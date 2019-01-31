Log in
Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Micron Technology, Inc. - MU

01/31/2019 | 07:00pm EST

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of  Micron Technology, Inc. ("Micron" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MU).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Micron and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here to join a class action] 

On May 15, 2018, the Chinese State Administration for Market Regulation ("SAMR") notified Micron that it was investigating potential collusion and other anticompetitive conduct by semiconductor suppliers in China.  On May 31, 2018, SAMR made unannounced visits to Micron offices in Beijing, Shanghai, and Shenzhen to investigate these claims.  On November 19, 2018, the Financial Times reported that investigators in China had found "massive evidence" of anti-competitive behavior by Micron, and that the Company had engaged in a price-fixing conspiracy with Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix.  Following publication of this article, Micron Technology's stock price fell $2.61 per share, or 6.62%, to close at $36.83 per share on November 19, 2018.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 9980

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-micron-technology-inc----mu-300787926.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
