MICRON TECHNOLOGY

(MU)
Micron Technology to Report Fiscal Fourth Quarter Results on September 26, 2019

08/22/2019 | 05:01pm EDT

BOISE, Idaho, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU) announced today that it will hold its fiscal fourth quarter earnings conference call on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. MDT. A live webcast of the call will be available via Micron’s Investor Relations website at investors.micron.com. A webcast replay will be available for approximately one year after the call.

About Micron Technology, Inc.
We are an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions. Through our global brands – Micron®, Crucial®, and Ballistix® – our broad portfolio of high-performance memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR Flash and 3D XPoint™ memory, is transforming how the world uses information to enrich life. Backed by 40 years of technology leadership, our memory and storage solutions enable disruptive trends, including artificial intelligence, machine learning and autonomous vehicles, in key market segments like data center, networking, automotive, industrial, mobile, graphics and client. Our common stock is traded on the Nasdaq under the MU symbol. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc., visit micron.com.

Micron Media Relations Contact 
Erica Pompen 
Micron Technology, Inc. 
+1 (408) 834-1873
epompen@micron.com

Micron Investor Relations Contact
Farhan Ahmad
Micron Technology, Inc.
+1 (408) 834-1927
farhanahmad@micron.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
