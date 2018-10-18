Micron Technology : deboer, scott j

Log in
10/18/2018 | 10:53pm CEST

MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC

Reported by

DEBOER SCOTT J

FORM 4

(Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership)

Filed 10/18/18 for the Period Ending 10/16/18

Address

8000 S FEDERAL WAY

PO BOX 6

BOISE, ID, 83716-9632

Telephone

2083684000

CIK

0000723125

Symbol

MU

SIC Code

3674 - Semiconductors and Related Devices

Industry

Semiconductors

Sector

Technology

Fiscal Year

08/29

http://www.edgar-online.com © Copyright 2018, EDGAR Online, a division of Donnelley Financial Solutions. All Rights Reserved.

Distribution and use of this document restricted under EDGAR Online, a division of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Terms of Use.

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

Deboer Scott J

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC [ MU ]

(Last)

(First)

8000 S. FEDERAL WAY

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

10/16/2018

BOISE, ID 83716

(City)

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

(State)

(Zip)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

10/16/2018

2. Trans. Date 2A. Deemed

Common Stock

Common Stock

Common Stock

35427

OMB APPROVAL OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

A

A

$0

150479

(1)

10/16/2018

M

51362

A

$0

(2)

201841

23769

10/16/2018

F

D

$42.34

178072

(3)

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

3A. Deemed 4. Trans. Execution

Performance Restricted Stock Unit

Performance Restricted Stock Unit

$0

$0

Explanation of Responses:

  • (1) Restricted Stock Awards vest in 33 1/3% increments annually on the anniversary of the grant.

  • (2) Shares from the vest of performance-based restricted stock unit.

  • (3) Withholding of shares of common stock to satisfy tax withholding obligations in connection with the vesting of perforamnce-based restricted stock units awarded under the Issuer's 2004 Equity Incentive Plan.

  • (4) Each performance-based restricted stock unit represents the right to receive, following vesting, between 0% and 200% of one share of common stock based upon the achievement of pre-established performance metrics related to relative TSR and ROA over a 3-year performance period beginning September 4, 2015 and ending on August 30, 2018, and certification of such performance by the Compensation Committee following the conclusion of the performance period.

  • (5) The Compensation Committee certified achievement of the pre-established performance goals at a level resulting in a vest of 200% of target shares. As reported at grant, the performance-based restricted stock unit could result in a payout of 0% to 200% based on actual achievement of the goals.

  • (6) Each performance-based restricted stock unit represents the right to receive, following vesting, between 0% and 200% of one share of common stock based upon the achievement of pre-established performance metrics related to new technology ramp and Company performance over a 3-year period beginning August 30, 2018 and ending on September 2, 2021, and certification of such performance by the Compensation Committee following the conclusion of the performance period.

Reporting Owners

10/16/2018

10/16/2018

6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and Amount of Expiration Date

Common Stock

M

25681

(4)

(4)

A

33218

(6)

(6)

8. Price of 9. Number of Derivative

DDD

51326

(5)

$0

0

DCommon Stock

33218

(6)

$0

33218

D

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

Officer

Other

Deboer Scott J

8000 S. FEDERAL WAY BOISE, ID 83716

EVP, Technology Development

Signatures

Rachel Southorn, Attorney-in-fact

10/18/2018

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

Micron Technology Inc. published this content on 18 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2018 20:52:06 UTC
