Micron Technology : gomo steven j

MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC

Reported by

GOMO STEVEN J

FORM 3

(Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership)

Filed 10/18/18 for the Period Ending 10/16/18

Address 8000 S FEDERAL WAY PO BOX 6 BOISE, ID, 83716-9632 Telephone 2083684000 CIK 0000723125 Symbol MU SIC Code 3674 - Semiconductors and Related Devices Industry Semiconductors Sector Technology Fiscal Year 08/29

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION OMB APPROVAL Washington, D.C. 20549 OMB Number: 3235-0104 Estimated average burden INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF hours per response... 0.5 SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person * 2. Date of Event Requiring 3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol Statement (MM/DD/YYYY) GOMO STEVEN J 10/16/2018 MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC [MU]

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable)

8000 S. FEDERAL WAY, MS 1-557 __ X __ Director _____ 10% Owner _____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below) (Street) 5. If Amendment, Date 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line) Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY) BOISE, ID 83716 _ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned

Common Stock

0

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

Explanation of Responses:

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships Director 10% Owner Officer Other GOMO STEVEN J 8000 S. FEDERAL WAY, MS 1-557 BOISE, ID 83716 X

Signatures

Rachel Southorn, Attorney-in-fact

10/18/2018

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

