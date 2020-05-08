Micron Technology Announces Upcoming Investor Events

BOISE, Idaho, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), today announced that it will participate in the following investor events:



Executive Vice President of Operations Manish Bhatia will participate in a fireside chat at the Virtual J.P. Morgan 2020 TMC 48th Annual Conference. The event will be webcast live at 5:40 a.m. Pacific time on Tuesday, May 12.





Senior Director of Investor Relations Farhan Ahmad will participate in the 15th Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference. The event will be webcast live at 10:00 a.m. Pacific time on Tuesday, May 19.





President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra will participate in the Virtual 2020 Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference. The event will be webcast live at 10:30 a.m. Pacific time on Wednesday, May 27.

Live webcasts and subsequent replays of presentations can be accessed from Micron’s Investor Relations website at http://investors.micron.com/ .

