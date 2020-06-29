Micron Technology : Third Quarter 2020 Financial Call Presentation

Financial Results
FQ3 2020
Safe Harbor Statement
Sanjay Mehrotra
President and CEO
FQ3 Highlights
-
▪Strong execution drove solid sequential revenue and EPS growth
-
▪Ramping the industry's most advanced DRAM node andincreasing our mix of high-value NAND
-
▪Strong competitive position and diversified product portfolio put Micron in an outstanding position for growth in the memory andstorage markets
Operations Update
-
▪Most of our fab and assembly sites operated at full production throughout the quarter
-
▪Our Singapore and Taiwan assembly and test facilities achieving record production
-
▪COVID-19's impact to our production early in our third quarter was limited to our back-end assembly and test sites in Muar and Penang, Malaysia, and we quickly offset this impact with production adjustments at our other facilities
-
▪All our production facilities are operating normally at this time
-
▪We continue to prioritize the health and safety of all team members and contractors and have strong COVID-19 safety measures in place at all our sites worldwide
-
▪We are taking a conservative, phased and site-specific approach to returning our team members on-site, prioritizing our manufacturing workforce and engineering teams
Disclaimer
