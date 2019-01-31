Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Micron Technology, Inc. - MU

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Micron Technology, Inc. ("Micron" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MU). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Micron and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here to join a class action]

On May 15, 2018, the Chinese State Administration for Market Regulation ("SAMR") notified Micron that it was investigating potential collusion and other anticompetitive conduct by semiconductor suppliers in China. On May 31, 2018, SAMR made unannounced visits to Micron offices in Beijing, Shanghai, and Shenzhen to investigate these claims. On November 19, 2018, the Financial Times reported that investigators in China had found "massive evidence" of anti-competitive behavior by Micron, and that the Company had engaged in a price-fixing conspiracy with Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix. Following publication of this article, Micron Technology's stock price fell $2.61 per share, or 6.62%, to close at $36.83 per share on November 19, 2018.

CONTACT:

Robert S. Willoughby

Pomerantz LLP

rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

888-476-6529 ext. 9980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP