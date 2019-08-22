Micron Technology to Report Fiscal Fourth Quarter Results on September 26, 2019

BOISE, Idaho, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU) announced today that it will hold its fiscal fourth quarter earnings conference call on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. MDT. A live webcast of the call will be available via Micron’s Investor Relations website at investors.micron.com . A webcast replay will be available for approximately one year after the call.



