Technology

Fiscal Year

08/29

http://www.edgar-online.com © Copyright 2018, EDGAR Online, a division of Donnelley Financial Solutions. All Rights Reserved.

Distribution and use of this document restricted under EDGAR Online, a division of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Terms of Use.

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of The Securities Exchange Act of 1934

October 18, 2018

Date of Report (date of earliest event reported)

MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware

(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation)

1-10658 (Commission File Number)

75-1618004

(I.R.S. Employer Identification No.)

8000 South Federal Way

Boise, Idaho 83716-9632

(Address of principal executive offices)

(208) 368-4000

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):

  • ¨ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

  • ¨ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

  • ¨ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

  • ¨ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4c))

    Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter)

or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ¨

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ¨

Item 8.01.

Other Events.

On October 18, 2018, Micron Technology, Inc. announced its intent to exercise its right to call Intel Corporation's interest in IM Flash Technologies, LLC. The full text of the press release issued in connection with the announcement is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

Item 9.01.

Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

Exhibit No.

Description

99.1

Press Release issued on October 18, 2018

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Date:October 18, 2018

MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.

By:

/s/ David A. Zinsner

Name:

David A. Zinsner

Title:

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

INDEX TO EXHIBITS FILED WITH THE CURRENT REPORT ON FORM 8-K

Exhibit 99.1

Description

Press release issued on October 18, 2018.

Disclaimer

Micron Technology Inc. published this content on 18 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2018 20:52:06 UTC
