MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.

MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(MU)
  Report
News 


Samsung Electronics says second quarter profit likely jumped 23% on solid chip demand, one-off gains

07/06/2020 | 08:02pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at its office building in Seoul

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Tuesday second-quarter operating profit likely rose 23%, beating analysts' estimates as solid chip sales to data centres bulking up in a work-from-home economy during the coronavirus pandemic offset weak demand for smartphones and TVs.

One-off gains from its display business also helped boost operating profit, the company said.

The South Korean tech giant said operating profit was likely 8.1 trillion won ($6.80 billion) in the quarter ended June, far above the 6.4 trillion won analyst forecast by Refinitiv SmartEstimate.

Revenue likely fell 7% to 52 trillion won from a year earlier, it said.

Work-from-home orders and growth in online learning is underpinning chip demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic and pushing up DRAM memory chip prices. U.S. DRAM supplier Micron Technology Inc forecast strong quarterly revenue last month.

Analysts, however, warned that increases in memory chip prices may not continue in the second half of the year as data centre customers are likely to be conservative in stockpiling chips given the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the United States and other countries

While prices jumped 14% on average in the quarter, they were flat in June versus May, data from DRAMeXchange showed.

Shares of Samsung Electronics have dropped 1.4% so far this year versus the wider KOSPI market's <.KS11> 0.4% fall.

Samsung released only limited data in Tuesday's regulatory filing ahead of the release of its detailed earnings figures later this month.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Hyunjoo Jin; Editing Richard Pullin)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 1.78% 2187.7 Real-time Quote.-2.26%
MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. 2.19% 50.92 Delayed Quote.-7.34%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. 2.61% 55000 End-of-day quote.-1.43%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 21 351 M - -
Net income 2020 2 712 M - -
Net cash 2020 2 359 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 21,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 56 572 M 56 572 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,54x
Nbr of Employees 37 000
Free-Float 93,1%
Chart MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Micron Technology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 63,15 $
Last Close Price 50,92 $
Spread / Highest target 96,4%
Spread / Average Target 24,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sanjay Mehrotra President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert E. Switz Chairman
Manish Bhatia Executive Vice President-Global Operations
David A. Zinsner Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Scott J. DeBoer Executive Vice President-Technology & Products
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.-7.34%55 361
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED2.11%289 944
INTEL CORPORATION-1.20%250 356
NVIDIA CORPORATION63.40%236 513
BROADCOM INC.-0.17%126 877
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-1.93%115 465
