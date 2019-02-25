Log in
Micron Unveils World's First 1TB microSD Card to Meet Consumer Demand for Mobile Storage

02/25/2019 | 03:06am EST

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At MWC Barcelona 2019, Micron Technology, Inc., an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions (Nasdaq: MU), today launched the Micron® c200 1TB microSDXC UHS-I card — the world’s highest-capacity microSD card, delivering one terabyte (1TB)1 of high-performance removable storage. The c200 1TB microSD card is the world’s first microSD card on the market that leverages Micron’s advanced 96-layer 3D quad-level cell (QLC) NAND technology. Consumers will find that the 1TB microSD card provides cost-effective storage for 4K videos, pictures and games on their mobile phones and other electronic devices.

“Micron’s technology leadership in 3D NAND with CMOS under the array and 96-layer QLC has been instrumental in developing and launching the world’s first 1TB microSD card,” said Aravind Ramamoorthy, senior director of NAND solutions for Micron's Embedded Business Unit. “The new c200 1TB microSD card gives consumers the freedom to capture, share, store and enjoy more content while supporting their mobile-centric lifestyles.”

“The advent of 3D QLC NAND technology is expected to increase the adoption of high-capacity consumer storage,” said Gregory Wong, president of Forward Insights. “Micron’s 1TB microSD card is a milestone in the removable card storage market — it will accelerate the transition to higher-capacity storage in mobile and gaming devices.”

Designed for high-performance mobile applications, the c200 1TB microSD card meets the A2 App Performance Class specification, enhancing user experience for Android Adoptable storage2 by enabling applications and games installed on the card to load faster. The Micron c200 1TB microSD card also delivers up to 100MB per second read and 95MB per second write performance speeds,3 meeting UHS-I Speed Class 3 and Video Speed Class 30 specifications.4 These performance metrics are optimal for video recording of 4K content, game consoles and burst-mode still photography.

The c200 1TB microSD card will be broadly available in Q2 2019. For more details about the c200 1TB microSD card and Micron’s full portfolio of memory cards, visit https://www.micron.com/products/memory-cards

Resources:

About Micron Technology, Inc. 
We are an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions. Through our global brands — Micron®, Crucial® and Ballistix® — our broad portfolio of high-performance memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR Flash and 3D XPoint memory, is transforming how the world uses information to enrich life. Backed by 40 years of technology leadership, our memory and storage solutions enable disruptive trends, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and autonomous vehicles, in key market segments like cloud, data center, networking, mobile and automotive. Our common stock is traded on the Nasdaq under the MU symbol. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc., visit www.micron.com.

References and Sources

  1. 1GB = 1,000,000,000 bytes and 1TB = 1024GB or 1,000,000,000,000 bytes. Total user accessible capacity varies and may be less
  2. Requires Android 6.0 or later with Adoptable storage and devices with microSD slot
  3. Sequential reads/writes, nominal temperature and fresh-out-of-box burst performance. May vary based on host and test environments
  4. Requires UHS Speed Class 3- and Video Speed Class 30-compliant host devices

© 2019 Micron Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Information, products, and/or specifications are subject to change without notice. Micron, the Micron logo, and all other Micron trademarks are the property of Micron Technology, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Relations Contact:
Vishal Bali
Micron Technology, Inc.
+1 (408) 822-0291
vbali@micron.com

Micron logo_blue_RGB.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
