MICRON TECHNOLOGY (MU)
  Report  
Robbins Arroyo LLP: Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action

01/25/2019 | 08:54pm EST

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins Arroyo LLP announces that purchasers of Micron Technology, Inc. (NasdaqGS: MU) filed a class action complaint against the company for alleged violations of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 between June 22, 2018 and November 19, 2018. Micron manufactures and sells memory and storage solutions worldwide.

View this information on the law firm's Shareholder Rights Blog: https://www.robbinsarroyo.com/micron-technology-inc/

Micron Accused of Engaging in Price-Fixing Conspiracy

According to the complaint, on May 15, 2018, the Chinese State Administration for Market Regulation ("SAMR") notified Micron that it was investigating potential collusion and other anticompetitive conduct by dynamic random-access memory ("DRAM") suppliers in China. Micron disclosed only limited information about the SAMR investigation on October 15, 2018. On November 19, 2018, the Financial Times reported that investigators in China had found "massive evidence" of anticompetitive behavior by the world's top three makers of computer memory chips - Micron, Samsung Electronics, and SK Hynix. The article further revealed that Beijing could impose fines of more than $2.5bn on each of the three chipmakers if they are found to have fixed prices. On this news, Micron's stock fell nearly 7% to close at $36.83 per share on November 19, 2018.

Micron Shareholders Have Legal Options

Concerned shareholders who would like more information about their rights and potential remedies can contact attorney Leo Kandinov at (800) 350-6003, LKandinov@robbinsarroyo.com, or via the shareholder information form on the firm's website.

Robbins Arroyo LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 25 629 M
EBIT 2019 9 940 M
Net income 2019 8 765 M
Finance 2019 3 459 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 4,80
P/E ratio 2020 5,02
EV / Sales 2019 1,47x
EV / Sales 2020 1,40x
Capitalization 41 019 M
Chart MICRON TECHNOLOGY
Duration : Period :
Micron Technology Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICRON TECHNOLOGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 46,9 $
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sanjay Mehrotra President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert E. Switz Chairman
Manish Bhatia Executive Vice President-Global Operations
David A. Zinsner Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Scott J. DeBoer Executive Vice President-Technology Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICRON TECHNOLOGY15.32%41 019
INTEL CORPORATION2.15%227 105
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%187 036
BROADCOM INC3.65%107 336
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS1.05%98 062
NVIDIA CORPORATION18.23%96 282
