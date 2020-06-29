Log in
Micron Technology : Third Quarter 2020 Financial Call Presentation

06/29/2020

Financial Results

FQ3 2020

©2020 Micron Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Information, products, and/or specifications are subject to change without notice. All information is provided on an "AS IS" basis without warranties of any kind. Statements regardingproducts, including statements regarding product features, availability, functionality, or compatibility, are provided for informational purposes only and do not modify the warranty, if any, applicable to any product. Drawings may not beto scale. Micron, the Micron orbit logo, the M orbit logo, Intelligence Accelerated™, and other Micron trademarks are the property of Micron Technology, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Safe Harbor Statement

During the course of this meeting, we may make projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the Company and the industry. We wish to caution you that such statements are predictions and that actual events or results maydiffer materially. We refer you to the documents the Company files from time to time with theSecurities and Exchange Commission, specifically the Company's most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. These documents contain and identify important factors that could cause the actual results for the Company to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements. These certain factors can be found athttp://www.micron.com/certainfactors. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements arereasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements.We are under no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of the presentation to conform these statements to actual results.

Sanjay Mehrotra

President and CEO

FQ3 Highlights

  • Strong execution drove solid sequential revenue and EPS growth

  • Ramping the industry's most advanced DRAM node andincreasing our mix of high-value NAND

  • Strong competitive position and diversified product portfolio put Micron in an outstanding position for growth in the memory andstorage markets

Operations Update

  • Most of our fab and assembly sites operated at full production throughout the quarter

  • Our Singapore and Taiwan assembly and test facilities achieving record production

  • COVID-19's impact to our production early in our third quarter was limited to our back-end assembly and test sites in Muar and Penang, Malaysia, and we quickly offset this impact with production adjustments at our other facilities

  • All our production facilities are operating normally at this time

  • We continue to prioritize the health and safety of all team members and contractors and have strong COVID-19 safety measures in place at all our sites worldwide

  • We are taking a conservative, phased and site-specific approach to returning our team members on-site, prioritizing our manufacturing workforce and engineering teams

Disclaimer

Micron Technology Inc. published this content on 29 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2020 21:53:02 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 20 764 M - -
Net income 2020 2 401 M - -
Net cash 2020 3 320 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 23,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 53 930 M 53 930 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,44x
Nbr of Employees 37 000
Free-Float 93,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 61,06 $
Last Close Price 48,49 $
Spread / Highest target 106%
Spread / Average Target 25,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sanjay Mehrotra President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert E. Switz Chairman
Manish Bhatia Executive Vice President-Global Operations
David A. Zinsner Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Scott J. DeBoer Executive Vice President-Technology & Products
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.-9.84%53 930
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-5.74%278 684
INTEL CORPORATION-3.93%243 455
NVIDIA CORPORATION55.63%225 262
BROADCOM INC.-2.72%123 636
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-3.84%113 226
