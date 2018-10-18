Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Micron Technology    MU

MICRON TECHNOLOGY (MU)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS EXCHANGE - 10/18 11:22:37 pm
41.3850 USD   -2.28%
11:03pMICRON TECHNOLO : zinsner, david
PU
11:03pMICRON TECHNOLO : sadana, sumit
PU
11:03pMICRON TECHNOLO : mehrotra, sanjay
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Micron Technology : gomo steven j

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2018 | 10:48pm CEST

MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC

Reported by

GOMO STEVEN J

FORM 3

(Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership)

Filed 10/18/18 for the Period Ending 10/16/18

Address

8000 S FEDERAL WAY

PO BOX 6

BOISE, ID, 83716-9632

Telephone

2083684000

CIK

0000723125

Symbol

MU

SIC Code

3674 - Semiconductors and Related Devices

Industry

Semiconductors

Sector

Technology

Fiscal Year

08/29

http://www.edgar-online.com © Copyright 2018, EDGAR Online, a division of Donnelley Financial Solutions. All Rights Reserved.

Distribution and use of this document restricted under EDGAR Online, a division of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Terms of Use.

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

OMB APPROVAL

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB Number: 3235-0104

Estimated average burden

INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

hours per response... 0.5

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the

Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Date of Event Requiring

3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

Statement (MM/DD/YYYY)

GOMO STEVEN J

10/16/2018

MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC [MU]

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable)

8000 S. FEDERAL WAY, MS 1-557

__ X __ Director

_____ 10% Owner

_____ Officer (give title below)

_____ Other (specify below)

(Street)

5. If Amendment, Date

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

BOISE, ID 83716

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned

Common Stock

0

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

Explanation of Responses:

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

Officer

Other

GOMO STEVEN J

8000 S. FEDERAL WAY, MS 1-557 BOISE, ID 83716

X

Signatures

Rachel Southorn, Attorney-in-fact

10/18/2018

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

Micron Technology Inc. published this content on 18 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2018 20:47:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MICRON TECHNOLOGY
11:03pMICRON TECHNOLOGY : zinsner, david
PU
11:03pMICRON TECHNOLOGY : sadana, sumit
PU
11:03pMICRON TECHNOLOGY : mehrotra, sanjay
PU
11:03pMICRON TECHNOLOGY : bokan, michael w
PU
10:59pINTEL : Micron to buy Intel's stake in joint venture IM Flash Technologies
RE
10:53pMICRON TECHNOLOGY : arnzen, april s
PU
10:53pMICRON TECHNOLOGY : current report
PU
10:53pMICRON TECHNOLOGY : deboer, scott j
PU
10:53pMICRON TECHNOLOGY : bhatia, manish h
PU
10:53pMICRON TECHNOLOGY : mccarthy mary pat
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
04:51pMicron to buy out JV with Intel for $1.5B cash 
10/17THE DISCONNECT BETWEEN MEMORY CHIP O : Part 2, Equipment 
10/17Is The Night Full Of Terrors For Micron? 
10/17MICRON : How The Share Buyback Will Affect Price 
10/16Micron appoints NetApp, KPMG vets to board 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 30 912 M
EBIT 2019 14 559 M
Net income 2019 12 434 M
Finance 2019 5 755 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 4,07
P/E ratio 2020 4,25
EV / Sales 2019 1,40x
EV / Sales 2020 1,32x
Capitalization 49 118 M
Chart MICRON TECHNOLOGY
Duration : Period :
Micron Technology Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICRON TECHNOLOGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 67,9 $
Spread / Average Target 60%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sanjay Mehrotra President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert E. Switz Chairman
Manish Bhatia Executive Vice President-Global Operations
David A. Zinsner Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
James E. Mahoney Vice President-Information Systems
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICRON TECHNOLOGY2.97%49 118
INTEL CORPORATION-2.77%211 599
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%199 880
NVIDIA CORPORATION21.64%147 780
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-4.80%98 717
BROADCOM INC-9.51%96 312
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.