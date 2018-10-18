Micron Technology : poppen, joel l

MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC
Reported by
POPPEN JOEL L
FORM 4
(Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership)
Filed 10/18/18 for the Period Ending 10/16/18
|
Address
|
8000 S FEDERAL WAY
|
PO BOX 6
|
BOISE, ID, 83716-9632
|
Telephone
|
2083684000
|
CIK
|
0000723125
|
Symbol
|
MU
|
SIC Code
|
3674 - Semiconductors and Related Devices
|
Industry
|
Semiconductors
|
Sector
|
Technology
|
Fiscal Year
|
08/29
[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF
SECURITIES
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or
Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Poppen Joel L
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC [ MU ]
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable)
_____ Director
__ X __ Officer (give title below) __ X __ Other (specify below)
SVP, Legal Affairs, General / Counsel & Corporate Secretary
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
2. Trans. Date 2A. Deemed
Common Stock
Common Stock
Common Stock
10/16/2018
_____ 10% Owner
A
A
$0
(1)
10/16/2018
M
46734
A
$0
(2)
256381
20146
10/16/2018
F
D
$42.34
236235
(3)
3A. Deemed 4. Trans. Execution
Performance Restricted Stock Unit
Performance Restricted Stock Unit
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
$0
$0
Explanation of Responses:
-
(1) Restricted Stock Awards vest in 33 1/3% increments annually on the anniversary of the grant.
-
(2) Shares from the vest of performance-based restricted stock unit.
-
(3) Withholding of shares of common stock to satisfy tax withholding obligations in connection with the vesting of performance-based restricted stock units awarded under the Issuer's 2004 Equity Incentive Plan.
-
(4) Each performance-based restricted stock unit represents the right to receive, following vesting, between 0% and 200% of one share of common stock based upon the achievement of pre-established performance metrics related to relative TSR and ROA over a 3-year performance period beginning September 4, 2015 and ending on August 30, 2018, and certification of such performance by the Compensation Committee following the conclusion of the performance period.
-
(5) The Compensation Committee certified achievement of the pre-established performance goals at a level resulting in a vest of 200% of target shares. As reported at grant, the performance-based restricted stock unit could result in a payout of 0% to 200% based on actual achievement of the goals.
-
(6) Each performance-based restricted stock unit represents the right to receive, following vesting, between 0% and 200% of one share of common stock based upon the achievement of pre-established performance metrics related to new technology ramp and Company performance over a 3-year period beginning August 30, 2018 and ending on September 2, 2021, and certification of such performance by the Compensation Committee following the conclusion of the performance period.
Reporting Owners
10/16/2018
10/16/2018
6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and Amount of Expiration Date
M
23367
(4)
(4)
46734
(5)
A
16608
(6)
(6)
Common Stock
16608
(6)
DDD
8. Price of 9. Number of Derivative
$0
0
D
$0
16608
D
|
Reporting Owner Name / Address
|
Relationships
|
Director
|
10% Owner
|
Officer
|
Other
|
Poppen Joel L
8000 S. FEDERAL WAY MS 1-557
BOISE, ID 83716
|
SVP, Legal Affairs, General
|
Counsel & Corporate Secretary
Signatures
Rachel Southorn, Attorney-in-fact
10/18/2018
** Signature of Reporting Person
Date
