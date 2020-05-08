Log in
Micron Technology Announces Upcoming Investor Events

05/08/2020 | 04:02pm EDT

BOISE, Idaho, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), today announced that it will participate in the following investor events:

  • Executive Vice President of Operations Manish Bhatia will participate in a fireside chat at the Virtual J.P. Morgan 2020 TMC 48th Annual Conference. The event will be webcast live at 5:40 a.m. Pacific time on Tuesday, May 12.

  • Senior Director of Investor Relations Farhan Ahmad will participate in the 15th Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference. The event will be webcast live at 10:00 a.m. Pacific time on Tuesday, May 19. 

  • President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra will participate in the Virtual 2020 Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference. The event will be webcast live at 10:30 a.m. Pacific time on Wednesday, May 27.

Live webcasts and subsequent replays of presentations can be accessed from Micron’s Investor Relations website at http://investors.micron.com/.

About Micron Technology, Inc. We are an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions. Through our global brands – Micron® and Crucial® – our broad portfolio of high-performance memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, 3D XPoint™ memory and NOR, is transforming how the world uses information to enrich life. Backed by more than 40 years of technology leadership, our memory and storage solutions enable disruptive trends, including artificial intelligence, 5G, machine learning and autonomous vehicles, in key market segments like mobile, data center, client, consumer, industrial, graphics, automotive, and networking. Our common stock is traded on the Nasdaq under the MU symbol. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc., visit micron.com.

Micron and the Micron orbit logo are trademarks of Micron Technology, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Micron Media Relations Contact
Erica Pompen
Micron Technology, Inc.
+1 (408) 834-1873
epompen@micron.com

Micron Investor Relations Contact 
Farhan Ahmad 
Micron Technology, Inc. 
+1 (408) 834-1927 
farhanahmad@micron.com

