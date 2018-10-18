Micron Technology : gomo steven j

MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC
Reported by
GOMO STEVEN J
FORM 3
(Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership)
Filed 10/18/18 for the Period Ending 10/16/18
|
Address
|
8000 S FEDERAL WAY
|
PO BOX 6
|
BOISE, ID, 83716-9632
|
Telephone
|
2083684000
|
CIK
|
0000723125
|
Symbol
|
MU
|
SIC Code
|
3674 - Semiconductors and Related Devices
|
Industry
|
Semiconductors
|
Sector
|
Technology
|
Fiscal Year
|
08/29
http://www.edgar-online.com © Copyright 2018, EDGAR Online, a division of Donnelley Financial Solutions. All Rights Reserved.
Distribution and use of this document restricted under EDGAR Online, a division of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Terms of Use.
|
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
|
OMB APPROVAL
|
Washington, D.C. 20549
|
OMB Number: 3235-0104
|
Estimated average burden
|
INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF
|
hours per response... 0.5
|
SECURITIES
|
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the
|
Investment Company Act of 1940
|
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
|
2. Date of Event Requiring
|
3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
|
Statement (MM/DD/YYYY)
|
GOMO STEVEN J
|
10/16/2018
|
MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC [MU]
(Last)
(First)
(Middle)
4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable)
|
8000 S. FEDERAL WAY, MS 1-557
|
__ X __ Director
|
_____ 10% Owner
|
_____ Officer (give title below)
|
_____ Other (specify below)
|
(Street)
|
5. If Amendment, Date
|
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
|
Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)
|
BOISE, ID 83716
|
_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person
|
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
0
D
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
Explanation of Responses:
Reporting Owners
|
Reporting Owner Name / Address
|
Relationships
|
Director
|
10% Owner
|
Officer
|
Other
|
GOMO STEVEN J
8000 S. FEDERAL WAY, MS 1-557 BOISE, ID 83716
|
X
Signatures
Rachel Southorn, Attorney-in-fact
10/18/2018
** Signature of Reporting Person
Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.